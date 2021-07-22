Paging Mr Rare. You’re on, Mr Rare

Liberty Quote
The so-called ‘resource curse’ is not a function of resources, but of weak institutional frameworks in some resource-rich developing countries. Australia, by contrast, scores very highly on comparative measures of institutional quality.— Stephen Kirchner
But if it saves just one elderly, co-morbid Octo/Nono generian its worth it …Right??
In Australia, especially Tasmania, these people had zero chance of dying of BatFlu.
Even if they were in the US or UK, where it is endemic, they had less than 1 in 10,000 chance of dying.
Why on earth would you take it?
AZ hasn’t killed me yet, but got the 2nd jab to come!
The more I read, the angrier I’m becoming.
These dickheads running the country are committing a massive crime.
The divisions within society are going to become worse and worse. We will fracture into old versus young, vaxx vs unvaxx, employed vs laid off, panickers vs non-panickers.
I’m not that up with the Old Testament, but surely times like these were described therein?
There has not been one woman under 50 in the whole of Australia who’s even alleged to have died of the Chicom virus.
Now we have a 48 year old woman dead of the vaccine.
Just keep rolling it out! Once 80% of us are jabbed we’ll get some of our freedoms back. The “National Cabinet” promise!
I do at least applaud the Tasmanian Director of Public Health for his straight talking. A refreshing change
Why are young people being encouraged to get this medicine?
Covid is for old xunts and the obese.
If Xi is behind this, it’s going better than he could have imagined
Jeezus, the friggin’ drug company bought and paid for gaslighting that these pricks are doing is off the scale.
And, it will eventually prove a better revenue raiser than speed cameras. One of my offspring has just informed me he had declined attending a party last night due to the lockdown and the wallopers showed up and fined everyone $1000 each. Nice work if you can get it.
So, from the Database of Adverse Event Notifications – medicines, I search all deaths due to vaccines (of any type) since Jan1 2020 through May 22 2021 (that’s the latest data they have).
1 deaths due to Flu Vaccine – 41yo.
14 deaths due to the various covid vaccines.
(and it goes without saying, zero deaths due to MMR, tetanus, typhoid, yellow fever, etc, etc, despite the fact many of these enjoy 90% immunisation rates)
Anyone who thinks the covid vaccines are as safe as the generally understood group of usual vaccines is a loon.
That’s the TGA database btw. https://apps.tga.gov.au/PROD/DAEN/daen-report.aspx
Excellent short presentation from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi explains exactly what happens with the 2nd and subsequent doses.
Fascinating reading Duncan, well done!
No its not eddy.
Are you seriously saying someone had a vaccine they knew was associated with risk, subsequently died, therefore we should go old testament on some other unspecified people?
Incidence of clotting after Moderna mRNA vaccine investigated by Canadian Dr Charles Hoffe, among his patients 62% showed clotting at follow up blood test.
So just about everyone vaccinated gets low-level clotting from the spike proteins, it’s just a lottery if you get it somewhere critical.
No, he’s not saying anything like that. Please re-read.
And Eddie is exactly correct, the Bible (Old & new testaments) does speak prophetically about the unrest and fracturing of society in the last days.
Revelations 13, anyone?
[Not suggesting this seriously, mind you, but I’m open to suggestions that Brett Sutton is the second beast and Andrews is the first]
Thanks Chris M, that’s exactly what I meant.
These dickheads running the country are committing a massive crime.
Yes.
[Not suggesting this seriously, mind you, but I’m open to suggestions that Brett Sutton is the second beast and Andrews is the first]
If there was any mention of one have a hunched or broken back…..
Stand by for daily press conferences with breathless updates on numbers of people with severe or persistent headaches, blurred vision and confusion or seizures. Hospitalisation numbers, ICU cases and deaths will also be trotted out to scare the population out of having the vax.
Or do I have the story backwards?
Okay I get it.
I prefer the message of the new testament.
We all have our fingers crossed Llama!
Let’s hope there is some kind of merciful deity out there.
Is that still the case?
I kept the stats for Victoria for a while (the file went MIA in a PC crash) but, from memory, there was only one woman under 60, and a handful of blokes under 50 died of Kung Flu.
And one of those was the much vaunted “man in his 20’s” which turned out to be an OD.
Broke the law, drove aaaaaaallllllll the way to Williamstown, risking viral contagion all the way, to get some sausages, then went to Coles. Name higher up on the anti-COVID sign-in book, ‘D. Duck’. Also, a lot of phone numbers that were illegible beside indecipherable scrawled names.
I kinda get the impression a significant section of the population is declining to do as bid.
Average age of the above two deaths 46 which is much lower than the average age of Covid deaths.
Now look at it another way. How many more years did a 46 year old have to live compared to somebody already over 80 ?
Whilst the death of any family member is terrible IMHO the loss of a 46 year old (father, mother, with kids, paying off mortgage, doing well in career etc) is greater than losing a 82 who had a good life.
First beast, healed from a deadly wound. Dragon sounds like China right:
Rev 13v11 “And I saw another beast rising out of the earth; and it had two horns like to a lamb, and spake as a dragon; and it exercises all the authority of the first beast before it, and causes the earth and those that dwell in it to do homage to the first beast, whose wound of death was healed.”
