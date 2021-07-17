LoCo, ELMO & PevO

With Delta doing a Desmond Doss and refusing to kill, The Australian diversifies the scare:

The study, in the EClinicalMedicine journal published by The Lancet, involved 3,762 participants from 56 countries who connected through the Body Politic online Covid-19 support group. They answered a survey designed to profile the symptoms and period of time patients had confirmed or suspected long Covid, including the impact on daily life, work, and return to health. Of the 3,762 respondents, 3,608 (96 per cent) reported symptoms beyond 90 days, 2,454 experienced symptoms for at least six months and 233 had recovered after seven months.



You don’t see the word “suspected” enough in scientific studies, for mine. I’m not making this up: there are now “calls” for LoCo screening in the UK. This cash cow is going to moo and moo till its cousins come home. Also in The Australian Friday, a “study” whose most stark finding reporter Stephen Lunn buries:

Three in five workers say employers should mandate Covid-19 vaccinations a condition of being in a workplace, a new study reveals. The survey of more than 1000 workers also finds nearly half would feel uncomfortable working alongside unvaccinated colleagues. The employee sentiment study conducted by software company ELMO finds 76 per cent of workers believe Australia’s economic recovery is contingent on a successful vaccine rollout, but just two in five think the rollout is on track.



Interesting: nearly half of the workers surveyed by – yes – ELMO, believe the vaccines will not protect them. Expect to see more push-polls, followed by a ‘rights’-based campaign to make all Australian workers as orange on the inside as they are on the out.

Staying with fear and wrong mongering, Peter van Onselen – who last March counseled us to “do the maths” and brace for between 35,000 and 105,000 coronavirus deaths – this morning counsels us to prepare for mass casualties among the non-vaccinated. It’s morally OK, though, because that majoritarian guff about Saving Even One Life no longer applies:

Because we know, like it or not, many won’t consent to Covid vaccine jabs. It will be a sizeable cohort and they vote, but we can’t let their fears ruin life for the rest of us. But the biggest thing citizens and politicians need to accept once we hit this point is the sickness and death associated with Covid-19. It won’t be on the scale we saw overseas last year when Covid ripped through unvaccinated communities in places such as the US, Italy and Britain. But it still will come as a major shock to a country that largely has avoided the worst of this virus.



Leaving aside the risible switcheroo about who the fearful truly are, you’d expect van Onselen to be more careful before making another morbidity forecast – especially when he’s no longer doing the maths but joining the dots. Dot-joining – also known as guessing – has exceedingly bad form as a methodology during the COVID crisis.

Finally, a big freedom of information scoop this week by science editor Sarah Knapton of The Telegraph proves beyond reasonable doubt that hospitals and “care homes” in the UK were the core infection and death hubs. As one commenter observes: “Yep – over 50,000 people have died after catching the virus in places of ‘safety.’ Never mind Stay Home to Protect the NHS… Stay Home to Protect you FROM the NHS.”

