Alabama’s Bull Connor: Do you know what his job title was?

We can all argue the merits or otherwise of various approaches to managing transmission, but let’s not pretend that ‘marching for freedom’ will actually deliver the precious freedom that we all need and desire.”
– By the only measure that really matters, Victoria’s CHO Brett Sutton is the nation’s worst. It’s easy to understand the appeal for him in systemically linking the vicissitudes of the so-called pandemic to the ebbs and flows of alleged civic naughtiness. In fact, only when marching for freedom becomes mainstream will we know this phony crisis is really over.
Well done those Marchers!
In the American Revolution, committees of correspondence, committees of inspection (also known as committees of observation), and committees of safety were different local committees of Patriots that became a shadow government; they took control of the Thirteen Colonies away from royal officials, who became increasingly helpless.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Committee_of_safety_(American_Revolution)
Absolutely well done to the protestors
The real crisis here after the loss of freedom is, that the media havent done their job in putting pressure on the nations leaders and public servants
The only way we will have out of this is to vote differently next time we vote. Put the greens labor and the liberals last. This is the only way they will get the message. So long as those we do vote in are freedoms committed alternatives.
The replies to Sutton’s tweets about his supposedly loving freedom remind me of the stories of the prisoners in Stalin’s Russia who, on being thrown back in their cells after horrific torture for crimes they never committed, dipped their finger in their own blood to write messages of support for Stalin on their cell walls.
Telling that Strongman Dan had Sutton speak on the ‘selfish’ marchers.
Sutton is a useful idiot. Also Jane Halton’s brother in law.
Deadly Dan the Chi-Com Man’s A.L.P. house-trained, politically correct, Mogadishu-On-The-Yarra Public Serpent, “Mutton done up as Scam” has the names of some 820 innocent dead people (i.e. 90% of all deceased Australian Covid victims) on his C.V.
That is 23.4 times more than Martin Bryant has on his.
If you want a job to be done corruptly, incompetently, negligently and expensively, get a Labor(sic) Misgovernment on the job to sub/sub/sub/sub/sub-contract it out without letting proper tenders whilst the Attorney General, the Auditor-General and the violent Party coppers all snore away or look in the opposite direction.
This Sutton clown has to go.
Sweden hits zero daily deaths
https://fee.org/articles/daily-covid-deaths-in-sweden-hit-zero-as-other-nations-brace-for-more-lockdowns/
Two men have been charged with animal cruelty after they allegedly struck police horses at an anti-COVID lockdown rally in Sydney’s CBD yesterday.
NSW Police have established a strike force to identify “as many people as possible” who attended the rally in defiance of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-lockdown-protest-sydney-two-men-charged-animal-cruelty-after-allegedly-punching-police-horses/f5651fba-7d53-4336-ab71-d042c4045fdb?ref=BP_RSS_ninenews_0_two-men-charged-after–striking-horses–at-protest_250721
I will not be lectured to on freedom by that man.
Disgusting abuse of authority Neil.
Possibly it’s others who did throw stuff at horses, but the puncher in question could never be credibly charged.
This would be the police to using process as a punishment.
Beneath contempt in my opinion.
Bull was likely a Democrat.
This is really getting beyond the pale. Any idea that the actions of government in response to the contrived pandemic are proportionate and justified or in any way “keeping us safe” is utter nonsense. Each day millions are spent on a test of dubious quality that purports to claim a tiny fraction of the population are infected with a virus that most don’t even know they have. If our masters listened to reason, they would never contemplate any of the draconian impositions placed on us, and we wouldn’t witness thousands out on the streets in protest.
Instead of trying to clamp down even further on their mad pursuit of obedience at all cost, they must start listening to reason: remove the outrageous restrictions on personal freedom and let us all get on with our lives taking whatever steps we personally deem necessary to keep ourselves healthy. Otherwise this is not going to end well for anyone.
I suspect Dan will use the risk of superspreading at the protest as a reason to extend the lockdown.
Brett Sutton is the man who “named and shamed” iCooks Food by falsely accusing them of killing a woman of listeria. But hey his the CMO so he’s allowed to tell lies.
“…let us all get on with our lives taking whatever steps we personally deem necessary to keep ourselves healthy.”
This is completely antithetical to entrenched Big GovCo. Your choices must be constrained, your actions limited by “expert advise” and we must “follow the [approved] science” because “none of us are safe until we are all safe”.
Now that last quote sounds perfectly true, with a minor addition: “none of us are safe from Gov tyranny until we change our constitution to keep us safe”.
Whilst I have great respect for our “founding fathers”, they did make one mistake – no bill of rights. They essentially left our Gov unconstrained, believing that common sense would prevail. Little could they imagine our current situation – if they had, that mistake would never have been made.
Well said, CL.
The only enduring good to have come from the “pandemic” is to have instructed the common people that the Australian medical establishment is a fascist affront to our tradition of human liberty and dignity.
Today’s NSW C-19 press conference, Jeremy McNulty, when asked how many in ICU have had the jab: 49 in ICU, 1 has had 1 jab, 48 haven’t any jab.
Lets extrapolate …
Thats 2 people in 100 who have had 1 jab, who are spreaders and in the community… 20 in 1000 …
How many lockdowns to zero covid again?
Sutton never said anything like that during last year’s BLM protest, when Covid was far more widespread.
He has no right to say it now.
Hypocrite!
Kneel says: July 25, 2021 at 11:39 am
I know we have seen that quote before but every time we see it we need to refute the raw collectivism which it expresses.
SA Health is reportedly looking to mandate vax for all health care workers from next month.
If they are really looking to cancel my medical career after 30 years, we might need a Gavrilo Princip style protest, not a Martin Luther King variant.
Just did a search on the good Vic CHO via the AHPRA website, where you can confirm your Dr is registered, and whether there are under any restrictions…
THATs interesting ! Dont tell me the good Dr isnt registered??
Bother, redid it, and the good Prof IS on the register
Isn’t this what the FBI is doing about the Jan 19 Washington protestors, hunting them down?
These “authorities” are all learning from each other, if not outright colluding.
I would agree that the right sort of bill of rights, i.e. one that spelt out the right of individuals to be free to engage in activities that did not materially reduce the same right in others, however as we have seen both here and in the US, constitutions and bills of rights aren’t much use unless there is some mechanism for enforcing them. Self-enforcement doesn’t work, as witnessed by the mangled interpretations often found in case law, and the way that section 92 of the Australian constitution declaring that intercourse (i.e. movement of individuals) between states shall be “absolutely free” is frequently breached at the whim of the political class.
I don’t have the answer, except to say that much smaller localised government would be a step in the right direction, along with basic protection of property rights and proper respect for contract and consent.
Sorry to hear that duk, must be a stress for you.
Hey CL this clip might be worth its own thread.
In 14 days time all citizens of Israel must carry papers and unvaccinated no longer to mingle or attend places like department stores, malls, cinema, show, synagogue etc.
Unfortunately, no piece of paper makes up for an apathetic and ignorant constituency.
As long as we keep electing politicians without integrity, court appointments and heads of Police will reflect that corruption. In that case, who is going to correctly interpret and enforce a Bill of Rights?
No system, no matter how good, will endure while the voters are willing to vote of their own benefits, rather than the public/national good.
The American founders were quite clear that their system was designed for an educated, moral people.
meh, I am a gentleman of ‘Independent Means’ and enjoy a good fight, and this is certainly my ‘cassus belli’.
The last time SA Health tried to squash me ended the career of the senior manager involved … I told him
spoiler alert … said Senior manager is now pursuing opportunities in another country.