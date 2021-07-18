Riding to ruin on the back of CO2 abatement

The cost of Australia going to net neutral CO2, based on $160 per tonne of CO2, translates into $80 billion or $3000 per year per Australian. Already we are spending at least $7 billion annually in subsidies to wind and solar and more recently to hydrogen. Half of the revenues received by wind and solar facilities is subsidies from taxpayers and, unknown to them, electricity consumers. Energy Ministers are planning additional subsidies.

The outcome of this, aside from higher direct costs electricity to Australia’s households, is the loss of the energy intensive industry which developed on the back of low-cost, reliable energy.

Many people are enticed by prospective subsidies. Recently former Nationals leader, John Anderson, called for taxpayer funding for CO2 sequestration within soils which, he says, would save farmers from over-grazing their lands. Of course, as custodians of their own property, farmers already are incentivized to prevent overgrazing. Sadly, Anderson, ignorant of how property rights ensure assets are kept in good condition, has progressed from political hack to specious philosopher, back to political hack.

Globally, we have a vast assembly of people seeking to prevent the use of coal and other hydro-carbons and see it replaced, mainly by renewables.

Some, like the CSIRO, declare renewables are already cheaper but none say we should get rid of the subsidies.

Others maintain we have to eradicate CO2 to save the world from climate change but such change is very slight indeed.

I have pieces in The Spectator and Quadrant covering the array of forces in business, politics, law courts and bureaucracies seeking to eliminate coal and other hydrocarbon energy and replace it by high cost wind/solar and other exotics.

Under attack from green activist shareholders and green groups, many businesses are taking steps to reduce their emissions. The Activists typically call for even more reductions.

The latest ‘Davos Manifesto’ was grounded on “the Great Reset”, seeking 100% renewable electricity as well as other “sustainability” agendas including reduced meat consumption. We are also seeing these actions fortified by financial institutions avoiding coal, gas and oil and pressuring firms they might invest in to toe the line.

The world’s biggest private fund manager, BlackRock, recently placed three green directors on the board of Exxon.

Aside from energy regulators, other Government agencies like ASIC are getting in the action, pressuring firms to provide information on their CO2 outputs and to explain how these will be reduced over the years. In addition, we have courts, like the NSW planning court and individual far left judges like Mordy Bromberg imposing high costs on coal mining in particular.

Ordinarily, firms adopting high costs would find themselves out-competed in the market by other firms. In attempting to forestall this, governments got into the action and the EU and the US are both planning to introduce tariffs on the carbon content of imports. Australia may not be directly affected but only because we already overperform: as the recently appointed Australian energy market manager, Daniel Westerman, “Per capita, Australia is leading the world in installing renewable generation. Double the rate of our nearest rival, Germany, and about 10 times the world average.”

The outcome of this self-harm will not even reduce emissions since, China, India and other fast-developing economies are only nominal CO2 abaters. The upshot will be migration of economic activity from western developed countries and associated loss of income and, menacingly in today’s world, a reduced capacity for Defence.