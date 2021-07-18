Those who insist on mask-wearing are liars and/or imbeciles

"Imagine marbles fired at builders' scaffolding, some might hit a pole and rebound, but obviously most will fly through," said SAGE advisor, adding mask gaps were 500,000 times the size of the virus.
Uhuh. And 99.8% of those coronaviruses are in microdroplets.
Perhaps, like Dr Jeannette Young and school closures, the real purpose of mask mandates was to teach us a lesson and thereby make us a compliant populace?
Masks have only ever been about submission.
Young’s mishandling of the non-existent pandemic ought to be the subject of an inquiry.
Instead she’ll be the governor.
Labor always protects its own.
Your headline suggests all masks are a waste of time so should surgeons and nurses stop wearing them when performing surgery then?
Or are we just talking cloth masks like the article says?
What’s more most do not wear masks correctly, reuse old ones and of course have not read the amount of bacteria found when some were tested .
Most people are wearing the same mask every time. Day in and day out! Sometimes one way out and sometimes the other. Kept in the console of the car and used as a wipe occasionally when a drink is spilled or the sauce falls off the sausage roll. Most likely damaged and definitely unhygienic. Dragged out when necessary to meet the letter of the law. What a joke this is.
Beware the drive-by sneer, Luke1337.
Right-thinking people like yourself need to be far cleverer in your ambits on the Cat, than what you just tried.. This isn’t Facebook, after all.
Start with: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16295987/
And then: https://jamesfetzer.org/2020/08/studies-of-surgical-masks-efficacy-masks-are-useless-in-preventing-the-spread-of-disease/
Studies have been going on regarding the efficacy of masks since at least 1975.
Now run away and sulk.
That is indeed a subject of discussion and research in the scientific and medical communities.
Snap, Rex!
Which dry out almost instantly.
The problem is the population wouldn’t know what a micron is if it hit them in the face. Orders of magnitude are a concept that very few un-STEM-trained people would grasp. So a mask with 5 μm pores and a virus which is 0.1 μm in size would be mysterious concepts. And the authorities have had no intention of fessing up and being open to people about this. Trust us, they say.
Fauci admitted in an email February last year that ordinary masks won’t stop a small virus like this. Then he went on TV and told the population they should wear masks to stop transmission. Any wonder that the reign of the white coated ones is now so distrusted, especially by conservatives?
Looking at the Bunnings stock of masks, I think there may be other factors at work.
Like profit.
Yep, we should … we have known since the 1980s that surgical masks, if anything, INCREASE the incidence of wound infections. (Spoiler alert – I have spent the best part of the last 30 years of my working life in operating rooms, and I only wear a mask when a particularly ill informed colleague gets overly bent out of shape if I dont)
Indeed, thats why our Taliban friends are so keen on them
Have read several times if you can breathe through a mask, COVID can come through also. I am sure it is a token thing that we ordered to do it because the politicians have to do “something” anything, to look like they know what they are doing.
yep
surgeons wear masks to stop snot flakes not viruses you mong
For what reason are Ishmaeli women made to wear head coverings? It is the same principle.
The only randomised study I’ve seen says useless.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/do-masks-stop-the-spread-of-covid-19-/amp?__twitter_impression=true
Unfortunately, true.
You only need to watch people as they enter a supermarket, for example. Men will drag a mask out of their pocket whilst women will take it from their handbag. Shove it on their face and when leaving the store, back it goes. I have never seen anybody dispose of one in the bin outside.
Beyond that, I have never seen anyone wear gloves or any eye protection whilst shopping. Just some daggy old mask. Utter waste of time – not to mention the micron disparity that BoN mentions.
I suspect most surgery is performed for gross anatomical issues. The weave of a mask is small enough to block a spleen or lung as it is squeezed out like an orange seed between two fingers. Then there is blood spurts, and the possibility the surgeon and nurses might expectorate gobs of goo.
In fact I suspect a person would be denied surgery while they were afflicted with a virus.
