Only one of 61 Israelis hospitalized with COVID in serious condition is a fully vaccinated individual under the age of 60, Channel 12 news reported Sunday, citing Health Ministry figures.
According to the report, 24 of those in serious condition are unvaccinated, while 37 are fully vaccinated. The lone seriously ill fully vaccinated person under 60 was in the 50-59 age group.
No fully vaccinated individuals under age 50 were in serious condition.
Meanwhile, apropos of another mutating shibboleth, Branch Covidian has decided to use LoCo as a justification for syringing and experimenting on healthy children:
Former Regional Director of public health in England Dr Gabriel Scally is particularly concerned about the impacts of COVID on children’s brains.
“That is why I’m so against, so against, the infection being allowed to run wild in the childhood population because their brains are very vulnerable,” Dr Scally told The Drum.
“They are developing and we don’t know what this virus might lay in trail for us, in store for us, in the future.”
Famously, “we don’t know” is not regarded as a judicious platform for the mass administration of a drug. A rails bookie at Flemington would be nervous about calling the price on a Cup hopeful with so little information.