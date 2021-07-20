Vatican II apparatchiks stronger than ever!

Posted on July 20, 2021

2 Responses to Vatican II apparatchiks stronger than ever!

  1. Roger W says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:24 am

    Too close to the truth to really be funny, especially given the way Francis cosies up to the Chinese government.
    As the Chinese curse suggests, we live in interesting times…

  2. Roger W says:
    July 20, 2021 at 10:35 am

    BTW, how many knew the The Chook’s dad is chairman of GTA.
    On 22nd September 2019 (yes, just as the covid virus was likely already released in Wuhan) Mr. Henry Palaszczuk, chairman of the GTA Foundation, made a speech on “Genetic Data Storage Leads the Change of Era”, in which he mentioned by leveraging the unique blockchain incentive mechanism, GTA encourages more individuals to participate in gene sequencing and storage. Adhering to the principles of collaboration, security, sharing, and authentic right, GTA rapidly integrates individual users, gene sequencing companies, medical, pharmaceutical, health services, and other data applications on one platform, as a result of which more individuals and businesses can get involved in the genetic data gold mine.

    Blockchain, covid, State Premier, lockdowns, Big Pharma – interesting times!

