Landmark column: Alan Jones warns PM he’s close to toast

Posted on July 17, 2021 by currencylad
“This started with the failure of the Prime Minister to get into the ring on critical issues.”

This entry was posted in Federal Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

23 Responses to Landmark column: Alan Jones warns PM he’s close to toast

  1. m0nty says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    This started with the failure of the Prime Minister to get into the ring on critical issues.

    Where does he stand on the Black Lives Matter protests? Where does he stand on the cancel culture?

    Those are not critical issues.

    Alan Jones is yesterday’s man.

  2. Salvatore, Understaffed & Overworked Martyr to Border Closure says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    Those are not critical issues.

    Please list actual critical issues.

  3. Maxwell Knight says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Scott Morrison is a confirmed traitor. He needs to be out.

  4. mh says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    Please list actual critical issues.

    Donut supplies.

    Fantasy football.

  5. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    “Alan Jones is yesterday’s man.”

    At least he was something unlike you, fat guts, who has never accomplished anything.

  6. Maxwell Knight says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    Actually Alan is resurgent. Gaining as he has an international audience. He is now much admired the world over.

  7. Tom says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    Alan Jones is yesterday’s man.

    LOL. I knew we could rely on you for some wrongology.

    PS: everything lefty is fashionable, which is why it is usually the height of folly.

    Thanks to CL and mh for liberating the AJ column from the paywall.

  8. SayItLoudImBrownAndImProud says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    Guess Jones has read the polling showing liberals are losing the next election as covid just will not die ..

  9. candy says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    The employment figures are quite good though. That will always protect a sitting government.

    PM Morrison though seems dazed and not having a gut instinct on certain issues.

  10. Roger says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    Nails it…including on Morrison’s shameful response to the Brereton report.

  11. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    And the alternative to him is?
    The other gang are superior in every way?
    They will not destroy the energy sextor like the present gang?
    They will not take pande,ic advice fromhe same incompetents ?

    So many questions ,such a lack of competence on both sides .

  12. Boambee John says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    m0nty says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:37 pm
    This started with the failure of the Prime Minister to get into the ring on critical issues.

    Where does he stand on the Black Lives Matter protests? Where does he stand on the cancel culture?

    Those are not critical issues.

    For munty, the only critical issue is saving him from the Kung Flu.

    Solution just for you munty, from the LoCo, ELMO and PevO thread.

    Captain Katzenjammer says:
    July 17, 2021 at 11:58 am
    Those in fear of it should get jabbed, shelter at home, never remove their mask, and leave the streets free for those who understand how to interpret statistics.

  13. Ed Case says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    Scotty is a continuation of Turnbull, like Turnbull he had only 1 Election win in him and he’s had it.
    Peter Dutton represented Generational Change for the Liberals in 2018, but they shortsightedly rejected him.

  14. Chris M says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    Scott is tough on us incarcerated Australians and pathetically weak on handling the state dictators and globalists. He has massively put back this country (and its currency), like an anti-Costello.

  15. mem says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    Ed Case says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:33 pm
    Scotty is a continuation of Turnbull, like Turnbull he had only 1 Election win in him and he’s had it.

    I seem to recall that Morrison was privy to Turnbull’s deal to give-away millions of tax payers’ funds to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation that disappeared into overseas bank accounts. Turnbull had a knack for disappearing other people’s money. Morrison has always been Turnbull’s man.

  16. Perfidious Albino says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    Honestly, I don’t know why they keep engaging with the Victorian Government on an even handed basis. Start treating them with the contempt they deserve, stop engaging on any yet to be federally funded projects, turn off the taps on existing projects that have blown their budgets (ie: all of them) definitely don’t offer up any ‘crisis’ payments and then start defending those decisions and explaining exactly why we won’t be subsidising socialism in this country. Then start making the case to review GST allocations so productive contribution is at least as important as population size.

