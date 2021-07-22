Peter Campion guest post. Journalists love official information

Modern journalism loves “official information,” so let’s look at some on Covid.
The Federal Health Minister1 confirmed Australia’s first Covid case on 25/01/2020. Australian residents holidaying in Wuhan fled the CCP lockdown and brought this “deadly disease” here 18 months ago.
The Prime Minister2 “closed” the international border from 20/03/2020, so Covid was flooding in unchecked for 55 days. That border “closure” remains – except to Kiwis, certain immigrants, returning Aussies, and the political, entertainment and sporting elite.
The Chief Medical Officer3 first mentioned “flattening the epidemic curve” in a letter to doctors on 09/03/2020. Five hundred days of “curve flattening” later we’re still waiting for any sort of curve and no hospital has been swamped.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics4 have shown that Covid hasn’t increased our monthly average death figures beyond the normal seasonal variation and that 2017 was a far worse flu season, so we’re still waiting for a “pandemic” 18 months later.
Queensland Health5 always claims Covid is “very deadly” but then discusses “asymptomatic cases,” which begs the question why does a “very deadly” disease go unnoticed by the infected? But nobody wants to talk about the unreliability of the tests Covid alarmism is built on.
The ABC6 reported a Queensland Health worker was “infectious in the community for ten days,” including travelling to Townsville. She tested positive7 for the “highly infectious Delta variant” and had 900 close contacts8 without infecting anyone9.
(Townsville Bulletin,print edition, 07 July 2021 – “Not out of the Covid-19 woods – LEIGHTON SMITH – TOP DOCTOR WARNS WE MUST STAY VIGILANT – ONE of Townsville’s top doctors has warned the region must remain vigilant as Covid remains a very real threat.The stark warning comes as the city records another day of no new Covid-19 cases, following the snap three-day lockdown caused by a 19-year-old infected with the highly contagious delta variant holidaying in region.)
So far official sources are really reporting that Covid is neither “very deadly” nor “highly infectious,” so let’s consider the “safe and effective” vaccines that politicians want to make mandatory for us all.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration10 has reported “335 reports of deaths in people who have recently been vaccinated and found that two were definitely linked to vaccination.” That’s the same number that died with Covid in that time period.
Was the same standard of proof applied to “died with Covid” and “died after vaccination?” Oddly, no official source seems willing to discuss that.
Federal Health11 at least reports the demographics of Covid deaths. Covid claims the elderly, same as most other flus since forever. (Scroll down to “Covid-19 deaths by age group and sex.”)
Federal Parliament12 references sections 477 and 478 of the Biosecurity Act13 to involve the “Covid emergency” that justifies the vaccines.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration14 has used their guidelines 15 to give emergency use approval to some covid vaccines under their regulations16. Regulation 10L states, in part,
“For the purposes of subsection 22D(2) of the Act, the criteria are all of the following:
(a) an indication of the medicine is the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a life threatening or seriously debilitating condition;
(b) either:
(i) no therapeutic goods that are intended to treat, prevent or diagnose the condition are included in the Register (except in the part of the Register for goods known as provisionally registered goods);
(ii) ….”
The Register17 lists an existing therapeutic agent18 that happens to have the ability to cure Covid, and there is plenty of research that supports that fact19, 20, 21.
Therefore our government has approved potentially damaging vaccines under emergency provisions on the basis there is no treatment – and there is a treatment.
We’ve lost billions of dollars, months of our freedom, our social cohesion, and, in many cases, our sanity because politicians decided to suppress the Covid cures.
Whatever all this draconian political theatre is about, it’s not Covid.
When will those who are employed to tell us the full truth – all sides of it – wake up to the fact that we’ve been had?
We’re going to need a Covid Nuremberg. If you’re a politician, health bureaucrat or journalist please consider what it will learn about you.
- https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Scrutiny_of_Delegated_Legislation/Scrutiny_of_COVID-19_instruments
- https://tga-search.clients.funnelback.com/s/search.html?collection=tga-artg&profile=record&meta_i=181338
- https://journals.lww.com/americantherapeutics/fulltext/2021/06000/review_of_the_emerging_evidence_demonstrating_the.4.aspx
|ReplyReply allForward
Related..
