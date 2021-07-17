Covid-19 fraud class action begins

Found at Reiner Fuellmich Explains The Class Action Law Suit Filed On June 21st 2021. Published July 1, 2021. It may be long but it is the best analysis that I have seen of the story so far, and is interesting all the way through.
According to American-German lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, all cases of fraud in German companies are meagre in comparison to the level and depth of damage that has been caused and continues to be caused to humanity by the Covid-19 regulations and this orchestrated crisis. A German Corona Investigative Committee has been working tirelessly since July 10, 2020 to answer some important questions, this Committee has been listening to a large number of international scientists’ and experts’ testimony to find answers to questions about the corona crisis, which more and more people worldwide are asking.
What is a COVID-19 PCR test?
A PCR test for COVID-19 is a test used to diagnosis people who are currently infected with SARS-CoV-2, which is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The PCR test is the “gold standard” test for diagnosing COVID-19 because it’s the most accurate and reliable test.
And this is the most important part of our fact-finding: the PCR test is being used on the basis of false statements, NOT based on scientific facts with respect to infections. In the meantime, we have learned that these PCR tests, contrary to the assertions of Messrs. Drosten, Wieler and the WHO, do NOT give any indication of an infection with any virus, let alone an infection with SARS-COV-2. Not only are PCR tests expressly not approved for diagnostic purposes, as is correctly noted on leaflets coming with these tests, and as the inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, who died in 2019, has repeatedly emphasized. Instead, they’re simply incapable of diagnosing any disease.’
”That is: contrary to the assertions of Drosten, Wieler and the WHO, which they have been making since the proclamation of the pandemic, a positive PCR-test result does not mean that an infection is present. If someone tests positive, it does NOT mean that they’re infected with anything, let alone with the contagious SARS-COV-2 virus. Even the United States CDC, even this institution agrees with this, and I quote directly from page 38 of one of its publications on the coronavirus and the PCR tests, dated July 13, 2020.
Many medically qualified people have pointed this out. ‘Of course it’s a pandemic’. How dare you say anything else? Well, people are not stepping over dead bodies in the streets.
The PCR test collects material that is being transported in mucus by multiciliated cells in the airways. Even if there are Covid virions in that sample, that does not imply that those virions originated from the person’s own infected tissues.
The multiciliated cells are apparently the first cells infected in Covid. However they are part of a primary defence barrier of natural immunity. If a person is infected through the mechanism, then that is an indicator of a disorder of natural immunity.
It appears that between 10 and 20 percent of the human population may have such a weakness, probably more of a subtle dysfunction, that renders them susceptible to infection.