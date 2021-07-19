All That Fritters Is Not Gold

Posted on July 19, 2021

No wonder Albo is busy cleaning out the ALP stables. Has he started measuring up the curtains at Yarralumla? Albo may be the ultimate Stephen Bradbury PM.”

Egg

11 Responses to All That Fritters Is Not Gold

  1. Frank says:
    July 19, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    Wilkie or Albo, which one shares more DNA with rats? Tough question really.

  2. Lee says:
    July 19, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    Perish the thought Albo ever becomes PM.

  3. egg_ says:
    July 19, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    KRuddy will be envious.

  4. Strayan Drongo says:
    July 19, 2021 at 2:56 pm

    ScoMo was the same when he took the leadership, Dutton wedged out by this moron.

  5. Sean says:
    July 19, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    The money printing machine will run red hot if/when Labor gets into power federally. Also expect any criticism of the CCP to be outlawed; they flaunt their pro-CCP credentials with monotonous regularity but then won’t say what rights they intend to abolish if they get into office.

  6. Strayan Drongo says:
    July 19, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    Makes me laugh that Abbott has an article written about his views over the weekend and he nails it, if only others in the LNP saw the world the same way most of their supports do. Probably why they had to dump Abbott, felt too much like a populist. Imagine a political party not wanting to be popular with their supporters.

  7. Roger says:
    July 19, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    Morrison’s face…chuckle. Nice work, cl.

  8. sfw says:
    July 19, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    Abbott had his chance and crapped in the face of his core supporters (18c), he could have asserted his authority when he was at his strongest but chose to bend over and take. No wonder he was on his own when they ganged up on him. Biggest disappointment in aussie politics that man.

  9. Richard says:
    July 19, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    Now all we have to do is hope he skates towards some extremely thin ice in a very deep pond.

  10. min says:
    July 19, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    They ganged up on him over 18c what should he have done sacked them , shot them or arrange for someone to allege naughty goings on in Parliament House?

  11. calli says:
    July 19, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    The Lodge

    Or, if he’s in Sydney, Kirribilli House.

    Unless he’s going for GG as well, such is the political capital that ScoMo has squandered.

