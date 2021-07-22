Parliamentary democracy – gone to the Dapto dogs

Ray texts Brad. Brad tells lawyers to amend “the orders.” Brad signs “orders” into “law.”

– Brad Hazzard, quoted in a May 2020 Daily Telegraph puff piece. In the meet-your-rona-czar feature, the NSW Health Minister – a chronic asthmatic “who carries hand sanitiser with his inhaler” and “contemplated a career in medicine” – shares insights “going back to my science days” (he formerly had the keys to the Bunsen burners as a high school science teacher). There are enough issues here for one of those YouTube unboxing videos.