The Canadian persecution of doctor’s : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpViJcdJFkc
It’s all about control. Now the mental midgets that are our Political Masters can’t walk it back.
Something is going to break soon. We aren’t a country full of Darrens and Karens yet.
nice work
Does anyone remember the Y2K ‘bug?’ The one where machines were going to rise, Terminator-style, and slaughter humanity?
My point in asking this is: Who ended up accepting responsibility, or having responsibility imposed upon them, for the gazillions that were spent making our computer-driven tech ‘safe’ from the Rise of the Machines? I did nothing to my home PC, and nothing happened. Not even a smart-arse ‘So you spent New Years alone again, huh?’ comment from it. Nothing.
Responsibility is something we teach our kids, but that’s about where it stops. No individual or organisation will ever accept responsibility for this Covid Zombie Apocalypse – Neither will responsibility be imposed on them by the drugged and compliant herd.
listen … do you reckon there’ll be any jobs going?
jailer?
hangman?
tumbrel driver?
don’t care
no experience but enthusiastic and willing to learn on the job or undertake vocation training courses
…just sayin’
yep.
got paid overtime to spend new years eve that year perched in the top of a particular city building. I could see right up Swanston St.
my stupid arse job was baby-sitting a building automation system to make sure that during the the date rollover it didn’t …didn’t … um… phhht…didn’t something
anyway … yah… it didn’t
so crisis averted
the company I worked for stooged some building owner outta proper $’s for that ridiculous wasted effort
and yes, we are being at least that stupid again right now
Magnificent work Peter, congratulations.
I’m burning just about 3/4 of everyone I know, at the moment. My gut instincts about the Wuhan Phantom Flu have been spot-on. The evidence is in, and can only be wilfully ignored by cowards, Quislings and petty-dictators.
And then there is Boris Johnson, out of ICU with presumably, inbuilt immunity which he followed up with his full quota of jabs when they became available, and he is now incarcerated in exile having apparently got a little close to his chancellor of the exchequer, who even though fully vaccinated has tested positive!
The covid narrative is utterly broken and the vaccines unfit for purpose.
So on the topic of official pronouncements, does this mean ivermectin can now be legally prescribed for off-label uses?
“… federal Health Minister Greg Hunt wrote to one of the doctors in Australia who prescribes ivermectin confirming that he was aware that some physicians are prescribing ivermectin off-label for Covid and that they were quite within their rights as the practice of prescribing registered medicines outside of their approved indications is not regulated or controlled by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), it is at the discretion of the prescribing physician.”
https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/07/hunt-goes-off-script-with-ivermectin/
Muddy says: July 22, 2021, at 10:39 pm
Nope – there wasn’t any such bug with any of that potential.
You are conflating the probability that computers which depended on recognising correct dates failing to operate reliably when the millennium turned over to the year 2000, with the science-fiction concept of “Forbin: the Colossus Project” or what Isaac Asimov labelled the Frankenstein Syndrome.
The shortcut used in storing dates with two-digit years was overcome in various ways, some of which included complete rewrites of code, resulting in better software.
For the umpteenth time, stop using past fake hysteria to support your argument about current hysteria.
The most likely explanation is that symptomatic cases are those where people who are not susceptible to infection at the level to which they were exposed nonetheless have sufficient degraded viral matter in their upper airways to give positive PCR test results.
Covid-19 does not appear to be deadly to most of the population.
Look at the total detected case data in countries that have had successive major waves of the epidemic, apparently with variants that are progressively more infectious- countries like the USA, France, and the UK. There appears to be a limit to the reach of the virus that is the same proportion in each population and in each age group, an asymptote at a percentage of less than 15%.
My view is that in this respect Covid-19 behaves the same as common cold coronavirus outbreaks. Most of the population is not susceptible to infection. Those who are susceptible are infected initially via the multiciliated cells that line the airways and which transport mucus secreted by associated cells. Once infected the ciliated cells can release vesicles containing a great number of virions, which are then transported upward via mucosal transport to be expelled or swallowed.
Initially the infected person may not be aware of any symptoms, even while infecting others.
phht … sounds like a metaphor for an mRNA ‘vaccine’
The most likely explanation is that
symptomaticasymptomatic cases …