While Joe Blow in Cooktown scans himself into a bait shop…

Annastacia Palaszczuk flying out to Tokyo tonight. So much for the “war” on coronavirus, right?
Maybe climate change will have relocated the Bermuda Triangle into her flight path……
Here she is in Katie Holmes civvies and here she is alighting from the private State plane that flew her to her connecting flight in Sydney.
But enemy removalists – boy, don’t you hate ’em?
The following sets out the big picture of what is really going on here & why our elites aren’t even trying to listen to any reasoned argument……….& why we are part of a pavlovian/Borg like process with these continuous lockdowns, the fear porn with various greek letters & QR surveillance until we submit to the vaxx. [Though looks like the French might have had enough & are trying to spit out the dummy known as Macron]
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/opinion/we-can-win-if-we-understand-the-game-plan/
”While everyone is focused on COVID and arguing that there is no virus or that it is easily treated without vaccination, they are missing the real objective – our descent into a state of tyrannical psychosis that creates the totalitarian rule.
The totalitarian state has a standard playbook.
First, they need to create fear.
This is then followed by terrorizing the people.
Lastly, they will then seek power by offering solutions that require the surrender of all your rights for security. …………….
and the fact that they are insisting on this vaccine is part of the powerplay to separate the mindless sheep from those who think first, and question those in power who never tell the truth about anything anyway.
Getting involved with is it a virus or not is distracting and it will not win the day.
They will bring out a fake doctor who has been paid to refute anything you say……..
We must take a step back and look at this strategy for what it is.
They have conditioned society and we …see a few people wearing masks because they have been brainwashed and it now makes them “feel” safe.
Handshakes have been replaced by elbow-bumping that contributes to social distancing to prevent gatherings that could result in uprisings.
Understand the game plan.
Use HUMOR to ridicule them.
Remember, resistance is not futile..”
Great post, shane. It’s a worry not more are seeing it.
They wrote the rules 40 plus years ago, order out of chaos and boy, have they created some chaos.
A note to Palazyczuck I live in Queensland I do not think you need to go to the Olympic games , I believe your trip to Japan on a tax payer luxury rort is not essential to Brisbane obtaining the next Olympic games.