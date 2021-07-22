On second thoughts, the old are pretty expendable ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Only one of 61 Israelis hospitalized with COVID in serious condition is a fully vaccinated individual under the age of 60, Channel 12 news reported Sunday, citing Health Ministry figures.

According to the report, 24 of those in serious condition are unvaccinated, while 37 are fully vaccinated. The lone seriously ill fully vaccinated person under 60 was in the 50-59 age group.

No fully vaccinated individuals under age 50 were in serious condition.