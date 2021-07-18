Why the common law cannot guarantee liberty in Australia

I had erroneously claimed in my Griffith Society talk on 8 October 2020 that the rights of Australians are adequately protected and what we are seeing since March 2020 is largely a failure of the laws, a failure of institutions.
I cited Timothy Jones who wrote:
Australia and Britain have remarkably few constitutional guarantees of fundamental rights. This is not to say, of course, that the two countries are without any such protections. The Magna Carta of 1215 (“that great confirmatory instrument … which is the ground work of all our Constitutions”) and the Bill of Rights of 1689 (“the product of an alliance between parliamentarians and common lawyers”) remain, but they have a limited field of operation and are inadequate as modern statements of fundamental rights.13 And as subsequent discussion will demonstrate, the Australian Constitution does have something to say on the subject. It is nevertheless the case that the Anglo-Australian tradition has been to place faith in the common law, supplemented by legislation in specific areas, together with responsible and representative Parliamentary government, as the best means by which fundamental rights can be protected. As Sir Ninian Stephen has noted: “The ‘founding fathers’ of our Constitution took it for granted that individual rights were secure under the common law.”[1]
I also wrote:
I believe that although Australia’s Constitution did not specifically give us a Bill of Rights, the rights and freedoms of Australians and Victorians are no less protected in our common law tradition than the rights of the Americans – whose young nation is merely an offshoot of the Glorious Revolution and John Locke’s treatises on Civil Government. The Westminster system of government with its liberties rooted in the Magna Carta must hold.
But I recently chanced upon a 1980 book by Colin Howard (The Constitution, Power and Politics) and he has argued cogently that common law can never work to defend liberty.
The rules, doctrines and principles, or whatever else one cares to call them, of the common law all amount to exactly the same thing. They are simply laws. If they are not laws, they do not exist. But as laws, whether great or small, they can be abolished or changed by any valid process of law making.
Broadly speaking, under the common law system there are two main ways of making valid laws. One is through decisions by the courts themselves on the basis of the cases brought before them. The other is through bills passed by parliament, which thereupon become acts of parliament. Valid acts of parliament are always superior to decisions of the courts if the two come into conflict.
In Australia the complication occurs that the courts themselves can decide whether acts of parliament are valid or not; that is to say, whether the parliament concerned has power under the constitution to pass an act of that kind. If they are not, then of course they cannot have any effect. The courts cannot however do this on an arbitrary basis to suit themselves. For an act of parliament to be declared invalid it must fall clearly outside the constitutional powers of the Parliament concerned. This does not usually happen and in any case does not affect the basic rule that the law is normally made by parliament and, in default of that, made up by the courts as they go along, on the basis wherever possible of similar decisions which have been given in the past.
Now, even the briefest consideration of the two main sources of the law in Australia should be enough to make clear that the system guarantees nothing at all. An earlier decision of the courts proclaiming some right or liberty of the citizen can be departed from or overruled by a later decision or by an act of parliament. It is true that in general the courts adhere fairly closely to their own previous decisions, and also that there are complicated rules about which courts can overrule decisions of other courts, or their own past decisions. None of this affects the main proposition that a decision of a court is in the end only a decision of a court, and as such can be overruled, restricted, abolished or not seen as relevant to some future case. No rule or law which is subject to this degree of interference can possibly be regarded as guaranteeing anything to anyone.
As for acts of parliament, they can be repealed or altered at any time by the same parliament or any later one. In this sense acts of parliament guarantee very little more, if anything, than decisions of the courts.
Notwithstanding these simple facts about the way in which the law comes into existence and disappears again, comforting rhetorical statements, most of them emanating from the higher levels of the legal profession, are regularly trotted out if the desirability of an Australian bill of rights is raised or discussion. It is difficult for the rational inquirer to know how this can possibly happen, but perhaps it does not matter. The important point is that, whatever the motivation for these reassuring opinions, they are demonstrably mistaken. The general law, whether dignified with the name of the principles of the common law or not, guarantees the ordinary citizen in particular and Australia in general just about nothing. The more important questions are, how would a constitutional statement of rights and liberties alter this situation and why would the change be for the better?
I believe (and I’ve mentioned it in a number of talks/ interviews) that laws and constitutions don’t really matter in the end. No matter what laws we may have in place, if the people want it, they will destroy our liberty at will.
