ABC now monitoring lockdown opinions, NSW Liberal joins in

Mr Crouch described the posts as “galling” and “beyond the pale”.
 

  1. Davey Boy says:
    July 19, 2021 at 9:42 pm

    now I know what word the weasels like Herr Krouch splutter when something to them is beyond “inappropriate”

  2. a reader says:
    July 19, 2021 at 9:48 pm

    Ruddick was right to quite the SFL. They’re all pathetic.

  3. Squirrel says:
    July 19, 2021 at 10:01 pm

    This stuff is just displacement activity for the ABC – it doesn’t change the fact that their “flagship” Q&A is now very publicly dying in the derriere, with the pin-up boy host moving on.

    Crouch should be given an on the spot fine for infinitive splitting.

  4. MatrixTransform says:
    July 19, 2021 at 10:05 pm

    described the posts as “galling” and “beyond the pale”.

    the real epidemic is eye-rolling.

    known to be debilitating in even mild cases

  5. MatrixTransform says:
    July 19, 2021 at 10:06 pm

    rare but not uncommon
    symptoms include shortness of breath
    dizzy spells
    pearl clutching
    and sputtering

  6. The Beer Whisperer says:
    July 19, 2021 at 10:07 pm

    The entire point of attacking “misinformation” is to monopolise information.

    And once you’ve monopolised it, you’re free to make up whatever shit you want.

  7. Rabbi Putin says:
    July 19, 2021 at 10:09 pm

    Fight the fines and don’t give in Mr Keane. The dictators and traitors will get justice some day.

  8. MatrixTransform says:
    July 19, 2021 at 10:10 pm

    in it’s most cronic form sufferers of eye-rolling-itis begin to sound like the Martians from the documentary called Mars Attacks.

    Ack, ack … ack… ack.. ack ack.

    you know, like a female news-reader

  9. Infidel Tiger says:
    July 19, 2021 at 10:13 pm

    A disease that overwhelmingly hurts the obese and infirm and we close all fitness venues and lock everyone inside gorging on Uber eats

    Insane.

  10. Oppressed Ossie says:
    July 19, 2021 at 11:30 pm

    Snitches get stitches

  11. Diogenes says:
    July 19, 2021 at 11:36 pm

    I often feel the need to remind Herr Gauleiter Crouch that he works for us, not the other way around.

  12. Chris M says:
    July 19, 2021 at 11:51 pm

    Australia is in short supply of colourful characters like Keane and a glut of useless two-bob turkeys like Crouch and the gutless ‘reporter’.

