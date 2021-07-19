Covid provocateurs

Such buffoons, my country: Australian Border Force investigates Katie Hopkins quarantine breach as controversial Brit dropped from Big Brother.
British provocateur Katie Hopkins has been dropped from Australia’s upcoming ‘Big Brother VIP’ and is being investigated by the Australian Border Force after she claimed to have purposefully broken strict quarantine rules.
Hopkins caused a storm of controversy on Saturday after she announced that she had landed in Sydney and was now in mandatory quarantine, despite the fact that tens of thousands of Australians are still stranded abroad and unable to return home due to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s strict Covid-19 pandemic entry caps.
Hopkins’ arrival caused further anger when she claimed in an Instagram video to have intentionally broken strict quarantine requirements by opening her hotel room door naked without a face mask when hotel employees bring her food, in an effort to “frighten the s*** out of them.”
The British television personality soon faced calls for her deportation from Australian citizens and politicians alike and now appears to be in hot water with authorities over the incident.
Of course we have provocateurs of our own, the blesséd Nick Cater: Boris Johnson leads the way on Covid rules – are we game to follow?
The expert class turned out in force last week with pessimistic predictions about the nightmare soon to be visited upon British hospitals and mortuaries because of the Prime Minister’s latest folly.
A letter signed by 100 medical experts in The Lancet accused Boris Johnson’s government of “embarking on a dangerous and unethical experiment” by ending social distancing rules. Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organisation’s Health Emergencies Program, said the rush to reopen the economy amounted to “moral emptiness and epidemiological stupidity”.
Johnson’s courage in defying the experts is a virtue that should be emulated by political leaders closer to home. In Britain, Johnson revives the Dunkirk spirit, fighting Covid-19 on the beaches, landing grounds, fields and in the streets. In Australia, premiers call on their subjugated citizens to fight the virus from their couches.
Experts in the Chinese Flu have been discredited across the world, replaced by the likes of Nick and Katie Hopkins.
I dont think we should rush to judgement!!
Moar pleez
Hmm,
Turning up to another country then deliberately flouting its laws?
I’m with Katie on the ludicrousness of the whole thing, but to be honest she can’t complain if she is deported.
In fact it ought to happen more often.
Totally agree. What was she thinking? Was she thinking???? If you’re going to provoke authorities, they are going to respond. She wasn’t in a strong position to provoke, so home she goes. What a dill (to put it extremely mildly).
“Timothy Neilson says:
July 19, 2021 at 1:30 pm
Hmm,
Turning up to another country then deliberately flouting its laws?
I’m with Katie on the ludicrousness of the whole thing, but to be honest she can’t complain if she is deported.
In fact it ought to happen more often.”
I agree with your sentiment however here is what I think has ensued…and progressive activists did the same with Milo before he had his visa rescinded back in 2019. They monitor social media and jump on anything they can use to either stall or cancel the visa of someone whose opinions they don’t like.
Another reminder, leftist activists and their buddies in the MSM and skanky politicians like Keneally tried the same back in July 2019 with Raheem Kassam and the CPAC conference. They agitated to cancel Kassam’s visa….accusing him of Islaaaaaaaaaaaamophobia (oh the irony there!)
Whether Hopkins broke quarantine, that’s a separate issue, however the fact is that she was targeted for cancellation days before she broke any quarantine….and once again, an utterly spineless and totally useless Coalition government has fallen for a progressive leftist trap.
Won’t someone think of the money this will bring in?
Boris Johnson is compromised. The “lancet” is not worthy of recognition any more. And after having watched VAXXED (released 2016), clearly the ruling power ain’t the pollies. The film virtually documents what is overtly occurring today.
Hopkins is a deranged grifter.
Whoever let her and Bruce into the country should be jailed.
Sorry Cats, but when Scott tells me to jump I do not reply “How high sir?”
In my neck of the woods foreign backpackers are constantly being caught speeding or drunk and disorderly, or even, God Forbid, urinating in a public place! send these miscreants home immediately for breaking our sacred laws, eh you Libertarians and centre-righters?
This sheila’s an attention seeker, and now you and Scotty give her lots of attention. FFS
Get this clear, the “law” she’s broken is a fascist diktat based on 15 months of lies. When all you Cats whining every day about how absurd the Covid19 laws and lockdowns are and ask ‘what are we gonna do?”, and then you see someone defying the F’ers, what is this Gut-Fascism you automatically revel in? FFSx2
“…by opening her hotel room door naked without a face mask when hotel employees bring her food…”
Unless she is a total bush pig, I would have thought any male employees delivering food would not have the “shit scared out of them”, but rather be fighting to decide who gets to deliver it!
