David Bidstrup guest post. The Beta-Sigma variant: (or “If you don’t stop that you’ll go blind”)

SA has had an outbreak of the highly infectious Beta-Sigma variant, (BS for short), and political brains are being turned to mush again as leaders try to outdo the authors of those adventure stories that featured in “The Boys own magazine” many years ago.

Premier Marshmallow said we “are now facing a real and present threat – the Delta variant -…..as we have shown over the past 18 months we can, and must again rise to this challenge”,(cue heroic music). Pizza boxes are being disinfected and the citizens are being monstered with pointless restrictions. The football lady is in her element.

People line up like sheep to wait 9 hours for a test that will tell them if they are sick while wearing masks that are as effective as using a chain link fence to keep out mosquito’s. The masks are now used to identify the “good people” who can now sneer at the “bad people” who do not care about their fellow man/woman and not for any medical purpose.

The daily rag tells us of the “Delta Strike” in large font headlines and that we must have an “early and hard strike to stop the highly contagious Delta variant spreading throughout the state”. Pubs as far away as Marree are closed. In a fit of total lunacy the entire emergency staff at Modbury Hospital were removed from the site and transported to a quarantine hotel as well as a number of Ambulance paramedics because an “infected man” was presented needing medical attention. God knows who will look after him now.

We have lists of “virus hot spots” and instructions for those unfortunate enough to have been “exposed” to get tested immediately and go into 14 days isolation, then test again on days 5 and 13 and complete an online form to tell the SA Health authorities you were there and have “complied”.

Remember people are waiting 9+ hours for these tests and there are reports of people sleeping in their cars to keep a place in the line. It is absurd and insane. My 3 year old grandson cannot get to see a doctor unless his parents can produce a “Covid test” result for him and other folk I know tell the same story and it applies to adults as well.

We are told that vaccination is the solution however “The Australia” reports, (on 20 July 2021), that “Health authorities are warning that the dangers of the Delta variant will require a rethink of whether restrictions can be permanently relaxed once the adult population is largely vaccinated…that warning – which would require the national vaccine program to extend to children before a return to pre-pandemic settings – came as NSW recorded 98 new cases and Victoria abandoned plans to lift a statewide lockdown on Tuesday”. These “vaccines” are killing people and they want kids, who have zero risk from the so-called disease, to have this shit put into their bodies. Parents should object strongly but I suspect there will be pressure from childcare and schools and they will cave in eventually. I once had some respect for doctors but no more. I never had any respect for politicians.

The obsession with vaccination as the only solution reminds me of the old saying, “When the only solution you have is a hammer every problem looks like a nail”. As far as hope for a return to sanity is concerned I am reminded of the saying “Live in hope, die in despair”.

SA Health stats for 20 July 2021 show 4 new cases, 18 active cases, 1 person in hospital and zero in ICU with a daily test total of 7,607. For this we close the state and wait to see if it will open again in a week. The Police Commissioner, who is the “Emergency supremo for the state” warned that the lockdown was unlikely to end within a week. He said “the best case scenario to end it early was with minimal cases, (I would have though 18 was minimal in a population of 1.7 million), and if contact tracers could “ring fence” the cluster” He added “I’m not confident at this stage they’re going to be able to give me that advice”. Meanwhile we can just eat s**t and die.