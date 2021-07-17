Open Forum: July 17, 2021

Posted on July 17, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Open Forum: July 17, 2021

  2. Zyconoclast says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Hey

  3. Top Ender says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Bugger Mark!

    2nd!

  4. FlyingPigs says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:05 am

    Well may you say, “Pigs Might Fly”.

  5. Dave in Marybrook says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:05 am

    Fif

  6. Leigh Lowe says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:12 am

    Suxth.

  7. Dave in Marybrook says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:22 am

    You know what you don’t hear about much anymore?
    Lifestyle diseases.
    We were lectured about their hubristic sting when in high school- the sugar-gorging fatties who would get diabetes, the smokers who would get emphysema, the rooters who would get STDs. Computers would ruin the eyesight of the wealthy west- vitamin D deficiency would cripple the city inside-dwellers, the hearts and lungs of the comfortable conservatives would crumble.
    Now the “lifestyle risk” conditions which seem to put proles in the firing line of WZV- ie, cardio-vascular or respiratory- are absent from the cascading panic headlines, and the “lifestyles” which seem to breed the diseases- ie, sedentary, indoors, fed by convenience- are the ones which are being prescribed by lockdown orders.

  8. Knuckle Dragger says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:24 am

    Following on, and after having returned from the pub which for some reason was unusually full of iced-up tweakers:

    I think if you follow the money you will see that Fauci, the deep state, and the communists really did try their best to weaponise the virus. Reverse speech analysis suggests Fauci believed that this is what they did.

    If you think about it – I mean really think about it – this entire 18 month long escapade is actually the script for the original Robocop.

  9. m0nty says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:25 am

    If only this thread had a sperm drought.

  10. Knuckle Dragger says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:26 am

    One day international on the teev. Oireland v Seth Efrica.

    The (fat) Paddies are 3/41 chasing 347.

    No looting as yet. Potentially because it’s in Ireland.

  11. mh says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:26 am

    Europe floods: At least 120 dead and hundreds unaccounted for

    At least 120 people have died and hundreds more in western Europe are unaccounted for after some of the worst flooding in decades.
    Record rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks, devastating the region.
    In Germany, where the death toll now stands at over 100, Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a determined battle against climate change

    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-57858829

    What an absolute whore.

  12. Arky says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:27 am

    Sperm draught?
    What kind of home brew are you cooking up there you freak.

  14. Leigh Lowe says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:43 am

    Reverse speech analysis suggests Fauci believed that this is what they did.

    Indeed.
    But we all knew that.

  15. mh says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:48 am

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison loses approval ratings in latest Newspoll | Daily Telegraph
    Alan Jones

    While all the headlines seem to be around the disproportionate and, dare I say, sometimes dishonest dictates dished out to the public in relation to the coronavirus lockdown, the Newspoll of this week seems to have passed without a full understanding of its significance.

    Certainly, the business community are worried about profit and the prospect of a Labor Government taxathon.

    Workers beware.

    You can’t have a profitable employee without a profitable employer. Businesses are staggered by the raw figures of the Newspoll.

    The 51-49 two party preferred is, perhaps, the least significant.

    But when you see the Coalition, miles behind in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia; when you see the 18 to 34-year-olds are 63-37 to Labor; the 35-49s are 54-46 to Labor; the TAFE and technically-educated cohort are 53-47 to Labor; the university-educated are 52-48 to Labor; and the languages at home, other than English, 58-42 to Labor, then, as my old man would say when he would try to urge me on, you better get a wriggle on.

    In two critical states, WA and Queensland, the Prime Minister’s standing has slumped with Monday’s poll showing a swing against the Coalition in Queensland of 5.4 per cent, in WA of 8.6 per cent.

    These are more than worrying signs for the Government. As with everything, there is a reason.

    The Liberal leadership has stopped being Liberal.

    This hasn’t just happened with coronavirus and the disillusionment with the mixed messages about things like lockdowns, vaccination and masks.

    This started with the failure of the Prime Minister to get into the ring on critical issues.

    Where does he stand on the Black Lives Matter protests? Where does he stand on the cancel culture? Where does he stand on net-zero carbon dioxide emissions?

    The public have an overriding, almost obsessional, respect and commitment to our defence veterans.

    The Brereton report savaged our men in Afghanistan on untested evidence yet, before it was published, the Prime Minister talked about “brutal truths”.

