LoCo, ELMO & PevO

With Delta doing a Desmond Doss and refusing to kill, The Australian diversifies the scare:
The study, in the EClinicalMedicine journal published by The Lancet, involved 3,762 participants from 56 countries who connected through the Body Politic online Covid-19 support group. They answered a survey designed to profile the symptoms and period of time patients had confirmed or suspected long Covid, including the impact on daily life, work, and return to health. Of the 3,762 respondents, 3,608 (96 per cent) reported symptoms beyond 90 days, 2,454 experienced symptoms for at least six months and 233 had recovered after seven months.
You don’t see the word “suspected” enough in scientific studies, for mine. I’m not making this up: there are now “calls” for LoCo screening in the UK. This cash cow is going to moo and moo till its cousins come home. Also in The Australian Friday, a “study” whose most stark finding reporter Stephen Lunn buries:
Three in five workers say employers should mandate Covid-19 vaccinations a condition of being in a workplace, a new study reveals.
The survey of more than 1000 workers also finds nearly half would feel uncomfortable working alongside unvaccinated colleagues.
The employee sentiment study conducted by software company ELMO finds 76 per cent of workers believe Australia’s economic recovery is contingent on a successful vaccine rollout, but just two in five think the rollout is on track.
Interesting: nearly half of the workers surveyed by – yes – ELMO, believe the vaccines will not protect them. Expect to see more push-polls, followed by a ‘rights’-based campaign to make all Australian workers as orange on the inside as they are on the out.
Staying with fear and wrong mongering, Peter van Onselen – who last March counseled us to “do the maths” and brace for between 35,000 and 105,000 coronavirus deaths – this morning counsels us to prepare for mass casualties among the non-vaccinated. It’s morally OK, though, because that majoritarian guff about Saving Even One Life no longer applies:
Because we know, like it or not, many won’t consent to Covid vaccine jabs. It will be a sizeable cohort and they vote, but we can’t let their fears ruin life for the rest of us.
But the biggest thing citizens and politicians need to accept once we hit this point is the sickness and death associated with Covid-19. It won’t be on the scale we saw overseas last year when Covid ripped through unvaccinated communities in places such as the US, Italy and Britain. But it still will come as a major shock to a country that largely has avoided the worst of this virus.
Leaving aside the risible switcheroo about who the fearful truly are, you’d expect van Onselen to be more careful before making another morbidity forecast – especially when he’s no longer doing the maths but joining the dots. Dot-joining – also known as guessing – has exceedingly bad form as a methodology during the COVID crisis.
Finally, a big freedom of information scoop this week by science editor Sarah Knapton of The Telegraph proves beyond reasonable doubt that hospitals and “care homes” in the UK were the core infection and death hubs. As one commenter observes: “Yep – over 50,000 people have died after catching the virus in places of ‘safety.’ Never mind Stay Home to Protect the NHS… Stay Home to Protect you FROM the NHS.”
Brain fog sounds a lot like the brain cloud Joe suffered from in Joe vs The Volcano.
ELMO
A combination of two of the most destructive aspects of the modern workplace. HR and software management systems.
A test question for people like Van Onselen, who view any caution or scepticism about the novel vaccines, no matter how reasonably founded, as lumpenprole anti-vax hysteria is this: if the only vaccine available to you were the Chinese made Sinovac, would you have even the slightest hesitation in taking it? If so, then prepare to be counted amongst the ‘anti-vaxxers’.
Soon we’ll have as many symptoms of the “deadly” Delta variant as there are genders. And for the same reason.
I’ll get the vaccine but I got no problem if someone else at my workplace or anywhere else doesn’t want to get it..their body, their choice.
The data and information (from the sources I choose to trust on Covid) say that if you’re vaccinated your chances of catching Covid are minuscule, and if by chance you do get it ..your chances of getting really sick or dying, if already vaccinated, are minuscule as well.
Never mind Stay Home to Protect the NHS… Stay Home to Protect you FROM the NHS.”
A 2014 study estimated that 10 000 deaths per year were attributable to poor treatment from the NHS. I doubt things have imporved. Over the long term, the NHS will kill more Britons than covid. This explains why the propaganda for it must be so strident.
lol. So true. So many hypochondriacs. All viral illnesses will have in a very few some longer term impacts which eventually go away.
I get ‘brain fog’ whenever I have to do something I don’t want to do, especially if it involves working on a computer. I also get a compulsion to search the fridge for sweet things to eat then too. Or a desperate need to lie down and read an interesting book.
With Covid, I’d be looking at remaining serious impacts to do with heart and lung function and blood clotting. Not much else. A little tiredness, but pfft.
Here we go: The Guardian, no less.
Why do I get the impression that they are just making all this up as they go along?
Those in fear of it should get jabbed, shelter at home, never remove their mask, and leave the streets free for those who understand how to interpret statistics.
Brain fog and tinnitus, would be tiredness and age related hearing problems common throughout the whole world for folks over 65 or so.
Even younger people with a bad dose of flu could feel tired for months after and have ears clogged up and so on.
I think The Australian is urging Morrison on to mandatory vaccination, which is what the premiers are angling for. They just want the PM to start the ball rolling.
I know Danny Lessem (ELMO CEO) well. As much as I wanted to publicly attack him Thursday, I have to hold off a few weeks for good reason and the time to strike is now.
He’s a huge fan of Elon the subsidy whore.
When will Looooong covid be recognised as legit and supported on the NDIS?
I notice that there is a new untested assumption behind all the talk about “getting the jab” – receiving a vaccine dose is no longer about self-protection and personal responsibility for one’s health.
It is about protecting “the rest of society” because “herd immunity” is the new Thing. It is yet another example of shifting the blame and subsuming individual rights (with responsibilities) in favour of the rights of the collective. Or, a shift from the concrete of personal responsibility (hello, Alan Jones!) to the abstract of collectivist supremacy.
3,762 participants from 56 countries who connected through the Body Politic online Covid-19 support group
Does that mean it was a self-selecting group of hypochondriacs?
Not entirely. There would also be the usual skivers and grifters.
Ah, yes of course – so a good diverse robust sample then.
US Federal employees do not need to get vaccinated.
Labor premiers are itching to go full on communist. People are waking up. Even those pro-jab, who have been jabbed. Unless we push back, they will push forward.
As an unvaxxed person I fear the vaccinated who can now recklessly go out catch the communist virus and keep spreading it.
“…confirmed or suspected long Covid…”
Did you study the effects of “long lockdown” too?
Reductions in:
* exercise
* sunshine
* fresh air
* social contact
* freedom
all in all could be worse than any effects from “long covid”.