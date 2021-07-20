Unreality Salad

If we increase the availability of quality, affordable child care, elder care, paid leave, more people will enter the workforce. These steps will enhance our productivity—raising wages without raising prices. That won’t increase inflation. It will take the pressure off inflation, give a boost to our workforce, which leads to lower prices in the years ahead.”
The capitalist process, not by coincidence but by virtue of its mechanism, progressively raises the standard of life of the masses.— Joseph Schumpeter
By the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board:
What?
It’s real, JC.
It’s just sad.
It’s kind of sad, because Biden has become senile steadily and if he was 10 year younger he might have made a decent President.
‘The Age of Retard’
‘if he was 10 years younger…’
…most of the kids he likes to fiddle would not have been born yet.
Does every American still owe $300,000 in federal government debt? Will the democrims big spending increase this by 20 per cent?
Would paedo biden know crap from clay?
Does his wife dress him before public appearences making sure his fly is done up ?
Did anyone see him with the King of Jordan ? He has really lost touch with reality like the democriminal party .
Nice leg hair going on there.
a chicken in every garage and rubber nipples for everyone!
Does Bernie Sanders write for him?
It’s kind of sad, because Biden has become senile steadily and if he was 10 year younger he might have made a decent President.
10 years ago he was Vice President and didn’t seem terribly impressive.
if I may currencylad, you reminded me… fun times
https://freedomaustralia.freeforums.net/thread/948/inflation-2021
And yet, ten years ago he was on the cusp of 70.
Had JFK lived and served two terms, he would have left office at 51.
There is a place for senior seniors in positions of leadership but the US has taken things to an extreme.