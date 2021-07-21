Rand Paul administers a sound beating to virus co-creator

11 Responses to Rand Paul administers a sound beating to virus co-creator

  1. Paul says:
    July 21, 2021 at 11:30 am

    Demorats who lie to congress are never prosecuted. Mad scientist Dr Fauci will get away with murder, along with his ccp cohorts.

  2. rickw says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Fauci and The CCP were made for each other. Psychopaths.

  3. mh says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    Fauci worked with Big Pharma/Deep State to create a virus that could be used to sell vaccines and bring in a Chinese style social credit system to the west.

  4. Crossie says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:22 pm

    Fauci is as old as Methuselah and still has a job, another proof that the US is no to a democracy but a gerontocracy. Look at the rest of their rulers, Biden, Pelosi, McConnell, reverse of Dorian Grey.

  5. kingsley says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    Senator Paul smells blood and is finning his way towards it. Good!

  6. Ceres says:
    July 21, 2021 at 12:53 pm

    What a hero Rand Paul is. Got him.
    Evil Fauci.

  7. Texas Jack says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    Listening to Rand Paul is restorative. He makes jibbering f__kwits like Morrison and Albanese look like garden gnomes by comparison.

  8. Scott Osmond says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    Yes, we now have a social credit system in place. We also have the kind of tracking apparatus that dictators in the past could only dream of. We don’t even have roaming death squads enforcing government rules. . . yet. If only dictators past new that all you needed to do was create a minor problem, get the mates in the media to scare everyone shitless and promise that you would protect them if only they surrendered themselves to contradictory and idiotic dictates. It will be interesting to discover how long people will yield to fear porn before they get bored or fed up with it. It took over 3 generations to get fed up with communism.

  9. Zyconoclast says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:55 pm

    Kabuki theatre
    Dog and pony show

  10. Mullumhillbilly says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    I did it have sex with that bat !

  11. Mullumhillbilly says:
    July 21, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    Not … dammit

