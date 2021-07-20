Their own mediocrity?

Liberty Quote
Little else is requisite to carry a state to the highest degree of opulence from the lowest barbarism, but peace, easy taxes, and a tolerable administration of justice: all the rest being brought about by the natural course of things.— Adam Smith
Odd how a person can be “inaudible” and still become Prime Minister or Foreign Minister or Madam Speaker.
Really does not make sense at all, when you think about it.
If no-one listens to you, how do you become prime minister?
When I looked at the three gargoyles in the picture my first thought was ‘has-beens’.
Gillard gone and far from missed.
Bishop was carried aloft and carried to considerable heights by being a woman. She was never really really a high-flyer though. She was as unsubstantial as her own emaciated frame. They let her get as senior a gig as she could as long as there was one person above her, so there was no way they were going to appoint her PM where her emptiness would have run unchecked.
That Wong chap had a spell in the spotlight and seemed to be everywhere. But the “I am woman and I am lesbian – ignore me at your own peril” schtick wore off, especially after Gillard departed and the campaign to label Abbott a misogynist was called off.
Gillard’s staying quiet is probably the smartest thing she has ever done.
I resent that slur, C.L.!
Mediocrity has never stopped men from attaining the highest office in the land. 😀
Perhaps it’s in reverse: they are expecting to be heard because they are women, and when that isn’t happening (they are being treated like men- no one is special, nobody matters, respect has to be earned) they say it’s because men hate them? It sounds like a model past her prime having a cry that nobody notices them any more. Can you imagine the Iron Lady having a whinge like this?
Sexism amongst thieves….hmmm.
Indeed, Calli.
A bit of kitteh teasing from me. (͡ ͡° ͜ つ ͡͡°)
However, here is the “shocking” thing – explained by the blue ribbon queen of parliamentary gender whining:
So the gender that predominates in a group has more talk time than the gender that doesn’t.
What would we do without ‘research’?
what are the sheilas banging on about this time?
Ms Rep resents Ms Percept shunning by Mr Noddies.
My biggest take from the article is that women have to be ‘skilled manipulators’ to succeed in Parliament and are resentful when that success eludes them.
Hence we get the ongoing bleatings by K Rudd and M Turnbull about how they woz robbed – because although they are nominally male – they are, in fact, 2 old women…
Margaret Thatcher never seemed to have this problem.
What was that?
kd wrong, Bishop and Gillard. Yes I can see the problem. Tip – it isn’t the lack of a penis.
I would venture that we have vast areas of public life infested by women who were happy to leverage their gender for advancement and organisations that wanted such people to be their badge of advancing women. Every time they open their mouths they speak of their specialness but also provide an endorsement for their sponsors.
In all this women who are simply competent, too earnest to play games, and inclined to joining a team rather than standing apart to preen themselves, are being overlooked.
Eventually, when all the ‘firsts’ have been exhausted (‘first lady judge’, ‘first lady minister’, ‘first lady head of a department that starts with “C”‘) then the talented ones will be able to advance on merit.
The Stygian Witches above were all ‘firsts’.
Successful women don’t count, especially those who are on record as hating feminism “it is poison”.
Thatcher rose through the ranks on talent so when she got to the top it was the person with the most talent.
There was not yet quite the same fever for appointing someone, anyone, just so the ‘gender diversity’ box was ticked.
If the Baroness was in the party now she would be passed over in favour of some shrewish lefty whose dress sense would make you doubt that femininity was ever a thing and who would take every opportunity to talk about how hard it is to be a woman and the rest of the party would sit smugly back content that they had shown how open they were toward women.
Personally, I’m shocked – shocked – that these people all identify as women and that this is not immediately decried as transphobia on Their ABC.
As for the continued use of personal pronouns like “she”…
The point with Thatcher was that she actually had things worth saying and ideas worth promoting. The only thing Gillard, Wong & Bishop have ever promoted is themselves.
I have worked with men all my life from uneducated criminals to the smartest of the smart . I have learnt much during my various careers , starting in Coles before it was a supermarket , during school holidays when 14 , to dealing with politicians , CEO s and even nobility .
Life experience and professional training have given me insight into human behaviour that many lack , including women politicians.
These days most of my activity involving men is in current affairs discussion group and an Italian conversation class where at the moment I am the only female apart from teacher.
Here are some observations. Many men are afraid of smart women and will try and put you down such as ignoring ideas , poo pooing ideas or just pejorative remarks . At 85 I have experienced the lot and remember back when psychiatrists were describing what it was to be a male and then female , men were assertive , dominant etc and females submissive and passive . If as a women you displayed male characteristics one could end up being certified . Remember Betty Friedan’s expose.?
On sexual behaviour Kinsey, Masters and Johnson and Shere Hite presented the common behaviours of the time however I have not checked yet to see the latest research in this area but researching present day behavioural norms in this area so as to understand the increase in STDs in young women . More about this later but this has arisen from the dismay doctor grand daughter expressed after her stint in this area So have suggested that she investigates this problem .
However we are all still evolving and the first thing Mother Nature wants is that species procreate to keep the species going . All of us designed by Mother Nature to do this but some get lower chemistry in this area and some higher . As we developed to live in groups so have the rules evolved so we are not all behaving like baboons . But sometimes the body chemistry in some outweighs the learnt rules.
Currently to find out about behaviour in the young I have discovered films on Netflix on this. All under the Romance Genre but still shown in crime genre also . What I am learning is nothing has changed . women want to get married and have kids , men want to get laid , there lots of frogs out there and not many Prince Charmings . Protagonists are usually competent , successful good looking women desperate for a man . I have watched English, American, Scandinavian, Polish and German films all the same theme so that tells me something as well.
Demanding men to change ,no more Alpha males , whilst women are now behaving like men , especially in alcohol consumption with very demonstrable availability behaviour just shows lack if understanding of human behaviour .
By the Way have a look at latest photo of Julie Bishop says it all .
‘Bishop was carried aloft and carried to considerable heights by being a woman. She was never really really a high-flyer though. ‘
I’ve bored cats before with the tales of incompetence, laziness, fecklessness, lack of interest in any foreign policy issue that doesn’t entail a trip to New Your or Paris, and all the important briefs and documents that used to disappear without a trace into her office. Her staff were as bad as she was.
I saw her a few years back in Melbourne airport, a cocky, strutting little arriviste, dressed in a sort of bourgeoise bogan chic, pushing and herding her staff about – though not, it seems, to the point where any of them ever became competent.
She looked and behaved like someone who would manage a motel in Moe.
Brutal.