“This started with the failure of the Prime Minister to get into the ring on critical issues.”
Liberty Quote
If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- Rex Anger on Landmark column: Alan Jones warns PM he’s close to toast
- Eddystone on Patricia adores Dan’s piercing zinger
- Maxwell Knight on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Mother Lode on Landmark column: Alan Jones warns PM he’s close to toast
- egg_ on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- dopey on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- m0nty on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Luke73 on Landmark column: Alan Jones warns PM he’s close to toast
- a reader on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Mater on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Maxwell Knight on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Bronson on Patricia adores Dan’s piercing zinger
- yarpos on Landmark column: Alan Jones warns PM he’s close to toast
- Maxwell Knight on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Maxwell Knight on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Kneel on LoCo, ELMO & PevO
- Maxwell Knight on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- The Beer Whisperer on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Maxwell Knight on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Maxwell Knight on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Landmark column: Alan Jones warns PM he’s close to toast
- Patricia adores Dan’s piercing zinger
- LoCo, ELMO & PevO
- Vikki Campion guest post. Unfeasible feasibility studies
- Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- We Have Arrested A Boy
- David Bidstrup guest post. Where are the lawyers?
- Music Maestro: July 16, 2021
- Covid is not the plague, but neither is it the flu
- “Then we saw the cat wipe the spot off the dress.”
- Send her down, Huey?
- Apart From That
- The ABC’s Olson and Marsh ‘report’ the US is now “stable”
- Australia is the featured Zero Covid Catastrophe
- Vaccine (You’re Not The Only One)
- Golden Calf
- The information in this post peut heurter la sensibilité
- Australian civilians are unarmed
- an anthem for the ages
- Back to the stone age
- AFL tipped off – Victoria to go into lockdown
- Woke miners wake up and show signs of life
- Hyman Roth did a far better job
- Competing visions
- Patria y Vida
- Not even the clinically obese
- The war on windmills
- National Cabinet
- But give us the Covid facts first
- Woke News Corp is now Branch Covidian’s top compound
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Elad Blog
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Those are not critical issues.
Alan Jones is yesterday’s man.
Please list actual critical issues.
Scott Morrison is a confirmed traitor. He needs to be out.
Donut supplies.
Fantasy football.
“Alan Jones is yesterday’s man.”
At least he was something unlike you, fat guts, who has never accomplished anything.
Actually Alan is resurgent. Gaining as he has an international audience. He is now much admired the world over.
LOL. I knew we could rely on you for some wrongology.
PS: everything lefty is fashionable, which is why it is usually the height of folly.
Thanks to CL and mh for liberating the AJ column from the paywall.
Guess Jones has read the polling showing liberals are losing the next election as covid just will not die ..
The employment figures are quite good though. That will always protect a sitting government.
PM Morrison though seems dazed and not having a gut instinct on certain issues.
Nails it…including on Morrison’s shameful response to the Brereton report.
And the alternative to him is?
The other gang are superior in every way?
They will not destroy the energy sextor like the present gang?
They will not take pande,ic advice fromhe same incompetents ?
So many questions ,such a lack of competence on both sides .
m0nty says:
July 17, 2021 at 12:37 pm
This started with the failure of the Prime Minister to get into the ring on critical issues.
Where does he stand on the Black Lives Matter protests? Where does he stand on the cancel culture?
Those are not critical issues.
For munty, the only critical issue is saving him from the Kung Flu.
Solution just for you munty, from the LoCo, ELMO and PevO thread.
Captain Katzenjammer says:
July 17, 2021 at 11:58 am
Those in fear of it should get jabbed, shelter at home, never remove their mask, and leave the streets free for those who understand how to interpret statistics.
Scotty is a continuation of Turnbull, like Turnbull he had only 1 Election win in him and he’s had it.
Peter Dutton represented Generational Change for the Liberals in 2018, but they shortsightedly rejected him.
Scott is tough on us incarcerated Australians and pathetically weak on handling the state dictators and globalists. He has massively put back this country (and its currency), like an anti-Costello.
