Ride of the Valdurries

July 20, 2021

5 Responses to Ride of the Valdurries

  1. incoherent rambler says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:30 am

    Escorts are allowed. If you don’t smoke them, I guess.

  2. Mother Lode says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:30 am

    I don’t get it. It was a drone, not a person.

    If the delivery had been a packet of tampons or some medication would they have come down so hard? The ‘infection’ risk would have been the same, and that risk is the sole reason for these excursions into despotism.

    Maybe they think to use her as an example and think that no one would dream of defending a person’s right to smoke.

  3. MatrixTransform says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:36 am

    truly, we are only at base camp on Mt Stupid

  4. H B Bear says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:43 am

    Sounds like one for Dennis Denuto. No wonder satire is dying.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:48 am

    Katie Hopkins was deported for answering a door immediately, not waiting 30 seconds, and for not wearing a mask when doing so. Ok she wasn’t wearing anything else either, but that’s not a crud crime.

    Maybe she should’ve snuck her way to Biloela. No one gets deported from there.

