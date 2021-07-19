No longer a free country

He’s a Scotsman along the lines of Adam Smith.
Neil Oliver: “So here we are again, on the threshold of another day called Freedom…I don’t know about you, but I’m more inclined to call it Groundhog Day.”
Plus this: The Panic Pandemic: Fearmongering from journalists, scientists, and politicians did more harm than the virus.
Instead of keeping calm and carrying on, the American elite flouted the norms of governance, journalism, academic freedom—and, worst of all, science. They misled the public about the origins of the virus and the true risk that it posed. Ignoring their own carefully prepared plans for a pandemic, they claimed unprecedented powers to impose untested strategies, with terrible collateral damage. As evidence of their mistakes mounted, they stifled debate by vilifying dissenters, censoring criticism, and suppressing scientific research.
If, as seems increasingly plausible, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 leaked out of a laboratory in Wuhan, it is the costliest blunder ever committed by scientists. Whatever the pandemic’s origin, the response to it is the worst mistake in the history of the public-health profession. We still have no convincing evidence that the lockdowns saved lives, but lots of evidence that they have already cost lives and will prove deadlier in the long run than the virus itself.
And if you think you are hearing everything on all sides of this covid issue, try this on for size:
Stefan Baral, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins with 350 publications to his name, submitted a critique of lockdowns to more than ten journals and finally gave up—the “first time in my career that I could not get a piece placed anywhere,” he said. Martin Kulldorff, an epidemiologist at Harvard, had a similar experience with his article, early in the pandemic, arguing that resources should be focused on protecting the elderly. “Just as in war,” Kulldorff wrote, “we must exploit the characteristics of the enemy in order to defeat it with the minimum number of casualties. Since Covid-19 operates in a highly age specific manner, mandated counter measures must also be age specific. If not, lives will be unnecessarily lost.” It was a tragically accurate prophecy from one of the leading experts on infectious disease, but Kulldorff couldn’t find a scientific journal or media outlet to accept the article, so he ended up posting it on his own LinkedIn page. “There’s always a certain amount of herd thinking in science,” Kulldorff says, “but I’ve never seen it reach this level. Most of the epidemiologists and other scientists I’ve spoken to in private are against lockdowns, but they’re afraid to speak up.”
We are living in a totalitarian state, partly by choice and partly through enforced ignorance.
Neil Oliver, eh? The documentary chap? Well he’s burned his luvvie card well and truly. No more invitations to Hampstead dinner parties for him.
He burned that long ago when he came out for the “No” side in the Scottish referendum, cuckoo. I don’t think he cares.
We’ve seen it reach this level and more. We allowed this to happen in relation to Global Warming. Many scientists were denied publication and even some editors lost their jobs because they accepted sceptical papers.
All of this came out in the Climategate Emails but nothing was done. Crooks were not only left untouched, but rewarded.
Not a single science journal is worth the paper it’s printed on. NOT A SINGLE ONE.
No published research can be relied upon. No word of a scientist, researcher or perfesser can be relied upon.
He’s a top fellow.
Steve – don’t over stress because this is just the beginning. Bible prophecy is being fulfilled around us, both sad and exciting moment as the human race accelerates forwards into the end times.
Surprised – I always took him for somewhere in the mushy middle: in favour of the Union, but a much because it secured social democracy as any nationalist reason. He never sounded terribly keen on the wonders of industrialisation and competitive markets when he was with the other bloke in a trench.
He doesn’t. I have always loved him…his docos and his discussions…he’s never been a luvvie….he’s always been an independent thinker.
Lacking character, they are even afraid to use a pseudonym. I use one here. But when it comes to talking to the parrots, dicks and thugs they feel my pricks, even if they ignore them. I am just one of many. More are waking up. Keep telling them, their families and loved ones are going to suffer, too. And they are just fodder, useful idiots, unless they have the right ancestry.
I changed my mind about him after listening to him on Mike Graham’s show.
The anti Trump left joined the ccp in this pandemic.
It doesn’t matter to them how may die, are left sick, economies ruined as long as Trump was gone. Trump us just in their way to destroy the World
Interesting articles, thanks Steve. They seem to accept however that the draconian responses are a blunder rather than being the plan all along…
I find there is much to agree with Neil Oliver. Mask / No Mask = Good Person / Bad Person. At least that’s how the Police approach it. Exemptions don’t seem to matter, and they are certainly not believed.
We’re told by the government what to do, but not told how to maintain or improve our health. Surely our government health advisors should be giving us strategies to improve our immune systems, not just techniques to prevent transmission. Vitamin D seems to play a big role in protecting us from COVID. And what about Ivermectin and other protocols that are proving to be effective? Or is our government merely in the thrall of big pharma? Are they being told that vaccines are “the only way” out of this???
Methinks Trump was right. On so many levels.
Also happy to see that he has not been reviewing the spectacle, the clamour, the grandeur, and the pageantry of the past from the wan anaemic safe windows of modern academia, but cares for that which those earlier giants suffered cruel violence and tendered their very lives to purchase.
Oliver mourning is all very well but people like him are failing to make the real point. This virus was deliberately released to rid the world of Trump. It’s not accidental or a natural phenomenon. Until he says that he’s not getting there.
I feel we ain’t seen nuthin yet. Forget the media, scientific community, lollies, & bureaucrats – the neighbour next door is just as likely now to “cancel” the unvaccinated.
One of the first questions of above 60s is “have you had the jab?” If you haven’t it’s a frown & the inevitable non sequitur “ are you an anti-vaxer?”
Be careful how you answer. The ONLY way is to calmly list the eminent virologists etc who don’t agree with their colleagues & express concern about the unexpected (yes – give a little here) worrying trends in the performance of these new vaccines.
But it’s all downhill for the moment until the long term effects are clearer. And then?
A passionate Scot and a realist he is. A fun archaeology doco I watched was when BBC was starting to really seriously get woke. Neil was the main presenter, and he’s very good. But the BBC gave him a black female physicist as an offsider. Which might be OK if she’d been any good, but she was hopeless. Entirely ignorant about history and archaeology. Neil was fun: it was like he had a little black cloud over his head the whole series, being forced to work with this useless lady. Good luck Dr Oliver!
For those who regret their decision to become guinea pigs for an experimental medical procedure, there is some hope.
