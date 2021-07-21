Liberty Quote
Today, if you invent a better mousetrap, the government comes along with a better mouse.— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- Salvatore, Understaffed & Overworked Martyr to Border Closure on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Mullumhillbilly on Rand Paul administers a sound beating to virus co-creator
- Mullumhillbilly on Rand Paul administers a sound beating to virus co-creator
- min on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- m0nty on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Speedbox on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Zyconoclast on Rand Paul administers a sound beating to virus co-creator
- Salvatore, Understaffed & Overworked Martyr to Border Closure on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Captain Katzenjammer on And?
- Speedbox on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- L.B.Loveday on Their own mediocrity?
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Scott Osmond on No tickee, no
laundrysocial credit
- min on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Rebel with cause on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- cuckoo on And?
- mem on And?
- Salvatore, Understaffed & Overworked Martyr to Border Closure on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- KartiyaReality on And?
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: July 17, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- And?
- Rand Paul administers a sound beating to virus co-creator
-
No tickee, no
laundrysocial credit
- Unreality Salad
- July 24 is World Ivermectin Day
- German floods. Days of warning for the authorities but no notice for the victims
- Jacinda Ardern on virus information and the state:
- Ride of the Valdurries
- Vatican II apparatchiks stronger than ever!
- Their own mediocrity?
- ABC now monitoring lockdown opinions, NSW Liberal joins in
- Was refugee mother left to die as NSW police, media and health minister raved on unctuously about social responsibility?
- No longer a free country
- All That Fritters Is Not Gold
- Covid provocateurs
- “Issue assignats” is always the answer to the economic ignoramuses of the left
- While Joe Blow in Cooktown scans himself into a bait shop…
- Scotty From Surrendering
- Undoubtedly universally true but seldom noticed
- Why common law cannot guarantee liberty in Australia
- Brad’s snot rag: last week’s other removalists outrage
- Those who insist on mask-wearing are liars and/or imbeciles
- Aussie Fivers
- Riding to ruin on the back of CO2 abatement
- Covid-19 fraud class action begins
- Onward and upward
- Landmark column: Alan Jones warns PM he’s close to toast
- Patricia adores Dan’s piercing zinger
- LoCo, ELMO & PevO
- Vikki Campion guest post. Unfeasible feasibility studies
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Elad Blog
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Rand Paul administers a sound beating to virus co-creator
This entry was posted in COVID-19, Tough on Crime, tough on criminals. Bookmark the permalink.
Demorats who lie to congress are never prosecuted. Mad scientist Dr Fauci will get away with murder, along with his ccp cohorts.
Fauci and The CCP were made for each other. Psychopaths.
Fauci worked with Big Pharma/Deep State to create a virus that could be used to sell vaccines and bring in a Chinese style social credit system to the west.
Fauci is as old as Methuselah and still has a job, another proof that the US is no to a democracy but a gerontocracy. Look at the rest of their rulers, Biden, Pelosi, McConnell, reverse of Dorian Grey.
Senator Paul smells blood and is finning his way towards it. Good!
What a hero Rand Paul is. Got him.
Evil Fauci.
Listening to Rand Paul is restorative. He makes jibbering f__kwits like Morrison and Albanese look like garden gnomes by comparison.
Yes, we now have a social credit system in place. We also have the kind of tracking apparatus that dictators in the past could only dream of. We don’t even have roaming death squads enforcing government rules. . . yet. If only dictators past new that all you needed to do was create a minor problem, get the mates in the media to scare everyone shitless and promise that you would protect them if only they surrendered themselves to contradictory and idiotic dictates. It will be interesting to discover how long people will yield to fear porn before they get bored or fed up with it. It took over 3 generations to get fed up with communism.
Kabuki theatre
Dog and pony show
I did it have sex with that bat !
Not … dammit