Since we are forced to wear them; for those who are worried about the masks being full of bugs. Simple, cover them in alcohol. It is on the front counter of every shop nowadays.
“the population wouldn’t know what a micron is if it hit them.” One was elected President of France.
Nobody is forced to wear a mask. People choose to submit.
Self imposed slavery sure is popular around these parts.
“The only randomised study I’ve seen says useless”Do a bit more reading. There are many more. See above.
Mask mandates only make sense as behavioural therapy aimed at creating an aversion of those places where masks are required.
If aerosols are the principal transmission mode of Covid-19 then masks are completely useless as personal protection. But in this case, the concentration of virus aerosols inhaled would need to be extremely high to cause infection- which is only consistent with prolonged close contact in a confined space with a person carrying a symptomatic infection.
If the transmission is by large particles, sufficiently large that a single particle may hold a concentration of virus sufficient to initiate an infection, then masks may reduce the risk of infection if used strictly according to appropriate protocols. In this case, particles under 0.1 mm are readily carried in air currents and a person may be infected at sites distant from the source, and fomites become part of the risk.
So, what is the truth?
Indeed, if they are useless in an operating room, what sense is there to wear them in the street? Either fear of criticism, or virtue signalling.
Hey Empire, I reckon a $1,000 find is decent enough ‘forcing to wear a mask’.
That and being refused service if you’re not wearing one- Newtown chemist near BWS I’m talking about you.
@ Mother Lode-
The weave of a mask is small enough to block a spleen or lung as it is squeezed out like an orange seed between two fingers.
That was a good one.
Illustration: https://i.pinimg.com/originals/17/dd/3d/17dd3dc202f70cba7f7b55894b63e245.jpg
I have been maskless in shopping centres and shops on numerous occasions here in Melbourne.
The only time I have been challenged was by the security guard at the entrance to a JB Hi-Fi store.
I told him I was medically exempt, and he let me in without any hassle.
lol you really need to be a little more discerning on the credibility of your sources Rex.
This dude is a 9/11 Truther, Sandy Hook Truther and Holocaust denier,
security guard at the entrance to a JB Hi-Fi store.
That’s the funny thing- big box shops and chainstores are gung-ho about trying enforcement. That should be a big hint as to all you need to know about the scam.
The little independent owner-operator places- which are going broke, and getting rammed by the enforcement rozzers- were never that active.
Wearing my mask today out of doors (Melbourne) I walked past someone who was smoking. Of course I could smell the smoke without difficulty. That is, I could draw into my lungs something that had, a few moments ago, been in that other person’s lungs. So the mask is doing what, exactly?
Maybe next time some ‘public health’ prat is wailing about ‘secondhand smoke’, we suggest that those exposed to it can solve the problem by wearing facemasks.
He may be … his quoted references, however, are valid.
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2020/09/29/raina-macintyre-cloth-masks-should-be-washed-appropriately-everyday/
You have to wash cloth masks after every use in a machine on hot cycle or they increase the risk.
98 % mask compliance didn’t stop four virus waves in Japan.
Plenty of hospital staff got infected in the early phases because using masks is complex.
For the general public, they’re useless. They’re a political tool to frighten people.
Better to wear better masks, for sure. Please do. Masks aren’t the answer, but they’re likely to be part of it:
https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2021/06/the-best-mask-wearing-study-so-far.html
This dude is a 9/11 Truther, Sandy Hook Truther and Holocaust denier,
How dare I use a summary from an Unright-thinking person, Luke1337.
Shame he wasn’t the only one..
https://www.aier.org/article/masking-a-careful-review-of-the-evidence/
and
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/0141076815583167
Better to wear better masks, for sure. Please do.
Pyrmobter would feel more ‘Saef’ if you did…
You don’t think a belief in those things isn’t a bit of a warning indicator that someone is a kook? ok.
Putting aside our holocaust denying friend, it seems their is a genuine debate amongst smart medical people on the efficacy of masks for surgery. I reckon I’ll want my surgeon to er on the side of caution myself (as a hypothetical future patient) on that front for now.
