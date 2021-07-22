Parliamentary democracy – gone to the Dapto dogs

Posted on July 22, 2021 by currencylad

Ray texts Brad. Brad tells lawyers to amend “the orders.” Brad signs “orders” into “law.”

Well, contrary to one international leader’s certainty that we’ll get it, I don’t share that certainty. We’ve never had a vaccine for a coronavirus.”

Brad Hazzard, quoted in a May 2020 Daily Telegraph puff piece. In the meet-your-rona-czar feature, the NSW Health Minister – a chronic asthmatic “who carries hand sanitiser with his inhaler” and “contemplated a career in medicine” – shares insights “going back to my science days” (he formerly had the keys to the Bunsen burners as a high school science teacher). There are enough issues here for one of those YouTube unboxing videos.

16 Responses to Parliamentary democracy – gone to the Dapto dogs

  1. Pyrmonter says:
    July 22, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    Well, he could fairly cite whichever Churchill, Keynes or (improbably, in my view) Paul Samuelson and respond to anyone who put that to him:

    ‘When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do?’

  2. covid ate my homework says:
    July 22, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    What evil concoction would sire a Hazzard, on the other hand goat herders must wonder what occurred following their last intimate connection with their charges.

  3. Mother Lode says:
    July 22, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    The Dupes of Hazzard.

    I was thinking the car should have, instead of the Stars and Bars, it should have a mask painted on the roof.

    Every episode should feature a scene where the car leaps over Parliamentary Democracy Creek with a mighty ‘Yee-ha’.

    Sadly there is no one on the scene to play Cousin Daisy.

  4. Infidel Tiger says:
    July 22, 2021 at 6:25 pm

    Brad was right.

    Whatever the current meds are and I am open minded on them, they aren’t vaccines as we know vaccines to be.

  5. H B Bear says:
    July 22, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    I guess that 80% number is out the window?

  6. H B Bear says:
    July 22, 2021 at 6:54 pm

    It’s enough to have you losing your humours.

  7. Primer says:
    July 22, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    This woman is tripling down, a panicker, not fast jet material.

    https://youtu.be/T0TgQi3ZxGU

  8. Squirrel says:
    July 22, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    “….formerly had the keys to the Bunsen burners as a high school science teacher…”

    Discovered that fascinating detail the other day – it rang a vague bell from days long gone – contemplating repressed memory therapy……

    The “laws” should surely be disallowable by the upper house, but if they did anything, it would be to add further to the restrictions.

  9. John Brumble says:
    July 22, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    Fuck me but you’re a dishonest see you in the NT, Pyrmonty.

  10. sabena says:
    July 22, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    The headline to this piece is an insult to the Dapto dogs whose management of the pandemic would be superior.

  11. max says:
    July 22, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    Idols for destruction by Herbert Schlossberg

    “the new soteriology.”

    Whether salvation is to be found in the chairman or in the phalanx of experts who direct the machinery, it is only through the application of state wisdom and power that we can be delivered.

    Modern messianism resembles the millennial movements that were common in the Middle Ages and into the early modern period.

  12. max says:
    July 22, 2021 at 7:46 pm

    Since the afterlife was considered a superstitious remnant of more primitive times, secular messianism required that all accounts be settled in the here and now. As Lenin said, the struggle of the proletariat is “to set up heaven on earth.” This return to a pagan conception is prefigured by the apocalyptic vision of the New Testament, which describes as satanic the totalitarian state claiming to bring salvation.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 22, 2021 at 8:04 pm

    Well, contrary to one international leader’s certainty that we’ll get it, I don’t share that certainty. We’ve never had a vaccine for a coronavirus.

    Haha, there you go. And now they wonder why the punters won’t take up the vaccines?

    Stiglich summarized this perfectly in Tom’s cartoon round up this morning. Thanks Tom!

  14. Oppressed Ossie says:
    July 22, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    Will he get himself a mausoleum in Dee Why modelled on other Fascist Dictators?
    Cream used to rise to the top.
    Now it’s all just scum.

  15. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    July 22, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    “Dapto dogs”

    That comes from my times currencylad, I like it – well done.

    Hazzard is an idiot, for several reasons. One of them is that he backed Metherell, who is also an idiot – he was a part timer at Sydney when I was there, lazy and useless, not worth listening to – and Metherell brought a good man down, in Greiner. Hazzard first attended Macquarie not-a-Uni to emerge with a BA, which is clear evidence that he is incapable of learning anything.

    I shouldn’t be surprised, the NSW Liberals have been hopeless for as long as I can remember, accommodating pointless fringe dwellers. Apart from Greiner, who was a real pro, and Robin Askin who was deliciously corrupt. 😁😂🤣

  16. flyingduk says:
    July 22, 2021 at 8:42 pm

    And the principle reason they had never had a coronavax previously was the ADE problem – they COULD make a vaccine that generated an antibody response in the host, the only problem was that it wasnt protective, rather it caused WORSE illness in the vaccinated test animals when later exposed to the wild virus. So how did we rule that problem out with the new mRNA vaccines? We didnt, we are in the ‘real world clinical trials’ phase now.

