Parliamentary democracy – gone to the Dapto dogs

Ray texts Brad. Brad tells lawyers to amend “the orders.” Brad signs “orders” into “law.”
– Brad Hazzard, quoted in a May 2020 Daily Telegraph puff piece. In the meet-your-rona-czar feature, the NSW Health Minister – a chronic asthmatic “who carries hand sanitiser with his inhaler” and “contemplated a career in medicine” – shares insights “going back to my science days” (he formerly had the keys to the Bunsen burners as a high school science teacher). There are enough issues here for one of those YouTube unboxing videos.
Well, he could fairly cite whichever Churchill, Keynes or (improbably, in my view) Paul Samuelson and respond to anyone who put that to him:
‘When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do?’
What evil concoction would sire a Hazzard, on the other hand goat herders must wonder what occurred following their last intimate connection with their charges.
The Dupes of Hazzard.
I was thinking the car should have, instead of the Stars and Bars, it should have a mask painted on the roof.
Every episode should feature a scene where the car leaps over Parliamentary Democracy Creek with a mighty ‘Yee-ha’.
Sadly there is no one on the scene to play Cousin Daisy.
Brad was right.
Whatever the current meds are and I am open minded on them, they aren’t vaccines as we know vaccines to be.
I guess that 80% number is out the window?
It’s enough to have you losing your humours.
This woman is tripling down, a panicker, not fast jet material.
“….formerly had the keys to the Bunsen burners as a high school science teacher…”
Discovered that fascinating detail the other day – it rang a vague bell from days long gone – contemplating repressed memory therapy……
The “laws” should surely be disallowable by the upper house, but if they did anything, it would be to add further to the restrictions.
Fuck me but you’re a dishonest see you in the NT, Pyrmonty.
The headline to this piece is an insult to the Dapto dogs whose management of the pandemic would be superior.
Idols for destruction by Herbert Schlossberg
“the new soteriology.”
Whether salvation is to be found in the chairman or in the phalanx of experts who direct the machinery, it is only through the application of state wisdom and power that we can be delivered.
Modern messianism resembles the millennial movements that were common in the Middle Ages and into the early modern period.
Haha, there you go. And now they wonder why the punters won’t take up the vaccines?
Stiglich summarized this perfectly in Tom’s cartoon round up this morning. Thanks Tom!
Will he get himself a mausoleum in Dee Why modelled on other Fascist Dictators?
Cream used to rise to the top.
Now it’s all just scum.
That comes from my times currencylad, I like it – well done.
Hazzard is an idiot, for several reasons. One of them is that he backed Metherell, who is also an idiot – he was a part timer at Sydney when I was there, lazy and useless, not worth listening to – and Metherell brought a good man down, in Greiner. Hazzard first attended Macquarie not-a-Uni to emerge with a BA, which is clear evidence that he is incapable of learning anything.
I shouldn’t be surprised, the NSW Liberals have been hopeless for as long as I can remember, accommodating pointless fringe dwellers. Apart from Greiner, who was a real pro, and Robin Askin who was deliciously corrupt. 😁😂🤣
And the principle reason they had never had a coronavax previously was the ADE problem – they COULD make a vaccine that generated an antibody response in the host, the only problem was that it wasnt protective, rather it caused WORSE illness in the vaccinated test animals when later exposed to the wild virus. So how did we rule that problem out with the new mRNA vaccines? We didnt, we are in the ‘real world clinical trials’ phase now.