Scotty From Surrendering

#BREAKING: The federal Coalition has slumped to its lowest electoral position this term as voters lose confidence in Scott Morrison’s management of the pandemic #Newspoll #auspoI #ausvoteshttps://t.co/fPnXHynyVU pic.twitter.com/3HPMWQ6eEV
— The Australian (@australian) July 18, 2021
An Antifa effect now seems to be locked into the country’s political dynamics. The Labor states are going to use endless crisis to do Morrison what hoodlums and the media did to Donald Trump. But that’s where the comparison ends. Trump was a fighter.
is, not was.
Scotty’s going to struggle.
He has no commitment to anything.
If he’s smart, he’ll realise the ‘you didn’t lock down hard enough’ idiots are rusted on greens and ALP.
The only way to bring back any of the faithful is open up borders ASAP and put the premiers back in their places by backing the HC challenge to the border closures.
I can dream.
Well outside of the 3% polling noise margin.
What a tard – pussywhipped by Stairmaster Dan, of all people.
Well deserved, if I may say so. Being the unprincipled, hollow politician that he is, this is the only measure that he might actually heed. The hell he is imposing on the general population obviously does not resonate with him.
duncan +1
I have no sympathy for Morrison.
He is a spineless man of straw with no convictions or moral courage.
He has been played like a violin by the premiers.
Morrison has gone down the appeasement path. It is always the worst option.
He need to understand that VIC and WA have been captured by ChiCom.
Unlike Trump, Morrison is no threat to globalist agendas.
Morrison has done this to himself. He was the one who’s natural instinct was forced vaccinations.
IMHO as always.
No wonder Albo is busy cleaning out the ALP stables.
Has he started measuring up the curtains at Yarralumla?
Albo may be the ultimate Stephen Bradbury PM.
Shorten will be plotting.
Surrendering/retreat is the default “conservative” mode.
Fuck that, I’m over over it.
No more surrender.
No more retreat.
Kill the Liberals.
Hi Greg Hunt!
That’s a jamb-your-compulsory-vax-plan down your throat Scotty.
What a ratbag. Keeps us locked in whilst he and the other connected ones come and go as they please.
Just leave now mate, give up this week and go.
The Lodge, apologies.
No! He’s doing exactly what his masters are commanding him to do.
He’s a rotten, globullist, arsehole who sold his soul and his country for a few shekels.
Love it, currencylad
Fraud, GHunt & Scummo – the three stooges.
They’re like abused housewives. Maybe if I talk to him nice and cook him a nice dinner he won’t beat me tonight, lol.
Gladys next.
Here’s Leak
Imagine a government, or even a politician, who aimed to govern in the national interest.
Long gone I’m afraid.
EX-PM SLAMS UNCERTAINTY
National cabinet ‘a dog’s breakfast’: Abbott
Tony Abbott says there is no certainty ‘about who’s in charge’ of the pandemic and Scott Morrison’s national cabinet is making it worse.
By DENNIS SHANAHAN