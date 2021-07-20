Jacinda Ardern on virus information and the state:

Posted on July 20, 2021
Dismiss anything else. We will continue to be your single source of truth.
 

21 Responses to Jacinda Ardern on virus information and the state:

  1. MatrixTransform says:
    July 20, 2021 at 11:48 am

    any question you want …

    I wanna know the cycle threshold for every positive covid PCR test

  2. Chris M says:
    July 20, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

  3. cuckoo says:
    July 20, 2021 at 11:54 am

    Why the long face?

  4. Roger says:
    July 20, 2021 at 11:58 am

    A recent Roy Morgan poll indicated support for the Labour Party had dropped 6.5% since April, while support for National and other opposition parties was rising significantly, prompting suggestions Ardern’s “covid honeymoon” was over. Presiding over a shrinking GDP (-2.3%) and a stalled vaccine rollout, her statement certainly reeks of desperation.

  5. Ellen of Tasmania says:
    July 20, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    If you point out the nakedness of the emperor, you’ll be arrested and hauled away. If you suggest that the ‘experts’ get it wrong, you’ll be de-platformed. If you decide to listen to non-government-approved experts, you’re a ‘conspiracy theorist’. If you’re shocked that government leaders are telling you to only listen to them and their appointed prophets. then you’re a rabid right-wing extremist. (And not nice.)

    We poor froggies are in very hot water, now.

  6. Baba says:
    July 20, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    What a hellishly ugly mouth. What comes out of it isn’t too flash either.

  7. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    July 20, 2021 at 12:12 pm

    Their Jacinda (clip, clop) is as Bold Personality dressed up as Fine Cotton – a horse of limited abilities.

    Now I see the thing has gone all Colonel struth-like with her “my truth is the only true truth, you peasants!”

    There is no surprise in this dictate, it is fabulous comedy and at the same time it is bloody dangerous, because she believes they deserve it from her. Much like the Mussolinis and Hitlers and Stalins of old, at some time the people voted them in.

  8. MACK says:
    July 20, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    Same high standards in Victoria where everything is perfect. Brett “Slug” Sutton: “There is no question that when you get to 18,000 primary and secondary close contacts that you have got a huge number of people who need to be doing the right thing to be in this strict quarantine, not to be leaving the house for any reason whatsoever ever, but the contact tracing capability to identify those individuals, to direct them to quarantine, no question that is working perfectly.”

  9. Oppressed Ossie says:
    July 20, 2021 at 12:28 pm

    How do these nonentities rise to be totalitarian dictators?
    Asking for a friend.

  10. mh says:
    July 20, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    How do these nonentities rise to be totalitarian dictators?

    The globalist hidden hand.
    She worked for Tony Blair back in the day, so she’d have been picked early.

  11. Daily llama says:
    July 20, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    Still reckon she could eat a steak through a picket fence

  12. rickw says:
    July 20, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Clueless.

  13. Empire says:
    July 20, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    How do these nonentities rise to be totalitarian dictators?
    Asking for a friend.

    They are selected in their youth on the basis of psychosis and thespian potential.

    Dig her history (if you can find it) and all will be revealed. She was groomed.

  14. mh says:
    July 20, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    She was groomed.

    I see what you did there 😉

  15. Leo G says:
    July 20, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    Dismiss anything else. We will continue to be your single source of truth.”

    Bottomless sauce bottle?

  16. Lee says:
    July 20, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    Trust Mrs. Ed?
    No way!

  17. Howard Hill says:
    July 20, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Now that’s one for the glue factory.

  18. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 20, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    Jacinda Ardern is very toothy, oops truthy.

    I admit I feel for the lady. She has a super grade of ferals she has to deal with which we don’t, like Greenpeace Aotearoa. Pretty scary mixing Maori stuff with Gaia stuff.

    ‘New IPCC climate report will add pressure on Ardern for stronger action on agriculture’ (20 Jul)

    She’s obviously not a true green Scotsperson either.

  19. Shy Ted says:
    July 20, 2021 at 2:37 pm

    You want the tooth? You can’t handle the tooth!

  20. Speedbox says:
    July 20, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    I showed the clip to my (Russian born) wife. After a few moments of incredulous silence, she burst out laughing. Ministry of Truth (Health)!!

    hahahahahahahahaha

  21. Roger says:
    July 20, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    I admit I feel for the lady. She has a super grade of ferals she has to deal with which we don’t, like Greenpeace Aotearoa. Pretty scary mixing Maori stuff with Gaia stuff.

    Just wait until we get our “First Nations” Voice in parliament.

