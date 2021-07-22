Peter Campion guest post. Journalists love official information

Modern journalism loves “official information,” so let’s look at some on Covid.

The Federal Health Minister1 confirmed Australia’s first Covid case on 25/01/2020. Australian residents holidaying in Wuhan fled the CCP lockdown and brought this “deadly disease” here 18 months ago.

The Prime Minister2 “closed” the international border from 20/03/2020, so Covid was flooding in unchecked for 55 days. That border “closure” remains – except to Kiwis, certain immigrants, returning Aussies, and the political, entertainment and sporting elite.

The Chief Medical Officer3 first mentioned “flattening the epidemic curve” in a letter to doctors on 09/03/2020. Five hundred days of “curve flattening” later we’re still waiting for any sort of curve and no hospital has been swamped.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics4 have shown that Covid hasn’t increased our monthly average death figures beyond the normal seasonal variation and that 2017 was a far worse flu season, so we’re still waiting for a “pandemic” 18 months later.

Queensland Health5 always claims Covid is “very deadly” but then discusses “asymptomatic cases,” which begs the question why does a “very deadly” disease go unnoticed by the infected? But nobody wants to talk about the unreliability of the tests Covid alarmism is built on.

The ABC6 reported a Queensland Health worker was “infectious in the community for ten days,” including travelling to Townsville. She tested positive7 for the “highly infectious Delta variant” and had 900 close contacts8 without infecting anyone9.

(Townsville Bulletin,print edition, 07 July 2021 – “Not out of the Covid-19 woods – LEIGHTON SMITH – TOP DOCTOR WARNS WE MUST STAY VIGILANT – ONE of Townsville’s top doctors has warned the region must remain vigilant as Covid remains a very real threat.The stark warning comes as the city records another day of no new Covid-19 cases, following the snap three-day lockdown caused by a 19-year-old infected with the highly contagious delta variant holidaying in region.)

So far official sources are really reporting that Covid is neither “very deadly” nor “highly infectious,” so let’s consider the “safe and effective” vaccines that politicians want to make mandatory for us all.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration10 has reported “335 reports of deaths in people who have recently been vaccinated and found that two were definitely linked to vaccination.” That’s the same number that died with Covid in that time period.

Was the same standard of proof applied to “died with Covid” and “died after vaccination?” Oddly, no official source seems willing to discuss that.

Federal Health11 at least reports the demographics of Covid deaths. Covid claims the elderly, same as most other flus since forever. (Scroll down to “Covid-19 deaths by age group and sex.”)

Federal Parliament12 references sections 477 and 478 of the Biosecurity Act13 to involve the “Covid emergency” that justifies the vaccines.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration14 has used their guidelines 15 to give emergency use approval to some covid vaccines under their regulations16. Regulation 10L states, in part,

“For the purposes of subsection 22D(2) of the Act, the criteria are all of the following:

(a) an indication of the medicine is the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a life threatening or seriously debilitating condition;

(b) either:

(i) no therapeutic goods that are intended to treat, prevent or diagnose the condition are included in the Register (except in the part of the Register for goods known as provisionally registered goods);

(ii) ….”

The Register17 lists an existing therapeutic agent18 that happens to have the ability to cure Covid, and there is plenty of research that supports that fact19, 20, 21.

Therefore our government has approved potentially damaging vaccines under emergency provisions on the basis there is no treatment – and there is a treatment.

We’ve lost billions of dollars, months of our freedom, our social cohesion, and, in many cases, our sanity because politicians decided to suppress the Covid cures.

Whatever all this draconian political theatre is about, it’s not Covid.

When will those who are employed to tell us the full truth – all sides of it – wake up to the fact that we’ve been had?

We’re going to need a Covid Nuremberg. If you’re a politician, health bureaucrat or journalist please consider what it will learn about you.