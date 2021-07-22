David Bidstrup guest post. The Beta-Sigma variant: (or “If you don’t stop that you’ll go blind”)

SA has had an outbreak of the highly infectious Beta-Sigma variant, (BS for short), and political brains are being turned to mush again as leaders try to outdo the authors of those adventure stories that featured in “The Boys own magazine” many years ago.
Premier Marshmallow said we “are now facing a real and present threat – the Delta variant -…..as we have shown over the past 18 months we can, and must again rise to this challenge”,(cue heroic music). Pizza boxes are being disinfected and the citizens are being monstered with pointless restrictions. The football lady is in her element.
People line up like sheep to wait 9 hours for a test that will tell them if they are sick while wearing masks that are as effective as using a chain link fence to keep out mosquito’s. The masks are now used to identify the “good people” who can now sneer at the “bad people” who do not care about their fellow man/woman and not for any medical purpose.
The daily rag tells us of the “Delta Strike” in large font headlines and that we must have an “early and hard strike to stop the highly contagious Delta variant spreading throughout the state”. Pubs as far away as Marree are closed. In a fit of total lunacy the entire emergency staff at Modbury Hospital were removed from the site and transported to a quarantine hotel as well as a number of Ambulance paramedics because an “infected man” was presented needing medical attention. God knows who will look after him now.
We have lists of “virus hot spots” and instructions for those unfortunate enough to have been “exposed” to get tested immediately and go into 14 days isolation, then test again on days 5 and 13 and complete an online form to tell the SA Health authorities you were there and have “complied”.
Remember people are waiting 9+ hours for these tests and there are reports of people sleeping in their cars to keep a place in the line. It is absurd and insane. My 3 year old grandson cannot get to see a doctor unless his parents can produce a “Covid test” result for him and other folk I know tell the same story and it applies to adults as well.
We are told that vaccination is the solution however “The Australia” reports, (on 20 July 2021), that “Health authorities are warning that the dangers of the Delta variant will require a rethink of whether restrictions can be permanently relaxed once the adult population is largely vaccinated…that warning – which would require the national vaccine program to extend to children before a return to pre-pandemic settings – came as NSW recorded 98 new cases and Victoria abandoned plans to lift a statewide lockdown on Tuesday”. These “vaccines” are killing people and they want kids, who have zero risk from the so-called disease, to have this shit put into their bodies. Parents should object strongly but I suspect there will be pressure from childcare and schools and they will cave in eventually. I once had some respect for doctors but no more. I never had any respect for politicians.
The obsession with vaccination as the only solution reminds me of the old saying, “When the only solution you have is a hammer every problem looks like a nail”. As far as hope for a return to sanity is concerned I am reminded of the saying “Live in hope, die in despair”.
SA Health stats for 20 July 2021 show 4 new cases, 18 active cases, 1 person in hospital and zero in ICU with a daily test total of 7,607. For this we close the state and wait to see if it will open again in a week. The Police Commissioner, who is the “Emergency supremo for the state” warned that the lockdown was unlikely to end within a week. He said “the best case scenario to end it early was with minimal cases, (I would have though 18 was minimal in a population of 1.7 million), and if contact tracers could “ring fence” the cluster” He added “I’m not confident at this stage they’re going to be able to give me that advice”. Meanwhile we can just eat s**t and die.
New government advertising slogan:
„Vaccines Macht Frei.“
(Courtesy of KK and FF from Triggernometry.)
Where is Chuck Norris when you need him?
The WHO says “Do Not Vaccinate Children,” yet our medical bureaucrats and politicians want to go ahead regardless.
Don’t knock it – WHO have been consistently wrong on this thing from the beginning, including: not contagious, not from a lab leak, no treatments.
I grant you they are right this time – we should not use incompletely tested vaccines on our entire population at any time – but we need to get them in the habit of ignoring WHO advice.
Lineups for testing stations go for kilometres. Healthy people with no symptoms waiting in their cars for hour and hours like a herd of sheep.
Not a lot of people have covid but we have a bigger problem with the amount of mental illness of everyone who is irrational with fear.
Using QR codes to trap anyone who went into a place designated as a hot spot and use isolation numbers to scare everyone else. All healthy people.
