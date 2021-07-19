All That Fritters Is Not Gold

No wonder Albo is busy cleaning out the ALP stables. Has he started measuring up the curtains at Yarralumla? Albo may be the ultimate Stephen Bradbury PM.”
– Egg
No wonder Albo is busy cleaning out the ALP stables. Has he started measuring up the curtains at Yarralumla? Albo may be the ultimate Stephen Bradbury PM.”
– Egg
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
What is wrong with the discipline that is nowadays taught in most universities under the misleading label of economics is not that the teachers and the authors of the textbooks are either not businessmen or failed in their business enterprises. The fault is with their ignorance of economics and with their inability to think logically.
Wilkie or Albo, which one shares more DNA with rats? Tough question really.
Perish the thought Albo ever becomes PM.
KRuddy will be envious.
ScoMo was the same when he took the leadership, Dutton wedged out by this moron.
The money printing machine will run red hot if/when Labor gets into power federally. Also expect any criticism of the CCP to be outlawed; they flaunt their pro-CCP credentials with monotonous regularity but then won’t say what rights they intend to abolish if they get into office.
Makes me laugh that Abbott has an article written about his views over the weekend and he nails it, if only others in the LNP saw the world the same way most of their supports do. Probably why they had to dump Abbott, felt too much like a populist. Imagine a political party not wanting to be popular with their supporters.
Morrison’s face…chuckle. Nice work, cl.
Abbott had his chance and crapped in the face of his core supporters (18c), he could have asserted his authority when he was at his strongest but chose to bend over and take. No wonder he was on his own when they ganged up on him. Biggest disappointment in aussie politics that man.
Now all we have to do is hope he skates towards some extremely thin ice in a very deep pond.
They ganged up on him over 18c what should he have done sacked them , shot them or arrange for someone to allege naughty goings on in Parliament House?
The Lodge
Or, if he’s in Sydney, Kirribilli House.
Unless he’s going for GG as well, such is the political capital that ScoMo has squandered.