(Kidding, they would need to be intelligent beings for a start).
You freaking lout areff, what are a wanna-be Ned Kelly?
You wore a mask at least while driving? Imagine how many you likely killed just to enjoy your sausage.
Well this is awkward.
Is that still the case?
That’s what shows up on the graphs at
https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-case-numbers-and-statistics.
And I don’t imagine they’d be hiding it if there was one.
Heh! Thanks for the good wishes Tel! I feel a sense of neglect if someone doesn’t have a dig!
What’s the saying- you can find sympathy in the dictionary between shit and syphilis…
“AZ hasn’t killed me yet, but got the 2nd jab to come!”
I sincerely hope it doesn’t harm you (or anyone) in any way.
That said, I am concerned about the long term consequences, of which we know nothing – the previous attempts at this sort of thing didn’t work out very well, the latest of which was when Sleepy Joe was VP. At that time, they quietly dropped the human trials after 25 deaths and who knows how many serious injuries.
Still, that wasn’t using the same tech, so who knows, maybe this time will be fine. Hopefully it’s all good, but I worry… I worry!
Not from these ‘vaccines’ there aren’t.
And another thing. There’s 24 letters in the Greek alphabet, and there are already 8 covid variants. What happens when we run out? Although- one is Xi.
I’m onto something…
Surprised Novavax hasn’t got a few groupies…simple, standard vaccine methodology but using a synthetic duplicate of a fragment of Cv. Pick of the litter I believe.
Imagine how many you likely killed just to enjoy your sausage.
You’d walk over a carpet of corpses to get the cheese and parsleys.
Don’t worry – the other 12 people who AZ knocked off since Jan’20 were all elderly.
Any Cats living in SE Australia are more at risk of freezing to death today, it’s bloody cold!
AZ jab is killing more people than the Delta variant.
And thee will NEVER be a Royal Commission into any of it.
“AZ hasn’t killed me yet, but got the 2nd jab to come!”
We all have our fingers crossed Llama!
Let’s hope there is some kind of merciful deity out there.”
I second that Tel.
So it appears that we all need to ensure our wills are up -to-date before subjecting ourselves to the forced vaccinations! I have only three words left…Assault, Crime, Tort.
https://www.alrc.gov.au/publication/traditional-rights-and-freedoms-encroachments-by-commonwealth-laws-alrc-interim-report-127/17-immunity-from-civil-liability/what-is-a-tort/
Aw shucks!
While you’re here- I’ve looked but can’t remember when- I made comment about a (I think) 7 part article in quillette about transgender. You said you’d read it, and cited a couple of writers on the same topic. Can you remember who? I’ll download the books
before subjecting ourselves to the forced vaccinations!
There would be some serious casualties to any person or persons attempting this on me or mine. The law be damned, this is self defence.
“Aw shucks!
While you’re here- I’ve looked but can’t remember when- I made comment about a (I think) 7 part article in quillette about transgender. You said you’d read it, and cited a couple of writers on the same topic. Can you remember who? I’ll download the books”
Daily Slime…look it up on Wikipedia……isn’t that your go to site for information?
Makka makes a good point about any proper investigation.
Did it come from a market? Dunno.
From a Chinese laboratory? Dunno.
Do masks help? Dunno.
Do the vaccines work? Dunno.
What is the true death toll? Dunno.
I really don’t know, and probably never will!
Being unloved by some of my fellow Cats is a terrible burden- oh, the suffering I’ve endured…( seriously, I wish no one ill.)
But, maybe we need to start thinking the unimaginable. Assuming roughly half of us are to be vaccinated, and half not, eventually may come the day when there’s only half of us left! At least the survivors will be able to gloat. “I told you so”
Daily llama says:
July 22, 2021 at 1:20 pm
Instead of exempting Australians, Greg Hunt, the …., says that this is the largest global vaccination trial ever… and we will have enormous amounts of data. Then, along with Morrison, tells every one that these vaccines are safe and effective.
Simone Matthews has plenty of data too. Have a look only if you don’t want to remain a gullible fool believing the government’s propaganda.
This is an experiment. There is the full dose. There is the half dose. There is the saline dose (placebo). This biological experiment requires your consent. By the way, there is also the “no dose” cohort. After all they need to sort out who cannot be manipulated, has character and possesses wisdom.
Silly of me to expect any maturity
“I really don’t know, and probably never will!”
The only true thing Daily Slime has ever written.
Ozman gets it, we’ll wait for the rest to catch up.
Published by the TGA on 17 June: “To 13 June 2021, we received 303 reports of death following vaccination for COVID-19 vaccines.”
Published by TGA on 22 july: “The TGA has received and reviewed 399 reports of deaths in people who have recently been vaccinated and found six that were linked to immunisation”
They have changed their language since June. To date, 399 deaths have been reported as adverse events following vaccination.
I have had both AZ jabs now ,with no reactions to them ,many I know are in acsimilat position . Howeer mysister in law was i;l for a few days after her first jab ,she is not looking forward to the second .
“Daily llama says:
July 22, 2021 at 4:50 pm
Silly of me to expect any maturity”
Glad you’ve acknowledged your lack of maturity.