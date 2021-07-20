Jacinda Ardern on virus information and the state:

Dismiss anything else. We will continue to be your single source of truth.”
But anyone who after the twentieth century still thinks that thoroughgoing socialism, nationalism, imperialism, mobilization, central planning, regulation, zoning, price controls, tax policy, labor unions, business cartels, government spending, intrusive policing, adventurism in foreign policy, faith in entangling religion and politics, or most of the thoroughgoing nineteenth-century proposals for government action are still neat, harmless ideas for improving our lives is not paying attention.— Deirdre McCloskey
A recent Roy Morgan poll indicated support for the Labour Party had dropped 6.5% since April, while support for National and other opposition parties was rising significantly, prompting suggestions Ardern’s “covid honeymoon” was over. Presiding over a shrinking GDP (-2.3%) and a stalled vaccine rollout, her statement certainly reeks of desperation.
If you point out the nakedness of the emperor, you’ll be arrested and hauled away. If you suggest that the ‘experts’ get it wrong, you’ll be de-platformed. If you decide to listen to non-government-approved experts, you’re a ‘conspiracy theorist’. If you’re shocked that government leaders are telling you to only listen to them and their appointed prophets. then you’re a rabid right-wing extremist. (And not nice.)
We poor froggies are in very hot water, now.
What a hellishly ugly mouth. What comes out of it isn’t too flash either.
Their Jacinda (clip, clop) is as Bold Personality dressed up as Fine Cotton – a horse of limited abilities.
Now I see the thing has gone all Colonel struth-like with her “my truth is the only true truth, you peasants!”
There is no surprise in this dictate, it is fabulous comedy and at the same time it is bloody dangerous, because she believes they deserve it from her. Much like the Mussolinis and Hitlers and Stalins of old, at some time the people voted them in.
Same high standards in Victoria where everything is perfect. Brett “Slug” Sutton: “There is no question that when you get to 18,000 primary and secondary close contacts that you have got a huge number of people who need to be doing the right thing to be in this strict quarantine, not to be leaving the house for any reason whatsoever ever, but the contact tracing capability to identify those individuals, to direct them to quarantine, no question that is working perfectly.”
How do these nonentities rise to be totalitarian dictators?
Asking for a friend.
The globalist hidden hand.
She worked for Tony Blair back in the day, so she’d have been picked early.
Still reckon she could eat a steak through a picket fence
Clueless.
They are selected in their youth on the basis of psychosis and thespian potential.
Dig her history (if you can find it) and all will be revealed. She was groomed.
I see what you did there 😉
Bottomless sauce bottle?
Trust Mrs. Ed?
No way!
Now that’s one for the glue factory.
Jacinda Ardern is very toothy, oops truthy.
I admit I feel for the lady. She has a super grade of ferals she has to deal with which we don’t, like Greenpeace Aotearoa. Pretty scary mixing Maori stuff with Gaia stuff.
‘New IPCC climate report will add pressure on Ardern for stronger action on agriculture’ (20 Jul)
She’s obviously not a true green Scotsperson either.
You want the tooth? You can’t handle the tooth!
I showed the clip to my (Russian born) wife. After a few moments of incredulous silence, she burst out laughing. Ministry of Truth (Health)!!
hahahahahahahahaha
I admit I feel for the lady. She has a super grade of ferals she has to deal with which we don’t, like Greenpeace Aotearoa. Pretty scary mixing Maori stuff with Gaia stuff.
Just wait until we get our “First Nations” Voice in parliament.