Any doctor requiring a negative COVID test result before seeing a patient should be reported to the authorities.
That means waiting in a line for hours to get a test and then waiting to get the results. Can the doctor be sued if the person dies from an unrelated to covid condition, because they were made to wait?
This crap has got to stop.
84% of new covid cases in Israel are fully pfizer vaccinated.
Well that worked a treat. Now Israel are planning a 3rd booster shot for 65+ people.
That is the least sinister explanation …. but there are now too many discordant facts to sheet this whole shit show down to incompetence. Factor in the absurd push to force vaccines on groups that wont benefit (eg children or those who have already recovered from COVID), or on groups that historically SHOULD NOT take vaccines (pregnant women). Factor in the suppression of demonstrably safe therapeutics (HCQ, Vitamin D and Ivermectin). Factor in the failure to publicise the real risk factors (age, metabolic ill health) etc etc etc. Factor in the abundant evidence that the ‘control measures’ (masks, surface cleaning, lockdowns) are ineffective, and even if they were effective, cause more ill effects than benefits. Factor in the destruction of the economic futures of of our children. Factor in the militarisation of our police and their willingness to monster pregnant or homeless women who have the temerity to go about in public unmasked (where there is virtually ZERO risk of transmission). This has gone beyond incompetence, there is clearly something very evil going on here.
Well of course … rapid escape from the narrow spectrum immunity provided by the mRNA vaccines (and Astrazeneca) was totally predictable. You are now probably much better off getting the much less virulent ‘Deadly Delta’ instead and getting lifelong, broad spectrum immunity. As an example, people who contracted SARS1 still have robust immunity today, 20 years later, whereas even the doubly vaccinated UK Health Minister Sayed Javed has already contracted COVID. This is building up to annual vaccinations, or 6 monthly, or monthly or, or or..
Remember, Big Pharma LOVES medication you have to take every day for the rest of your life, especially for asymptomatic ‘diseases’ that can only be diagnosed by mass screening (hypertension, cholesterol etc)
I think you mean “Lockdowns will make us free” ?
Great post David. Yesterday, Morrison said that the States would be responsible for imposing any restrictions on their populations with regard to the vaccine.
Specifically, the report was “I didn’t say we wouldn’t,” the Prime Minister told reporters this afternoon, questioned over whether he’d implement the measure, which is “about as close as you can get to mandating [the] vaccine”.
However, he said, it’s not a decision that he or the Federal Government can make for the entire country. “Ultimately, restrictions to be placed on people moving about in their states can only be imposed by states,” he said.
“The Commonwealth Government can’t do that. Only the state governments can place restrictions on people entering a venue, entering a place of work, things like this, there are also industrial relations issues here at play as well. They can apply, the public health orders, mandate vaccinations like the Western Australia premier has done in terms of quarantine-based workers. They have those powers. They can implement them.”
The PM encouraged “people to have the vaccines that are available to them” but said that he couldn’t make them mandatory. “That’s not the way that we do things in this country. People will make their own choices. I totally respect that,” he said.
I have no doubt, none, that the National Cabinet have already agreed to a roadmap of increasing restrictions on unvaccinated persons. And the Premiers (State Central Committee Leader) will enthusiastically invoke the provisions. Gladys may be slower to go full totalitarian (perhaps) but Vic, QLD, WA and SA will do so gleefully.
The MSM will report dutifully and the police will enforce. Local citizens will be encouraged to ‘dob in’ any person suspected of non-compliance who attended (or attempted to attend) a vaccinated event.
First will come all government employees and contractors, then parents will be prohibited from coming onto school or day care grounds, then large venues such as stadiums, then nightclubs, restaurants and so on. Meanwhile, major private employers will offer the vaccine in the same manner as the usual flu shot and eventually, it will be a condition of employment. This will require some amendment to the relevant Act, but no matter, its to ‘keep us safe’ and we are ‘all in this together’.
Sure, the government(s) will ‘respect our choices’ (haha sarc) but will make life increasingly difficult for those who decline. And as the number of those unvaccinated diminishes, the restrictions will ramp up. Its only fair. Eventually, only those who live quite isolated lives will be able to resist.