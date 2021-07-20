Unreality Salad

Posted on July 20, 2021 by currencylad
If we increase the availability of quality, affordable child care, elder care, paid leave, more people will enter the workforce. These steps will enhance our productivity—raising wages without raising prices. That won’t increase inflation. It will take the pressure off inflation, give a boost to our workforce, which leads to lower prices in the years ahead.”

  1. C.L. says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:09 pm

    By the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board:

    The White House rolled out President Biden on Monday to take a victory lap on Covid and the economy six months into his tenure. This wasn’t the best timing given that asset prices took a header on fears about Covid’s Delta variant (see nearby). But stocks fluctuate, and more notable for the coming months was Mr. Biden’s discourse on inflation.

    Someone in the White House must think inflation is a growing political problem because Mr. Biden spent most of his time on the subject explaining why it’s no problem at all. “Our experts believe and the data shows that most of the price increases we’ve seen are—were expected and expected to be temporary,” Mr. Biden said.

    Price increases were expected by whom? By contributors to these pages, sure. But not by the White House budget office, which forecast inflation of 2.1% in 2021 and 2022 in its recent budget proposal. Not by the Federal Reserve, which has underestimated inflation at each of its meetings this year. At its June monetary policy meeting the median forecast among Fed officials for 2021 was 3%. In March their forecast was 2.2%. In June the actual consumer-price increase over a year ago was 5.4%.

    Then there was Mr. Biden’s novel analysis that his $4 trillion spending plan will keep inflation in check. “If we increase the availability of quality, affordable child care, elder care, paid leave, more people will enter the workforce,” Mr. Biden said. “These steps will enhance our productivity—raising wages without raising prices. That won’t increase inflation. It will take the pressure off of inflation, give a boost to our workforce, which leads to lower prices in the years ahead.”

    So Mr. Biden thinks that cradle-to-grave government subsidies with no obligation to work will somehow cause more people to work. That sure hasn’t worked with his enhanced federal unemployment benefits.

    In his remarks, Mr. Biden offered the ritual bow that the Federal Reserve is “independent.” But he ignored that someone has to finance Mr. Biden’s new entitlements, and the more Democrats spend, the harder it is politically for the Fed to raise interest rates because it costs the Treasury more to finance deficits. But if the Fed doesn’t raise rates soon enough, inflationary pressures can build.

    Mr. Biden ought to be enjoying an economic boom from the ebbing pandemic as the government lockdowns end. Instead his policies have abetted a spike in inflation that is outstripping gains in wages. Telling people not to believe what they see with their own eyes is rarely a good political strategy.

  3. C.L. says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:10 pm

    It’s real, JC.

  4. JC says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:15 pm

    It’s just sad.

  5. Tel says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:16 pm

    It’s kind of sad, because Biden has become senile steadily and if he was 10 year younger he might have made a decent President.

  6. Terry says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:17 pm

    ‘The Age of Retard’

  7. Terry says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:19 pm

    ‘if he was 10 years younger…’
    …most of the kids he likes to fiddle would not have been born yet.

  8. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:23 pm

    Does every American still owe $300,000 in federal government debt? Will the democrims big spending increase this by 20 per cent?
    Would paedo biden know crap from clay?
    Does his wife dress him before public appearences making sure his fly is done up ?
    Did anyone see him with the King of Jordan ? He has really lost touch with reality like the democriminal party .

  9. Oppressed Ossie says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:24 pm

    Nice leg hair going on there.

  10. Davey Boy says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:57 pm

    a chicken in every garage and rubber nipples for everyone!

  11. RobK says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:59 pm

    Does Bernie Sanders write for him?

  12. new guy says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:59 pm

    It’s kind of sad, because Biden has become senile steadily and if he was 10 year younger he might have made a decent President.

    10 years ago he was Vice President and didn’t seem terribly impressive.

  13. FlyingPigs says:
    July 20, 2021 at 11:03 pm

    if I may currencylad, you reminded me… fun times

    https://freedomaustralia.freeforums.net/thread/948/inflation-2021

  14. C.L. says:
    July 20, 2021 at 11:17 pm

    It’s kind of sad, because Biden has become senile steadily and if he was 10 year younger he might have made a decent President.

    And yet, ten years ago he was on the cusp of 70.

    Had JFK lived and served two terms, he would have left office at 51.

    There is a place for senior seniors in positions of leadership but the US has taken things to an extreme.

