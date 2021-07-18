Brad’s snot rag: last week’s other removalists outrage

From 7:13:
The proper and limited use of government is to invoke a common justice and keep the peace – and that is all.— Leonard Read
Our Glad “We’re throwing everything at it”
Like what, exactly?
The entire government response is based on an unstated assumption that the collective/community is more important than the individual. It’s Marxism/socialism writ large.
“We need doses” = “we blame the Federal government which is not supplying enough doses”
Health Hazzard: here Kerry, have my tissue that I’ve been keeping in my pocket all day and wipe your face.
Kerry: Thanks Brad, * wipe wipe wipe *. Now where was I, oh yes, NO BROWSING!
Damon: July 18, 2021 at 2:02 pm asks: ‘Like what, exactly?’
Your prosperity.
The future of your children.
The sovereignty of this nation.
Already posted in a previous OT, but well worth a thread of its own.
The.incompetents.in.charge.
Ashtrays? (Gareth Evans)
Airline food? (KRudd)
Mounted police were patrolling Rozelle and Drummoyne a fortnight ago. Fairfield, Liverpool and (to a lesser extent) Bankstown are where the problem is concentrated.
https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/find-the-facts-about-covid-19
Good on you Pyro you prize twit.
On a thread about the incompetence and perfidy of the government, you post “official” government scare points.
S’not Pyrmont?
I can’t believe it s’not Pyrmont!
I would never use someone else’s tissue or handkerchief; yet a health official who does is advising the government and telling the public what to do.
Utterly risible!
It looks like reality is starting to peep through in some places but definitely not in Oz of course.
[I really hope they are being paid well for what they are doing here]
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/indonesia-regulator-allows-ivermectin-use-covid-treatment
”Indonesia Regulator Allows Ivermectin Use For Covid Treatment
Tyler Durden’s Photo
BY TYLER DURDEN
WEDNESDAY, JUL 14, 2021 – 09:28 PM
Merely mentioning the name of the vaccine-busting drug Ivermectin in the US is enough to get you carted off for “questioning” to the nearest illegal CIA blacksite, have the NSA leak all your private information to MSNBC, WaPo and the NYT and quietly shipped off to Guantanamo for permanent re-education under the daily auspices of Critical Race Theory. But not in the “banana republic” of Indonesia, where on Thursday, Ivermectin was officially approved for covid treatment in a vicious blow to the “buy my vaccine” pharmaceutical lobby around the world.
According to Bloomberg, Indonesia’s food and drug regulator, known as BPOM, has issued a letter approving the distribution of Ivermectin, Remdesivir, Favipiravir, Oseltamivir, immunoglobulin, Tocilizumab, Azithromycin and Dexametason to be used in treatment of Covid-19, according to a statement from the agency. The latter, Bloomberg adds, was issued as guidance for distributors of the drugs.
The startling development – if only to the anti-Ivermectin oligarchs in “developed” Western nations – takes place two weeks after eight hospitals in Indonesia began conducting clinical trials on Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine that has appeared to be a potential Covid-19 medication and which is greatly hated by the establishment due to its low price and its ability to eradicate the covid plague which the establishment desperately needs to perpetuate a state of constant near-panic not to mention enabling trillions in fiscal and monetary stimulus, following a permit issued by the national agency of drug and food control.
BPOM’s head Penny K. Lukito said at a press conference on Monday (June 28) that global data and guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that Ivermectin, previously used for deworming, can also be used for Covid-19 treatment. However, while the BOMP said on June 28 that data are still being collected and the results are not conclusive, it appears that two weeks later it has found enough conclusive data to formally approve Ivermectin for covid treatment.
Indonesia is scrambling to contain the covid pandemic, having overnight surpassed India’s daily Covid-19 case numbers, and becoming Asia’s new virus epicenter as the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant drives up infections in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.
The country has seen its daily case count cross 40,000 for three straight days — including a record high of 54,517 on Wednesday — up from less than 10,000 a month ago. Officials are concerned that the more transmissible new variant is now spreading outside of the country’s main island, Java, and could exhaust hospital workers and supplies of oxygen and medication.
That said, Indonesia’s current numbers are still far from India’s peak of 400,000 daily cases in May, and its total outbreak of 2.7 million is barely a tenth of the Asian giant’s 30.9 million. India, with a population roughly five times the size of Indonesia’s 270 million people, saw daily infections drop below 39,000 on Wednesday as its devastating outbreak wanes. The Southeast Asian country reported about 900 deaths daily on average in the past seven days – compared to just 181 a month ago – while India reported an average of 1,027 daily fatalities.
As Bloomberg observes, the outbreak in Indonesia underscores the consequences of an unequal global distribution of vaccines that has seen richer countries gobble up more of the supply, leaving poorer places exposed to outbreaks of variants like delta. World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called the growing divide a “catastrophic moral failure.”
He is of course referring to the inability of pharma giants like Pfizer to deliver millions of doses to poor countries like Indonesia which won’t pay it tens of billions of dollars. Well, poor countries like Indonesia are taking matters into their own hands, and we wonder what China Ted will say now that the Asian nation has found a way out of the vaccine squeeze: one involving the use of the single most hated compound by rich pharma barons everywhere…..”
I guess we know what Leak’s next cartoon is going to have in it.
Look, when Nancy Pelosi went to the hairdresser she never believed it was in any way a dangerous thing to do. When a bunch of Democrats packed into a private jet, they never believed they were in any danger. When ScoMo went to the G7 he wasn’t the least bit worried about any COVID. Palace-chook wants to go see the Olympics and apparently that’s a “disaster” if she misses a holiday. Clearly the leadership do not in any way shape or form believe what they are saying to us about the risk here.
I would never use someone else’s tissue or handkerchief; yet a health official who does is advising the government and telling the public what to do.
Idiot Police hand out masks with their filthy hands that have been riding in their filthy pockets.
Gosh
“horses hooves pounding the pavement”