* there *
You don’t think a belief in those things isn’t a bit of a warning indicator that someone is a kook? ok.
Broken clocks still get the time right twice a day, Luke 1337.
Even you have on occasion, despite your best efforts.
Sometimes a blanket Unpersoning misses the occasions they actually got it right. Alex Jones and Big Tech is a case in point.
I reckon I’ll want my surgeon to er on the side of caution myself (as a hypothetical future patient) on that front for now.
Flyingduk, if you would care to elaborate further for our ‘Right-thinking’ gentleman here?
#Ohdear
Bruce … c’mon man! You are a chemist so you know that droplets generated by a human contain:
* Water
* Possible virus load
* Protein (sticky goop)
* Salt (mostly Sodium Chloride, plus a few other cations, e.g. Magnesium, Potassium).
The water can dry up, but the other things cannot, and what’s more the water will only dry up until the salt and protein refuses to let the last bit go. The result is a stable aerosol droplet and the distribution depends on temperature and humidity. The smallest and most concentrated ones are obtained in a cold, dry environment (like meat packing plant) and these are the most dangerous because they easily get through the mask and also they penetrate right to the bottom of the lungs.
The mask never stops 100% of the particles, it stops some percentage mostly because of the zig-zag path of air through the material that drops off sticky particles around the corners. You will notice that the collection efficiency is non-linear with both very small and very large particles getting caught more, and then medium size particles being the most difficult to catch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odUjaYR-VHc
There’s no need for schools anymore, all of human knowledge is on Internet videos these days.
Even more fascinating is that super small particles are actually difficult to even transport through pipes because Brownian motion causes them to stick to the tube. A sufficiently long, thin pipe will be sufficient to collect a good fraction of these particles … even though the pipe diameter is vastly bigger than the particles themselves.
My wife was a nurse for 30 years plus and right from the start of this mask wearing business said that as a nurse she would only wear an unused mask for a maximum of 15 minutes and then discard for another new one. And would only wear one when dealing with open wounds etc.
Luke got completely owned… maybe back to posting as matt now.
Masks do more harm than good, much more harm. Only useful for stage theatre and robberies if that’s your thing.
Irony is an actual nappy would somewhat work compared to a ‘face nappy’ mask. The cloth masks stop zero moisture. Demo with five masks here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIaul0U83d0
UK : 1885 deaths per million pop (pubs closed, borders open)
USA : 1876 deaths per million pop (fat people, diabetes, blood pressure)
France : 1704 deaths per million pop (cheese, wine, yellow vests and cathedral burning)
Japan : 119 deaths per million pop (mask wearing and very polite)
China : tell lies about the numbers.
You be a judge of the best strategy.
I tell you what the other problem with masks is.
I have had a sinus infection exactly twice in my life.
First time was during the last mask fiasco. Second time is right now.
Coincidence?
(ps: it is quite disgusting)
Politeness is always the best strategy, Tel.
Also, concerning Japan, slimness.
Japan : 119 deaths per million pop (mask wearing and very polite)
Also, generally healthier.
And a confounding factor is the relatively advanced age of the population, knowing that the C00f historically has liked older people.
I dunno. Maybe the Japanese are just tougher cusses than most of the comparative populations? 🤔
Then stop wearing one duncanm.
K2 – have already. I stopped as soon as the infection started.
.. have had to explain to both shopkeepers and employer what’s going on. No real hassles (touch wood).
Tel – I think you mean Van der Waals force(s). 🙂
I might add that my personal experience with the disposable pharmacy type masks is most of what you exhale appears to go up past your nose, since the mask doesn’t seal.
Then if particles impact on the surface the sucking/pulsing action when you breathe in and out will tend to dislodge any very small particles.
Activated masks might have a chance. The SO2 cartridges we used to use were very efficient for removing SO2 molecules – which they did by chemical reaction. I believe there are such masks available for Covid, based I think on activated carbon, or maybe some other antiviral agents. But that still assumes the floating virus particle doesn’t go straight through like a mosquito through chicken wire, which is a similar relative size difference.