    In a liberal democratic society, the question of truth, in relation to evidence, belongs in the courts, not out of a Prime Minister’s mouth.

    Not just Liberals were further alienated to learn that the Prime Minister had apologised to the President of Afghanistan; and the Foreign Minister had written to her Afghan counterpart, “apologies for the misconduct.”

    The voter, grateful for the sacrifice of our veterans, shakes his/her head and can’t identify with such political insults.

    Then, without public debate or parliamentary scrutiny, the Prime Minister decided to form a National Cabinet.

    It’s not only Liberal voters who say that we elected people to the Federal Parliament and we expect those people to deliberate, on our behalf, on critical issues of national importance.

    All that has now been outsourced to an unelected bureaucracy which provides “advice” to a National Cabinet made of a motley crew of left-wing Premiers and bureaucrats, using fear to demoralise the voter and ignoring those democratically elected to represent us.

    Cabinet Government is dead and voters are angry.

    Then we get these daily scare conferences, people in NSW being told that 50,000 have been tested for coronavirus, in one day, and there are 93 “new cases”.

    We are not told how old they are or their comorbidities. Why?

    The voter is not stupid and doesn’t like being treated as if they are.

    Of all people tested, 0.18% have tested positive. Can anyone suggest that the response to such a truth, along with the continuing alarmism, is justified?

    In 2019, we had a severe flu, even when we had a vaccine for it.

    As I write, there are 126 hospitalisations across Australia but, in 2019, there were 3915 hospitalisations from flu and 235 were in intensive care.

    Did we have daily scare conferences, close down borders, smash businesses and terrify people with a disgraceful advertisement? Were mounted police stomping the streets with PolAir above? In 2019, in South Australia, one day alone recorded 37 deaths.

    Yes, people did die from the flu when there was a vaccine.

    Yet Gladys Berejiklian appears in public to argue that: “This Delta strain is a game changer. You can’t compare the way we are treating it now compared with other strains.”

    But official documentation from a recent England Technical Briefing 18 shows clearly the case fatality rate for the original Alpha strain was 1.9 per cent; the case fatality rate for Delta, 0.2 per cent, on a par with the average flu.

    In other words, the case fatality rate is 10 times lower for Delta than for the original strain.

    Is the NSW Premier not embarrassed by these facts? Do the Premier and the Primer Minister know of this English official study?

    If our Health bureaucrats don’t know, they should be sacked. If they know, but are not informing Berejiklian and Morrison, they should be sacked.

    And if Berejiklian and Morrison know about these facts, and aren’t saying it, they should be sacked.

    So far we have had about 22 million tests for coronavirus in this country; 0.14 per cent have tested positive.

    Yet the nation is being tipped upside down, frightened into paralysis.

    Now, the Prime Minister and Gladys Berejiklian, supported by Treasurer Frydenberg, announce a “support package” to address the massive economic problems created by lockdowns, ordered by government, adding to the debt to be borne, not by today’s reckless decision makers, but by our children, for years to come.

    If the Prime Minister wants to reverse the polls, he should abandon the National Cabinet, end the lockdowns and the theft of our freedoms.

    That is what a true Liberal would do.

    The Florida Governor legislated against all restrictions in May and has banned vaccine passports. With much the same population as Australia, 22 million to our 25 million, last week Florida had 23,747 new cases, yet Governor de Santis said “to even contemplate doing any type of lockdown, honestly, its insane”.

    The South Dakota Governor, 49-year-old Kristi Noem, has refused lockdown and mandating masks but rather is providing residents with information about “what is happening on the ground, in our state, the science, facts and data”.

    She said “no mandates … we trusted our people, gave them all the information and told them that personal responsibility was the best answer”.

    There is the answer, Prime Minister.

    Follow the South Dakota Governor and issue all the available risk information to the public, give them access to all vaccines and all treatment and let individuals, not poorly informed, politicised and fear mongering bureaucrats, make the decisions.

    If we continue to hide behind “the medical advice” why bother having political leaders at any press conference? Roll out the unelected Chief Medical Officers and tell us all what limited freedoms they will allow us.

    Better, Prime Minister, to practice the central tenet of true liberalism.

    It is called personal responsibility.

  16. Rossini says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:54 am

    Thanks for the lame ones Mark A

  17. jupes says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:20 am

    Big Al saying what needs to be said.

  18. C.L. says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:23 am

    Landmark column.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.