Once the people of Australia went into deep panic and hysteria, no one could have defended liberty without being destroyed politically or otherwise. Till today, the people love those who are crushing liberty and hate anyone who asks a question.
I can also say for sure that international covenants and human rights declarations are not worth the paper they are written on – as seen from the decision by the ICC to not pursue an open-and-shut case of crimes against humanity. There is NO way to defend liberty when the world goes mad.
Having said that, the events of 2020 and 2021 have created a stronger and more urgent case for a review of Australia’s Constitution. I don’t care much about the republican debate – these are trivial matters in comparison to a consideration of the ways by which we could try to lock in certain basic liberties for the people of Australia.
Australia is no different today to any Third World totalitarian dictatorship. All institutions have failed. The age of universal deceit is upon us, as I wrote in my Spectator article yesterday.
What can be done?
A Second Amendment.
You can have all the laws and checks and balances you want, but unless The People pose a credible threat to Government and Law Enforcement, you always end up in the same place.
The people’s rights and freedoms are being protected by nothing an nobody from the Prime Minister down to.
I wouldn’t wipe my bum with our constitution when it comes to rights and freedoms
Too crackers for me cobber. Stick with the Aust Reps Party!
Mass civil disobedience.
Even the police can’t arrest or crackdown on everyone.
probably nothing
the politicians and lawyers (and lets face it they’re pretty much from the same school) , know full well they can do any damn thing they want. Especially hand-in-hand with the media.
… and, they are doing exactly that.
When Gramsci talked about the long march through the institutions, youse didn’t think it just meant the education department and VicRoads did youse?
there’s the real problem.
it isn’t so much about ‘how’ because ‘how’ is a given … it is more about ‘who’
Really, in a country where the great majority either work for or are dependants of the government? Hmmm
I know it’s unpopular here but as I’ve argued for decades in other forums what we need is a suitably drafted Bill of Rights.
All for it but it’s not doing much for the Americans at the moment. Seems they’re afflicted with the same cowardice as we are.
If you can’t get the sheep to take off their masks or protest, you think they’re going to shoot parasites?
We outnumber them thousands to one, a carving knife would do the job.
There is no answer until men stand up instead of squatting to piss!
I know it’s unpopular here but as I’ve argued for decades in other forums what we need is a suitably drafted Bill of Rights.
Key words, “suitably drafted”.
We’d never get a Bill limiting government power over the individual, we’d get a Bill increasing government’s powers to destroy some individuals’ lives ostensibly to protect the supposed “rights” of fashionable victim groups.
And, to be honest, even if we did, activist Courts would negate it unless there was sufficient societal pressure to preserve it.
It would help, but it would be only a temporary setback for the totalitarians unless a sufficient proportion of society really wanted liberty.
Typical cuck with the old pen is mightier than the sword bullshit. What happened to the Magna Carta? They use it to wipe their arses with it.
Freedoms are taken not granted!
All for it but it’s not doing much for the Americans at the moment. Seems they’re afflicted with the same cowardice as we are.
Howard, this is not an accurate assessment. Where 2A is alive and well, State Governments respected Freedom and Liberty. Where 2A is dead, Government trampled all over The People.
Key words, “suitably drafted”.
Indeed, and probably too late for it given where we are now culturally and politically.
We may have stood a chance back in the ’90s.
“Howard, this is not an accurate assessment. Where 2A is alive and well, State Governments respected Freedom and Liberty. Where 2A is dead, Government trampled all over The People.”
And what are we seeing now? Another gun amnesty. I’m sure its just another coincidence, in a time that is being defined by coincidences.
As quoted by an American 2nd Amendment supporter.
And as Ted Nugent once profoundly stated. “I don’t need a piece of paper or a person to tell me what my god given rights are”
A Second Amendment.
Do people understand how this can be done, right now, without any nod or approval from Government?
Rights aren’t granted, they’re taken back.
So how do you do it? If you’re not a prohibited person, then get your license, buy firearms, become proficient right now. Lay claim to your Right!
If you used to believe that Government was a force for good and would always act in people’s best interest, then you might have believed that Gun Control was a good thing.
If the last 18 months has shaken or destroyed your confidence and trust in Government and Police, then you should do the logical thing.
Time to get a Second Amendment Mindset.
