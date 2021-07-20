German floods. Days of warning for the authorities but no notice for the victims

Truth can be stranger than fiction. Apparently the approaching disaster was tracked by weather-watchers for days. What are the Germans thinking these days?

The first signs of catastrophe were detected nine days ago by a satellite orbiting 500 miles above the tranquil hills around the Rhine river. Over the next few days a team of scientists sent the German authorities a series of forecasts so accurate that they now read like a macabre prophecy: the Rhineland was about to be hit by “extreme” flooding, particularly along the Erft and Ahr rivers, and in towns such as Hagen and Altena. Yet despite at least 24 hours’ warning that predicted, almost precisely, which districts would be worst afflicted when the rains came, the flood still caught many of its victims largely unawares.

The story in The Times, with pictures!

Angela Merkel, the chancellor, travelled to flood-ravaged areas in the neighbouring state of Rhineland-Palatinate on Sunday after returning from an official visit to the White House. “We must hurry,” she said after visiting the ravaged village of Schuld. “We have to be faster in the fight against climate change.”

Mismanagement of flood protection dams

Queensland all over again.