    Start standing up for what you are supposed to believe in. Don’t just mutely accept that because Andrew’s was elected that all Victorians agree with or accept his actions and what he represents, or that there’s nothing to be done until the next election. Go toe to toe with the man. All he has is spin. The truth is not on his side.

    Sure, there’ll be vocal screeching from the left, but so what. I would posit you’ll pick up more votes than you’ll lose.

  17. Paul says:
    July 17, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    In reality we are all being done in by the incompetent expert political class who are running everything.
    Trust the science the incompetents say
    Until we have govt who can sack the incompetent expert political class we are doomed to fail.

    That’s what happens when idiocracy is promoted over meritocracy.

  18. Dan4eva says:
    July 17, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Scotty doesn’t believe in any thing but what’s the alternate, Albo? That would be like putting Monty in charge of a donut shop and expecting him not to eat all the stock.

  19. Speedbox says:
    July 17, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    Yes, a landmark column.

    Then, without public debate or parliamentary scrutiny, the Prime Minister decided to form a National Cabinet. It’s not only Liberal voters who say that we elected people to the Federal Parliament and we expect those people to deliberate, on our behalf, on critical issues of national importance.

    All that has now been outsourced to an unelected bureaucracy which provides “advice” to a National Cabinet made of a motley crew of left-wing Premiers and bureaucrats, using fear to demoralise the voter and ignoring those democratically elected to represent us.

    Undeniably true. The federal government should have taken and maintained the lead – if covid is a national ’emergency’, then the feds should manage the response. But Morrison is weak and tries to be everyone’s friend. Now, the federation of Australia is out of control.

    Yet, the various Premiers know where the hammer will land when the recriminations start. Firstly, the health ‘officials’ will cop some responsibility but mostly it will fall to Morrison.

    Labour’s advertisements for the next election have written themselves.

    God help us.

  20. yarpos says:
    July 17, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    “In reality we are all being done in by the incompetent expert political class who are running everything.”

    If all they do is act as sock puppets to so called experts (medical/climate/identity crises) then they add no value and we can remove the political layer. This appears to be the case at present, Andrews constantly asserts he is just telling us what other people told him to tell us. A junior clerical assistant could do that role.

  21. Luke73 says:
    July 17, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    Where does he stand on the Black Lives Matter protests? Where does he stand on the cancel culture?

    I think being the MAGA media “go to guy” for international news calls out Biden for being demented/puppet of the far left/failing bigly stories has gone to Alan’s head a little, he needs to switch off American Fox news and pick up an Australian newspaper.

    BLM protests and “Cancel Culture” are waaaaaayyyyy down the list of issues important to the average Australian (who mostly doesn’t give a stuff for U.S culture wars) so why the hell would Morrison invite controversy upon himself by addressing them at all. Dumb.

  22. Mother Lode says:
    July 17, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    My original suspicion was that the ‘National Cabinet’ was a way of making Labor complicit in any cock ups so they could not use it against the Federal Libs.

    Morrison has no way (or no stomach) to determine which policies were going to be effective or not. With nothing else therefore to distinguish options he started looking at them through a political prism instead.

    Uninspired and uninspiring: Trumble’s choice.

  23. Rex Anger says:
    July 17, 2021 at 3:17 pm

    It’s OK Luke1337- The government may have adismissed those issues with ‘US-style Culture Wars’ as not making a single job, but the Private Sector has been making great inroads into the pushback against your Comrades.

    I mean, even the Great and Good are finally acknowledging Bruce Pascoe is a racist fraud (ditto all his revisionist maaaaates in Academia and the ABC).

    Cancel cultute is a widely recognised and accepted phenomenon, and is being pushed back against worldwide ny apl sorts.

    Governments are never innovators or cultural leaders, Luke1337 (especially when liberally infested with activist SJWs and ‘Allies’ like yourself). They only ever weathervane where the winds of public oponion are blowing. And only under extreme duress…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.