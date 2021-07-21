No tickee, no laundry social credit

LOL. They pretend it’s for our sake. https://t.co/xny4te9chU
— Ben Davis (@BenDavisCP) July 20, 2021
The issue is always the same: the government or the market. There is no third solution.
MP Calls for Unvaccinated Australians to Be Banned From Public Places
Doesn’t matter, Facebook and Google has the same information.
I would rather an incompetent and lazy public servant have this information than a politically weaponized autistic group like Facebook or Google.
We have to look at the silver lining, the more digitally authoritarian a society becomes the easier it is to opt out. The Amish, Hasidic Jews and other similar groups will end up being the most free.
It is really frightening how quickly tyranny is being imposed on us.
Just keep taking photos of the QR code like everyone else.
LOL Yeah, I’m sure Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck have been to many places in Victoristan.
Spot on Mack (9.49)… haven’t checked in anywhere …have albums full of snaps
I wish more people learned to spell “Tim Souphomassane”.
Latham wants to only set the vaccinated free
“Just keep taking photos of the QR code like everyone else.”
I am actually using it at work at this point (we are classed as an essential service, and I cannot work from home for all my job duties, which are also “unpredictable” as to when I am needed here, so I am coming in every day, complete with a letter from HR), but nowhere else – for everywhere else, I “scan” it, and “follow” the link to the service NSW app, but never put my pin in, so it never “sees” me. “Did you scan the code?” – “yes”; “Did you open the app?” – “yes”. That’s all anyone ever seems to ask, if they ask at all.
I only use it at work to keep to company safe from overreach – we are at the happy medium size where we have enough capital and cash-flow to not stress about that too much, but small enough that the CEO and owner know me by sight and will talk to me about anything (inc the footy etc).
Not only that, but they really do care about worker safety here, as well as having a profit sharing arrangement, “suggestion boxes” where good and appropriate suggestions actually get implemented and so on. And only minorly woke.
In short, they are loyal to me and do the right thing by me, so I return the compliment – despite my thoughts on the matter I log in using the app and wear a mask at work, as that is what they want.
We have had visits from NSW police several times already and they have always been very pleased with our COVIDSafe stuff during the current lockdown.
This is being done just as Covid is close to burning itself out.
Rather a shame all our state govts have gone to the trouble of building a QR system that in a few months will be redundant & thus no longer used.
The one that keeps popping up on my app is the one about letting the government know when you’re away from your home for extended periods. Seems perfectly reasonable to me. 🙂
Hopefully like that moment at the end of Battle of Britain where all the lifejackets now not needed by the German invasion force are being tossed in a pile.
On the other hand I fully expect Victoria to mandate masks on public transport every flu season from now on. Happy to be proved wrong on this.
exactly. Its not hard people.
And how many predicted that the history would NOT be deleted after 28 days as was originally required?
We simply cannot trust this government AT ALL.
when do you reckon we all have to have a personal QR code, worn on the outside of our clothing?
like a number plate on a vehicle
for our own good and to protect the community and we all want that don’t we?
?
Salvatore, Understaffed & Overworked Martyr to Border Closure says: July 21, 2021, at 10:10 am
No, be sure that it will be adapted for something else.
exactly. Its not hard people.
OK but what if you are asked to show the green tick to show you have logged in properly?? If you cannot show it they may say well here is the $1,000 fine.
Basically there is no privacy anymore. Even the the Opal card for Public transport in Sydney you have a website showing every trip you made. My Woolworths Reward card records every item i have purchased.