I seem to recall that Morrison was privy to Turnbull’s deal to give-away millions of tax payers’ funds to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation that disappeared into overseas bank accounts. Turnbull had a knack for disappearing other people’s money. Morrison has always been Turnbull’s man.
Honestly, I don’t know why they keep engaging with the Victorian Government on an even handed basis. Start treating them with the contempt they deserve, stop engaging on any yet to be federally funded projects, turn off the taps on existing projects that have blown their budgets (ie: all of them) definitely don’t offer up any ‘crisis’ payments and then start defending those decisions and explaining exactly why we won’t be subsidising socialism in this country. Then start making the case to review GST allocations so productive contribution is at least as important as population size.
Start standing up for what you are supposed to believe in. Don’t just mutely accept that because Andrew’s was elected that all Victorians agree with or accept his actions and what he represents, or that there’s nothing to be done until the next election. Go toe to toe with the man. All he has is spin. The truth is not on his side.
Sure, there’ll be vocal screeching from the left, but so what. I would posit you’ll pick up more votes than you’ll lose.
In reality we are all being done in by the incompetent expert political class who are running everything.
Trust the science the incompetents say
Until we have govt who can sack the incompetent expert political class we are doomed to fail.
That’s what happens when idiocracy is promoted over meritocracy.
Scotty doesn’t believe in any thing but what’s the alternate, Albo? That would be like putting Monty in charge of a donut shop and expecting him not to eat all the stock.
Yes, a landmark column.
Then, without public debate or parliamentary scrutiny, the Prime Minister decided to form a National Cabinet. It’s not only Liberal voters who say that we elected people to the Federal Parliament and we expect those people to deliberate, on our behalf, on critical issues of national importance.
All that has now been outsourced to an unelected bureaucracy which provides “advice” to a National Cabinet made of a motley crew of left-wing Premiers and bureaucrats, using fear to demoralise the voter and ignoring those democratically elected to represent us.
Undeniably true. The federal government should have taken and maintained the lead – if covid is a national ’emergency’, then the feds should manage the response. But Morrison is weak and tries to be everyone’s friend. Now, the federation of Australia is out of control.
Yet, the various Premiers know where the hammer will land when the recriminations start. Firstly, the health ‘officials’ will cop some responsibility but mostly it will fall to Morrison.
Labour’s advertisements for the next election have written themselves.
God help us.
“In reality we are all being done in by the incompetent expert political class who are running everything.”
If all they do is act as sock puppets to so called experts (medical/climate/identity crises) then they add no value and we can remove the political layer. This appears to be the case at present, Andrews constantly asserts he is just telling us what other people told him to tell us. A junior clerical assistant could do that role.
I think being the MAGA media “go to guy” for international news calls out Biden for being demented/puppet of the far left/failing bigly stories has gone to Alan’s head a little, he needs to switch off American Fox news and pick up an Australian newspaper.
BLM protests and “Cancel Culture” are waaaaaayyyyy down the list of issues important to the average Australian (who mostly doesn’t give a stuff for U.S culture wars) so why the hell would Morrison invite controversy upon himself by addressing them at all. Dumb.
My original suspicion was that the ‘National Cabinet’ was a way of making Labor complicit in any cock ups so they could not use it against the Federal Libs.
Morrison has no way (or no stomach) to determine which policies were going to be effective or not. With nothing else therefore to distinguish options he started looking at them through a political prism instead.
Uninspired and uninspiring: Trumble’s choice.
It’s OK Luke1337- The government may have adismissed those issues with ‘US-style Culture Wars’ as not making a single job, but the Private Sector has been making great inroads into the pushback against your Comrades.
I mean, even the Great and Good are finally acknowledging Bruce Pascoe is a racist fraud (ditto all his revisionist maaaaates in Academia and the ABC).
Cancel cultute is a widely recognised and accepted phenomenon, and is being pushed back against worldwide ny apl sorts.
Governments are never innovators or cultural leaders, Luke1337 (especially when liberally infested with activist SJWs and ‘Allies’ like yourself). They only ever weathervane where the winds of public oponion are blowing. And only under extreme duress…