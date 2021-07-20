July 24 is World Ivermectin Day. There is more than this at the link but this really is the core of it.
More recently, research has identified Ivermectin’s impressive anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. This is important, because a serious case of COVID-19 has at least two phases: viral and inflammatory.
But research papers are only a tool. Although they help us identify useful medical treatments, that isn’t sufficient. A few years ago I wrote a report arguing that roughly half of published scientific research is probably wrong. The core idea behind the ‘reproducibility crisis’ is that results that look good on paper don’t necessarily pan out. The findings of nine out of 10 landmark cancer research papers couldn’t be reproduced when a second group of scientists attempted to do so. Of 53 research papers, only 6 passed this test (11%).
Treatments must not only appear promising on paper, they need to work when administered to real patients in the real world. Doctors from around the world report that Ivermectin works against COVID-19. They know it has the power to bring some seriously ill patients back from the brink, after all else has failed.
Many physicians now believe our overall COVID response has focused on the wrong thing. When Ivermectin is prescribed immediately after a test comes back positive, they say, almost no one requires hospitalization. When it’s given to family members of infected people, additional illness is prevented. But rather than treating people early so they never become seriously ill, our focus has been on managing hospital resources such as ICU beds and ventilators.
There are no end of persons in positions of political authority who have seen Covid as a means to a very shady end. And it’s more than just the billions that are being made by pharmaceutical conglomerates, although there is that too. Donald Trump threatened to upend their power, and there are no stops these people were unwilling to pull to get him out, even if it has crashed our economies and terrified half the population.
To anyone who missed out on Dan Andrews today, this will cover it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFvujknrBuE
It’s bad enough that Victoria’s lockdown has been extended another week, now you want to impose that droning sock-puppet on readers?
The ramifications for all of these “leaders” and their public servant fig leaf enablers must be to pay (personally) when this eventually “plays out”.
Sacked, pensions forfeited, fines (retrospective legislation, if necessary), and
possibleprobable criminal charges.
Lengthy prison sentences to follow. I could be fairly easily convinced for the death penalty to be applied to the most egregious culprits.
No more mucking around. The gloves must come off.
These petty tyrants must be held accountable for the destruction they have wantonly wrought. No sailing off into the distance (with your loot) for you lot.
I guess one saving grace with this current spate of lockdowns is that climate change has given us shit weather, with rain and freezing cold, so no one really wants to go anywhere but stay inside and keep warm.
“The ramifications for all of these “leaders” and their public servant fig leaf enablers must be to pay (personally) when this eventually “plays out”.”
Just the pollies, IMO. They are supposed to be in charge. They are supposed to be the responsible agent. If they say “no”, then no it is.
They are supposed to listen to more than just one expert group, they are supposed to listen to country- and industry-wide experts and then decide what to do. If they choose to listen to “just” health experts, if they choose to “hand over” their responsibilities to others, that is their choice and they are the ones that need to wear the consequences of the choices of the favoured “delegates”.
“The buck stops here” – with YOU, Minister!
Tough job? Yes.
Unfair? No – you knew (or should have known) this before you took the job.
Deal with it.
There are many, many physicians and research facilities supporting the use of Ivermectin as a prophylactic for COVID. Evidence supports that it works, but the science community isn’t even demanding peer review of current research. And the government isn’t interested in something science is largely ignoring.
The politic needs to be left out of this – if Ivermectin works, and potentially better than vaccines, we need to know. I know it would send shivers up Pfizer, J&J, Astra-Zeneca and other vaccine producers – why should we care if the priority is public health.
There you have it. It has little to do with public health.
Damn! screwed up the email again!
The last year and a half demonstrates what happens when psychopaths, sociopaths, and plain evil people are allowed access to power.
Kneel says:
July 20, 2021 at 3:12 pm
‘Just the pollies, IMO. They are supposed to be in charge.’
I have some sympathy for that perspective (they are “supposed to be…”), but it does leave the door ajar for the ‘I was just following orders…’ cowards to scurry from the scene of their crime.
THEY also need to be found and held to account; particularly Police Officers (and their leadership) that should really have come down with a very sudden and severe case of “Blue Flu” (or resigned in protest) the nanosecond the tyrants seconded them as active members of the Gestapo.
Sweet sweet music to my ears Terry
By the way, SA has joined the party. 13 million Australians now locked down.
Underground reports of a convoy blockade in Sydney? Now we’re talking.