It’s Olympics time again and you know what means:

IOC cult leader John Coates takes the gold for being an arsehole. No mean feat these days.
What a load of contrived horseshit.
Ponychook should not have had to be told these things. Commonsense would dictate she attends these events as, after all, she is over there as Brisbane wouldn’t get the games otherwise.
Hang on. Commonsense. I see where I went wrong there.
OMG! I was forced to flee Australia at the pointy end of the plane, dine at expensive restaurants, attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics, hobnob with the rich and powerful, and take the credit for a Brisbane games that prick Coates organised.
You proles just don’t know how tough it is for a premier.
What a load of rubbish that today’s stadia etc will still be up to date in 11 years . Technology would be one area that would be better and may not be suitable in old structures . Just saying a lot of codswallop that there will be no need for new infrastructure.
Clearly Coates was being absurd since neither he or Puddleduck will be in office in 2032. Oh, wait a bit…….Samaranch was still in the job in his eighties.
Ooooh.. what a wonderful opportunity. Lose billions of dollars even before taking into account the massive bill for taxpayers. Where do I sign up. /s
The only people who do well out of the Olympics are athletes, the Olympic committee, union officials and politicians.
Still waiting for the Olympics committee and the world’s far left lying msm to point out that athletes taking the knee is as a political expression for a political marxists cause is banned.
Will John Coates be labelled a ‘bully’ for ordering a WOMAN to attend?
Sure JC is a dickhead, but he always has been. However, it’s still kinda humorous to see the arrogant chook finally get put in her place by someone whose pay is not dependent on playing the straightman / woman to her.
Imagine ScoMo had had the balls to lay down the law in such a forthright manner: Australia would be a free country. “Open the borders or there will be no grant money from the Commonwealth” and that would be that.
Meanwhile F them all.
Nah, Baddy.
As little time as I have for the Chook, Coates is a creepy, amoral FW. At least the Queensland Premier is an elected leader.
It’s always reassuring to see what can be achieved by mutual consent and compromise.
What does one call a parasitic organisation that attaches itself to another parasitic organisation?
Poor taxpayers.
Albert Speer was unavailable for comment.
Parlous Chook could watch EVERY Games opening from 1936 onwards on video at her leisure and for a whole lot less taxpayers’ loot.
How many “advisers and officials” in that jolly band?
This is just a taste of things to come.
And Coates is NOT a nice person, even by comparison in that company.
I am amused at all those double vaccinated, immune elites wearing masks and social distancing.
A gold medal in vaccinating immunity, division: ‘F’ for fail.
Oppressed Ossie says:
July 22, 2021 at 11:08 am
Agreed.
I have no grounds for doubting that Coates is a world class turd, but if Pony Girl claims that her being seen in person in Tokyo is so vital to Queensland’s interest as to require queue jumping the Covid travel line, then the least she can do is pretend that she means it.