I believe that Government has already been frightened by the rush to Guns and Gun Ownership. The earlier lockdown bans on Firearm Purchases and new license applications seemed to be off the wall and a gross over reaction, my guess is that for the Government and Bureaucrats it made a lot of sense because they had the full picture of how people were voting with their feet.
Typical cuck with the old pen is mightier than the sword bullshit.
The US Founding Fathers were “cucks.”
This website attracts more than its share of loonies.
I wonder if it’s not a deliberate attempt to discredit the Cat.
A bill of rights may not be the best or only way forward.
Thank god conservatives are recognising that the constitution is severely deficient.
It would never be a liberal or conservative document without a Parliament full of like minded men to A V Dicey or A I Clark.
The decision making power needs to go back to individuals and the smallest political division.
That is, rock ribbed classical republicanism.
Sortition. Demarchy. Subsidiarity. Confederalism. Recall elections. Ostracism. The initiative to strike down laws. All laws automatically sunset.
And what are we seeing now? Another gun amnesty. I’m sure its just another coincidence, in a time that is being defined by coincidences.
Government has already been frightened by the rush to Guns and Gun Ownership. Good.
As quoted by an American 2nd Amendment supporter.
And as Ted Nugent once profoundly stated. “I don’t need a piece of paper or a person to tell me what my god given rights are”
Ted is right to raise the alarm in the context of the whole of the USA, but that doesn’t say that 2A didn’t work where citizens claimed that right.
So comforting then to have the courage of academic constitutional lawyers, the bravery of the legal profession and the fearless judiciary to stand-up to protect the fundamental rights and liberties that have passed to us. Oh, just silence and cowering …
I am with rickw but I also believe that we already have protection of fundamental rights because our constitutions, State and Federal, are statute law and have to be interpreted as such. Proper interpretation of statute law requires that it does not provide any power to overthrow fundamental rights unless power that is stated with irresistible clearness.
Whilst our liberty averse courts may not agree, the protection of our fundamental rights is by the fact that statute law has to be interpreted as such. The High Court has found in interpreting statute law that it is:
“in the last degree improbable that the legislature would
overthrow fundamental principles, infringe rights, or depart
from the general system of law, without expressing its
intention with irresistible clearness; and to give any such
effect to general words, simply because they have that
meaning in their widest, or usual, or natural sense, would
be to give them a meaning in which they were not really
used’
‘ ((11) Potter v. Minahan [1908] HCA 63; (1908) 7 CLR 277 at 304.) “.
In addition Toohey J has said in:
‘A Government of Laws, and Not of Men’ (1993) 4 PLR 158, 170 (Public Law Review)
Where the people of Australia, in adopting a constitution, conferred power [on the] Commonwealth Parliament, it is to be presumed that they did not intend that those grants of power extend to invasion of fundamental common law liberties – a presumption only rebuttable by express authorisation in the constitutional document.
Ah.
More of the usual manifesto.
Subsidiarity. Federation was a mistake. Sortition. Town Hall meetings. Plebiscites. Jury nullification. Recall elections.
So comforting then to have the courage of academic constitutional lawyers, the bravery of the legal profession and the fearless judiciary to stand-up to protect the fundamental rights and liberties that have passed to us. Oh, just silence and cowering …
The political and cultural integrity (i.e. loyalty) of the legal profession has been diluted by the “long march”, just like every other profession, even engineers if what I’m told is correct.
Federation was a mistake.
The greatest mistake in federalism was the states ceding their income tax rights to the Commonwealth in 1942.
But we’re getting away from the topic of Sanjeev’s post.
sounds incredibly lofty.
awesome in theory.
but right now … all of the waffle has been replaced by a bunch hastily drafted legislation that curtails damn near every “fundamental common law liberty” anybody ever had.
fucking lawyers … you wank on about how yr the solution … but right now, yr the problem.
stfu … you don’t wear an magic wig on an internet forum
The Supreme Court of the United States has found in DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA v. HELLER 554 U. S. 570 (2008) @ 593.
So there you have it, following what I have written above, our right to arms is a fundamental right and our parliaments have no power under our constitutional statutes to abrogate that right unless and until those constitutions are amended to state with “irresistible clearness” that the right is not protected.
and you don’t wear a magic wig down the pub either.
let’s talk about the contract we, the proles, have with you mr legal …
watch your step