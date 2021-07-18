Scotty From Surrendering

An Antifa effect now seems to be locked into the country’s political dynamics. The Labor states are going to use endless crisis to do Morrison what hoodlums and the media did to Donald Trump. But that’s where the comparison ends. Trump was a fighter.

19 Responses to Scotty From Surrendering

  1. Empire says:
    July 18, 2021 at 10:33 pm

    is, not was.

  2. duncanm says:
    July 18, 2021 at 10:34 pm

    Scotty’s going to struggle.

    He has no commitment to anything.

    If he’s smart, he’ll realise the ‘you didn’t lock down hard enough’ idiots are rusted on greens and ALP.

    The only way to bring back any of the faithful is open up borders ASAP and put the premiers back in their places by backing the HC challenge to the border closures.

    I can dream.

  3. egg_ says:
    July 18, 2021 at 10:39 pm

    Well outside of the 3% polling noise margin.

    What a tard – pussywhipped by Stairmaster Dan, of all people.

  4. Indolent says:
    July 18, 2021 at 10:56 pm

    Well deserved, if I may say so. Being the unprincipled, hollow politician that he is, this is the only measure that he might actually heed. The hell he is imposing on the general population obviously does not resonate with him.

  5. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    July 18, 2021 at 10:56 pm

    duncan +1

  6. Lee says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:04 pm

    I have no sympathy for Morrison.
    He is a spineless man of straw with no convictions or moral courage.
    He has been played like a violin by the premiers.

  7. Simon says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:08 pm

    Morrison has gone down the appeasement path. It is always the worst option.
    He need to understand that VIC and WA have been captured by ChiCom.

  8. mh says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:16 pm

    Unlike Trump, Morrison is no threat to globalist agendas.

    Morrison has done this to himself. He was the one who’s natural instinct was forced vaccinations.

    IMHO as always.

  9. egg_ says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:19 pm

    No wonder Albo is busy cleaning out the ALP stables.

    Has he started measuring up the curtains at Yarralumla?

    Albo may be the ultimate Stephen Bradbury PM.

  10. mh says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:20 pm

    Shorten will be plotting.

  11. TailgunneR says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:22 pm

    Surrendering/retreat is the default “conservative” mode.
    Fuck that, I’m over over it.
    No more surrender.
    No more retreat.
    Kill the Liberals.
    Hi Greg Hunt!

  12. Chris M says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:32 pm

    That’s a jamb-your-compulsory-vax-plan down your throat Scotty.

    What a ratbag. Keeps us locked in whilst he and the other connected ones come and go as they please.

    Just leave now mate, give up this week and go.

  13. egg_ says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:36 pm

    The Lodge, apologies.

  14. Howard Hill says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:36 pm

    He is a spineless man of straw with no convictions or moral courage.

    No! He’s doing exactly what his masters are commanding him to do.
    He’s a rotten, globullist, arsehole who sold his soul and his country for a few shekels.

    Scotty From Surrendering

    Love it, currencylad

  15. egg_ says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:41 pm

    Hi Greg Hunt!

    Fraud, GHunt & Scummo – the three stooges.

  16. Howard Hill says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:44 pm

    Surrendering/retreat is the default “conservative” mode.

    They’re like abused housewives. Maybe if I talk to him nice and cook him a nice dinner he won’t beat me tonight, lol.

  18. jupes says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:58 pm

    Imagine a government, or even a politician, who aimed to govern in the national interest.

    Long gone I’m afraid.

  19. mh says:
    July 19, 2021 at 12:12 am

    EX-PM SLAMS UNCERTAINTY

    National cabinet ‘a dog’s breakfast’: Abbott
    Tony Abbott says there is no certainty ‘about who’s in charge’ of the pandemic and Scott Morrison’s national cabinet is making it worse.
    By DENNIS SHANAHAN