We have so many laws in this country it would be more difficult not to break one. Personally, I wish everybody would ‘flout’ these (formerly recognized as unconstitutional) laws, and then most might realize that our ‘powerful’ leaders are really quite ‘powerless’ (although they did confiscate the means for us to collectively protect ourselves against Government tyranny, so it would seem that our ‘leaders’ have another option at their disposal to compel compliance).
Not sure I get the final para Steve. Are you equating Nick Cater to Hopkins? They are both buffoons?
“Mmamster says:
July 19, 2021 at 2:18 pm
Not sure I get the final para Steve. Are you equating Nick Cater to Hopkins? They are both buffoons?”
What a buffoonish comment.
The irony of Boris invoking the “Dunkirk spirit” of strategic withdrawal.
Did this actually happen?
Kneel says: July 19, 2021, at 2:17 pm
Why? What’s so appealing about her face? She wears glasses and is a forty-something so-called celebrity…
/sarc
Just read up on this sheila. Another far-right lunatic defying (if in BS speech only) the great and the good.
How very naughty of her. Karens of the world unite!
You idiot, IT. Katie is one of the few sane voices in UK politics.
The only thing she has done wrong on this occasion is upset our spineless LNP ruling class, whose specialty in government is proving they believe in nothing.
Footnote: any media outfit that calls Katie Hopkins “far right” (a propaganda technique) is part of the loony far left. I expect that now includes the Paywallian, whose staff if 90% loony left J-school grads under an editorial management that hasn’t yet abandoned the paper’s marketing strategy of catering for both leftwing and rightwing talking points.
Further intrigued.
That’s a good question. Hopkins knows how to rile the Left and setting them on fire is something she does quite often, so this could well be just a tactical ploy on her part, to make the Left and government shills look foolish. It may never have actually happened.
But there is irony where so many urge revolt against this tyranny we face. But when it comes from a foreigner, it’s how dare she!
there’s no losers here
Channel 7 gets publicity, everyone knows BB is on now
Katie what’s her name, gets a huge boost to her Instagram and etc social media feeds, everyone knows who she is now. She doesn’t care what happens in Australia, no market there for her product. A round trip to Australia for a giggle, she’s not out of pocket
border force gets kudos for footing someone out who the left don’t like and said things that were contrary to the random health person’s directives (not a law broken was there?)
are there any losers? besides those Australians who can get home, but anyway
“The only thing she has done wrong on this occasion is upset our spineless LNP ruling class, whose specialty in government is proving they believe in nothing.
Footnote: any media outfit that calls Katie Hopkins “far right” (a propaganda technique) is part of the loony far left. I expect that now includes the Paywallian, whose staff if 90% loony left J-school grads under an editorial management that hasn’t yet abandoned the paper’s marketing strategy of catering for both leftwing and rightwing talking points.”
Well said Tom.
Sounds like were deporting a UK celebrity because she cracked a joke about answering the door naked during quarantine!
Are we serious or is this a troll?
Australian Border Force. Pretty gay sounding name.
“Sounds like were deporting a UK celebrity because she cracked a joke about answering the door naked during quarantine!”
I listened in on a lady locked up in quarantine … she said she asked the (male) receptionist to come naked when delivering food.
It must be a very common thread for people locked up for 14 days for no good reason other than being potential grannie killers. It’s just that not all are posting on social media – or are “FAR” right conservatives. Where “far” means just right of Bob Brown.
Is the Government now dictating what you must wear inside your mandatory quarantine hotel room? Oh and the mask, don’t forget to wear a mask if you’re answering the door? Is this more science?
Next time I hear someone refer to Australians as irreverent larrikins, I’m going to make an effort to slap them.
Everything seems more retarded by the day.
There is one person who challenges the Stasi all the time, and especially helps those who are about to go to the chambers, but I haven’t heard much of him here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8MVnkIqWEg.
The news in the UK will read .. ” Katie Hopkins gets deported from Aust. cos she answered her hotel door NAKED”…..the aust govt will look stupid and Katie will have a weeks worth of morning news interviews. Stupid Govt.
The evil spirit of not considering an end to bloodshed when the opponent has been magnanimous and humane. Dunkirk is amongst our sides greatest shame.
“embarking on a dangerous and unethical experiment” what? you mean like dosing the world population with a still experimental set of vaccines with unknown consequences?
Known consequences.
Cassie at 1:48 is totally all over it.