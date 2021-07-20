German floods. Days of warning for the authorities but no notice for the victims

Truth can be stranger than fiction. Apparently the approaching disaster was tracked by weather-watchers for days. What are the Germans thinking these days?
The first signs of catastrophe were detected nine days ago by a satellite orbiting 500 miles above the tranquil hills around the Rhine river.
Over the next few days a team of scientists sent the German authorities a series of forecasts so accurate that they now read like a macabre prophecy: the Rhineland was about to be hit by “extreme” flooding, particularly along the Erft and Ahr rivers, and in towns such as Hagen and Altena.
Yet despite at least 24 hours’ warning that predicted, almost precisely, which districts would be worst afflicted when the rains came, the flood still caught many of its victims largely unawares.
The story in The Times, with pictures!
Angela Merkel, the chancellor, travelled to flood-ravaged areas in the neighbouring state of Rhineland-Palatinate on Sunday after returning from an official visit to the White House. “We must hurry,” she said after visiting the ravaged village of Schuld. “We have to be faster in the fight against climate change.”
Mismanagement of flood protection dams
Queensland all over again.
The resident in a flooded region tells the “Welt” reporter how every week he rides his mountain bike along dams that hold back waters in valleys. “I noticed that for the last 3 weeks all dams were full to the top – up to just 20 – 30 cm from the brim. These dams are there to hold back the water. Why didn’t they release some of the water in a controlled way much earlier? For me it’s unimageable. This whole thing should not have happened if there had been 10 or 20% more available volume in the dams.”
Three weeks long dams were left full to the top even with long range forecasts (14 days) showing more and more rain on the way. It’s been a rainy summer, and there were no signs things would change soon.
Then 4 days before the catastrophe struck, meteorologists warned that up to 150 mm of rain was on the way. The filled dams were ticking time bombs that needed to be defused – and there was the opportunity to do so.
Where was the nanny state when you need it?
Temperate climes don’t do natural disaster response well. Witness NSW and Vic and the bushfires, or WA and the recent cyclone.
It’s simply a feature of it not having as often as say, cyclones hitting northern Australia.
The real problem we have is the brouhaha of Scotty from marketing being in Hawaii and not wandering around shaking hands meant that the feds have made an Act to actually give them a role where they have not in the past. Apart from throwing vast sums of OPM about, all they will do is get in the way and make things worse.
I don’t really blame Scotty. I blame mr invisible the acting PM at the time. McCormick I believe. If it had been Barnaby he would have been everywhere, and we would not have this pointless duplication of State roles and waste of next gen after next taxpayer’s funds.
Indeed. It probably sounded like another fake global warming prediction to people tired of hearing about this daily. The media emphasise the fake (warming, covid, Biden etc) and suppress the real.
Also few believe the warning in the Holy Bible until things are about to be unleashed upon us, and that’s happened before.
Another case of not letting a good crisis go to waste.
as PB says, the bureaucrats never let a good crises go to waste However in this case they have been caught out. What a bunch of miserable fcks to withhold vital information that could have prevented many of the deaths attributed to this flood event. By the way , these towns have experiences similar or worse flood events going back to the 1700’s.
What do you think it would take for the people to realise that their governments are not on their side?
The Germans are nowhere near as efficient as they used to be. They have surrendered to the Greens and their idiotic ideas and these floods are just one example of how weak they have become.
Speaking of preparedness, the organisation chart for the NSW Health Ministry shows that one of the primary functions of the Chief Health Officer, one beatified Kerry Chant, is State Preparedness and Response. Well that worked out well for the thirty year career bureaucrat, didn’t it? Hmm, As an aside, I noticed that the chart has been amended in the last few days and now refers to the responsible minister, one Mr Health Hazard, as “Cluster Minister”.
They missed a word in that title.
The middle one.
To paraphrase Angela Merkel, “A few hundred dead to push the cause of climate change is a small price to pay.”
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2021/07/the-climate-change-floods-in-europe-before-climate-change.html
No other comment from me, except to look at the photo closely.
Isn’t it great that governments can so easily deflect any significant mismanagement of their doing onto something else. And when all else fails, keep blaming Trump.
Government: doing everything it shouldn’t and nothing of what it should.
Easier to blame climate change than admit to incompetence! In centuries past it would have been blamed on Gods wrath and impending end of days but not many believe in that God anymore. A lot do believe in the new false prophet of climate change though.
If they can’t manage a flood mitigation storage system, how are they going to cope with a sporadic electricity storage system. Similar principles of drought and glut to be buffered.
My deepest sympathies for those impacted. A terrifying experience for them. Death, filth, waste, stench and upheaval .
Patrick Kelly
As an aside, I noticed that the chart has been amended in the last few days and now refers to the responsible minister, one Mr Health Hazard, as “Cluster Minister”.
They left the middle word out of his new title!
Calli
Snap.
‘Cluster Minister”.
We know what they mean.
For June, 2021, the UAH satellite temperature data for Australia says -0.76 anomaly, down from +0.98 in June 2020 (source: http://www.drroyspencer.com/2021/07/uah-global-temperature-update-for-june-2021-0-01-deg-c/ ).
Global is down to -0.01 from +0.3 (June 2021 vs June 2020)
Unsurprisingly, with La Nina not looking like going away, here in Oz we are seeing cold and rain, while western USA sees heat and drought.