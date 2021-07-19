Was refugee mother left to die as NSW police, media and health minister raved on unctuously about social responsibility?

SHE was a “confirmed” coronavirus case and doubtless under great stress but NSW Health seems not to have cared. Speaking of the ever-brave “frontline” workers and boys in blue:
Three people who were living and isolating in the home, which is in Sydney’s Covid ‘epicentre’ in the southwest, were ordered to their cars after police made the grim discovery…
They were split between three cars where they waited from 9.30am until 3.30pm for the victim’s body to be removed from the home…
At one stage, authorities were using a speaker phone to communicate with the trio, who were all wearing face masks even inside the cars.
There weren’t a few square metres in the house here they could sit in privacy? Six hours to carry a deceased woman from a house? And she died solely of coronavirus, did she?
Channel Nine was there to film and photograph the in-shock brothers detained in a car:
Do the officers of the law and the officials of Australian states have no pride any more; no decency? These brothers, their lovely partners and their family are better human beings than their cowardly, despicable critics. Australia is suddenly a gutless, heartless, morally failed state.
The Oz says YES!
The ABC reporting of this was oddly cryptic. Its like they really wanted to “associate” the death with COVID, but couldn’t actually say so, leaving it all hanging a bit.
A sad awful way to die for the poor lady. It is possible she was ill of COVID and perhaps other things, and afraid to tell anyone because of the police on horses and dogs hounding certain parts of Sydney.
“Australia is suddenly a gutless, heartless, morally failed state.”
Well said C.L.