Funny I don’t feel owned?
There is a debate on the efficacy of masks for surgery, I said I would prefer my surgeon to err on the side of caution on that front for now.
What’s owned about that? I’m genuinely curious.
And very clean. Which we westerners aren’t so much. The sanitizers I think are much more useful than the masks are, since it has exactly the chemical action I referred to.
Lister used a fog of phenol for disinfection. Which I might add is an approach Putin is reported to be using to decontaminate visitors. I think surgeons should return to this approach (with better active agents) and ditch the masks.
Well duh.
And very clean. Which we westerners aren’t so much. The sanitizers I think are much more useful than the masks are, since it has exactly the chemical action I referred to.
Sanitisers and hand washing with soap are they keys, that’s it.
Good. I have never been questioned for not wearing a mask. A couple of interactions with QR Karens at the local IGA.
Have you signed in?
Yes (no).
End of.
Better to wear better masks, for sure. Please do.
The 2019 Pandemic plan for Victoria recommended against using masks as a measure due to the lack of effectiveness and potential for use to cause other issues.
Good. I have never been questioned for not wearing a mask. A couple of interactions with QR Karens at the local IGA.
Local IGA, got asked once to put on a mask, “No, they don’t work”
Haven’t been bothered since over masks or QR.
@Luke73, you seriously think that medical publications in the 2000s would have been pushing a political line? C’mon man.
Ok. Let’s see what the health professionals really think.
In Victoria, if you are a healthcare worker in a hospital, and you come into contact with a confirmed Covid case, whilst wearing a surgical mask, you are considered exposed and must isolate.
If you come into contact with a confirmed case but are wearing a certified N95 mask, you are NOT considered as exposed, and don’t need to isolate.
Ipso facto, by their actions, the authorities acknowledge that cloth and surgical masks are a waste of time, and only an N95 mask is worth anything in respect to Covid.
Brownian motion of the very small particles causes them not to travel in a straight line (it’s in the video) and increases the chance they will collide with a fibre. Once such a collision occurs, the particles themselves are actually sticky (like honey) because of the protein, and there would be some surface tension happening as well. I’ve never quite understood why long polymer chains like polyethylene do not stick, but long sugar or protein chains are sticky. I think it’s perhaps partly surface tension and partly the chain is knobbly and anchors into the surface a bit.
At any rate the droplets glom on there.
If I spill so much as a drop of curry on my cotton T-shirt it instantly sticks to each and every fibre with amazing tenacity, however papadam crumbs are not so much of a problem.
Ipso facto, by their actions, the authorities acknowledge that cloth and surgical masks are a waste of time, and only an N95 mask is worth anything in respect to Covid.
It seems that not only politicians and leftists, but also many health “authorities” are doublethinkers.
One research looked at surgery with and without masks . Apparently made no difference however I thought masks were for prevention of bacteria , a big problem in some hospitals these days and a prevention of patients’ fluids splashing on skin.
“I have an exemption”.
That’s the end of it as far as vendors are concerned. If they press, threaten to sue them into oblivion, they are not entitled to ask you why.
If Plod has a crack and asks for details of your exemption, remind them they are not entitled to ask why and if they don’t believe you, to issue the summary offence on the spot, clarifying the offence will be challenged.
I’m yet to receive a ticket, but the few I know who have and challenged, had the offence withdrawn.
It’s a toothless intimidation tactic. I appreciate most folks here are decent law abiding types uncomfortable with directly challenging authority, but we’ve crossed the Rubicon.
WHO definition of a case.
Perhaps someone more intelligent than I can summarise and explain?
It is interesting that the WHO has three separate definitions of a Covid-19 ‘case’: Suspected, Probable, and Confirmed.
Are our health services publicly differentiating between the three?
COVID-19 has always been a political virus.
Mask wearing is just a symbol of subjugation and compliance.