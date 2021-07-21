And?

27 Responses to And?

  1. rickw says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    Cases. What about deaths? Oh, still bugger all?

    This week Government and Health Official politicking killed more people than COVID did.

  2. Crossie says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    So?

  3. a reader says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    So what? that was my first response

  4. Crossie says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    Would all of those cases have been determined by the same faulty method designed to manufacture a panic? As far as I am concerned, asymptomatic cases are not cases.

  5. min says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    She has to agree with Chant and that is what she is saying . She could hardly disagree with her after following her for over year .
    Victorians are suffering more Pakula is talking about the huge numbers here but what percent of the 59,000 plus that were tested . Cartoon in Tom’s lot today had Chairman Dan saying zero Covid Zero Emissions and Zero money . He has as much financial literacy as Biden

  6. caveman says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    Same shit Dan says.
    It was over a week before the limo driver was found out , how come there was’nt thousands before then.

  7. min says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    The big problem for Victoria will be the border from NSW according to doctor son . There is no way of closing completely like WA for instance so no way to get zero cases . The intel was 90 days with a reprieve along the way , however if they open up and then close down again that will end any surviving businesses .

  8. Crossie says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    The intel was 90 days with a reprieve along the way , however if they open up and then close down again that will end any surviving businesses .

    Those pesky businesses are harshing their mellow and have to go.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    The entire human population would’ve died horribly if Gladys had not called a lockdown! The end of the universe was at hand. And all the universes after this universe. We should all wear masks to save the universe after next. Or maybe the one after that one. You can never be too careful.

    Anyone know of an ETF that invests in hyperbole? Asking for a friend.

  10. Ceres says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    So what? that was my first response
    Same here.
    40,000 cases in UK yesterday.
    All systems go there. Pack of morons here.

  11. flyingduk says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    Gladys Berejiklian says case numbers would have been in thousands without snap lockdown.

    Must be using Neil Fergusons model from last year – you know, the one that predicted 500,000 UK deaths – total to date (even if you believe the official figures) = 128k (and remember – every 18 months, there are about 900,000 deaths in the UK – and its mostly the same cohort).

    For comparison, the offical Aus COVID deaths in the last 18 months = 915 , and there were another 200,000 or so from other causes (again mainly the same culprits).

  12. Mark M says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    How many lockdowns does it take to eliminate the dreaded lurgie?

    One thousand … two thousand?

    What does the science say, Glad?

  13. John Comnenus says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:06 pm

  15. Bad Samaratitan says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    caveman (12.32pm). Likewise the BS lock-down of Townsville and Magnetic Island two weeks back. The chick from Qld Health was “Delta Positive”: then flew to T’ville, then hired a car and went across on the ferry and then mingled withe the masses over there for a coupla days.

    OK, a plane load of contacts. then the airport and ferry terminals, and all the cafes, restaurants, shops, accommodation on Maggie =no virus transfers.

    These scatterbrained numbskull Pollies and Health Ignoramuses musta been asleep when logic was on the curriculum at their schools. None of them have the slightest idea what they are talking about and how stupid they appear (?) to be!

  16. incoherent rambler says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    Are there any rogue asteroids out there with a trajectory headed for parliament(s).
    That should be enough to keep the emergency powers and dictatorial rule going for a while.

  17. shady says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    Gladys Berejiklian says case numbers would have been in millions without snap lockdown.

  20. MACK says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:37 pm

    And sooth-sayers M-L McLaws and Norman Swan both said before Xmas that Sydney would be all death and destruction without a city-wide lockdown for the entire festive season. 100% wrong.

  22. mem says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    A lefty friend not long back from a Delta hot spot was laid up with a cold for a week, at least that was his diagnosis. He is due his 2nd jab tomorrow. Asked him how he could tell the difference between a cold and the corona when most people don’t know they have it anyway. Poor fellow nearly hemorrhaged over the phone. I put the boot in then and said he most likely was a super spreader and had left a trail of cases in his wake, but not that they’d know either, unless they’d been tested.

  23. cuckoo says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Must be using Neil Fergusons model from last year – you know, the one that predicted 500,000 UK deaths

    Couldn’t believe that on the news the other night, there was the same Neil Ferguson, the bonking boffin, back before a microphone, predicting apocalyptic case numbers from Boris’ re-opening.

  24. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:53 pm

    Lockdowns and masks stopped thousands from getting the virus, just like the anti-elephant spray I use at home keeps elephants away.

  25. m0nty says:
    July 21, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    That’s right CL, we should get back to the really important things in life, like whether Catholic priests are allowed to speak in Latin.

  26. Figures says:
    July 21, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    That’s right CL, we should get back to the really important things in life, like whether Catholic priests are allowed to speak in Latin.

    ^ Possibly the most value-free post in history.

  27. Real Deal says:
    July 21, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    That’s right CL, we should get back to the really important things in life, like whether Catholic priests are allowed to speak in Latin.

    Puto vos esse molestissimos.

