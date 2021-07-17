Patricia adores Dan’s piercing zinger

Posted on July 17, 2021 by currencylad

Click to see what the Killen-esque one-liner was. And Dan had a belter? Who was it this time?

This entry was posted in Media, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to Patricia adores Dan’s piercing zinger

  1. min says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    See my post re 90 day lockdown on Open Forum.

  2. Riversutra says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    What will haunt the Liberal side of the Uniparty after the election is why they did absolutely nothing after winning the election.
    Think for a second people of what they have done since winning power.
    See my point.
    Australians vote out more than they vote in.
    “Zingers” from a deformed, jug eared imbecile won’t matter.

  3. SayItLoudImBrownAndImProud says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    800+ deaths don’t count as a zinger for Victoria, I guess. Facts are such an inconvenient impost on discussions like these.

  4. candy says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    She seems keen on him and his piercing zinger, that’s for sure.

  5. Lee says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    On the other hand, Morrison treats Dictator Dan (indeed all the state premiers) with kid gloves, while they laugh in his face.
    Extremely uninspiring and spineless too boot.

  6. calli says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    I do not want to read about Dan’s piercing zinger.

    Some things are better kept private.

  7. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    Karvelas represents everything wrong with their ABC…..a ghastly, hideous, skanky mediocrity.

  8. Leo G says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Hard and fast- you only get one chance.

    Ship of state firmly beached.
    Happened to my grandad’s Liberty ship at one point during WW2 after its hull was breached at the waterline. It was ultimately repaired enough to refloat, but was unfit for further active service, and scrapped shortly after the war.

  9. John A says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Patricia who?

  10. Ceres says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    why they (Libs) did absolutely nothing after winning the election.
    My thoughts exactly.
    They only need to look at how Democrats have changed USA in a matter of months. They got on with their shitty agenda full steam ahead and ignored any criticism. Same with NZ’s Ardern.
    Liberals when they get in, tread water for some time, listen and address leftie criticism trying to please non voters and the hostile media. Few conviction politicians, Dutton is one of the few. Then suddenly the next election is on them and there’s not much to show. Take the gloves off early and exhibit some backbone and principles.

  11. Chris M says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    Patty: Dan Tse Mao is such a character, hee hee.

  12. Daily llama says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    Whenever I think I pay the wages of people like Karvelas to tell me what pinko garbage is doing the rounds of the ABC staff collective this week it makes me want to vomit

  13. Ed Case says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    The perception that Scotty is PM for New South Wales is exactly right
    Scotty will have to be ditched before Labor draft Rudd, or it’s all over.

  14. Tony Taylor says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    That zinger is bereft of zing. Only a rank barracker would exaggerate its impact.

  15. Splatacrobat says:
    July 17, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    The Victorian Premier’s intervention this week painting Scott Morrison as “the Prime Minister for NSW” was powerful because it captured a mood in the state.

    Anything to deflect his own incompetence.

    I think there would be a fair few Victorians making scrotum nooses for Dan than Scott.

  16. Leo G says:
    July 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    They got on with their shitty agenda full steam ahead and ignored any criticism.

    What can happen when a PM goes full steam ahead while ignoring cautions.

  17. Paul says:
    July 17, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Let’s all hear that zinger again

    I CANT REMEMBER

    Naturally the lying left wing msm have forgotten it, just as they have forgotten its the communist virus, not Delta, it came from China

  18. Bronson says:
    July 17, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    Dan of the dead does zingers? After being unable to recall how 800 people died on his watch I surprised at the mendacity. Patrica has obviously forgive Dan this little indiscretion.

  19. Eddystone says:
    July 17, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    Liberal governments do nothing because they actually want to implement Labor policies, but they know their voters don’t want them to.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.