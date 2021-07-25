As a desk calendar once said to a fortune cookie…

Posted on July 25, 2021 by currencylad
Guess: “George Harrison famously [wrote]…the Emperor Marcus Aurelius [told us]… Baruch Spinoza said… Zygmunt Bauman talks about… Dagerman, Flinders and Johnson argue… To Kant… Bentham’s test… Another philosopher, Michel Foucault… As Hannah Arendt wrote…”

43 Responses to As a desk calendar once said to a fortune cookie…

  1. BrettW says:
    July 25, 2021 at 9:54 am

    Ok this thread wins for the most gibberish in the headline and content.

  2. Des Deskperson says:
    July 25, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Stan Grant

  3. Epicurious says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:01 am

    CL you are spending too much time looking at their ABC

  4. Roger says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:03 am

    Does Stan cast his eye over these pieces before his research assistant presses send?

  5. Up The Workers! says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:04 am

    Sounds like another one of Paedo-Joe’s worthy epistles made without the assistance of his autocue, his earpiece or his prompters once again.

  6. Dave in Marybrook says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:06 am

    Of course, it depends which bits of which philosophers you pick up upon. Henry Ergas generates a fair bit of his Oz columns by riffing off white marble busts…
    And, for the record, Marcus Aurelius wrote bigly for his time, but neglected the primary responsibility of raising his kids right.

  7. MACK says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:12 am

    We have seen this in Sydney with people in the city’s south-west more heavily policed, stigmatised and made to feel like second-class citizens. That’s because that’s where the hot-spots are. Hot-spots are politically incorrect now, but that’s where the spread is. It’s science Stan, not philosophy.

  8. dover_beach says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:15 am

    At least Stan wasn’t repeating a historical calumny against the Byzantines and Christians from the pages of Gibbon as Ergas did on Friday.

  9. twostix says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:31 am

    All that jibber-jabber was just cover to smuggle these two sentences in:

    there should be a rule for everyone and society should come before ourselves.

    Our freedom must be sacrificed for others

    (He means your freedom)

  10. twostix says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:35 am

    The word “society” sure is carrying a lot these days. Especially so in the babylonian, atomised, spiritually dead, transactional hives that are our cities.

  11. Primer says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Fair question: is Stan still using various shades of brown make up to enhance / dis-enhance his appearance in the part Aboriginal stakes?
    The Pickering evidentiary photo collection was a doozie.
    It goes to his credibility when using Quotemaster.

  12. Leo G says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:49 am

    How do we not fall prey to fear when all we hear is a drumbeat of doom and a daily roll call of new COVID cases?

    If Stan G Rant had a little more knowledge about- and understanding of- his own character, he just might avoid falling prey to such ironic statements.
    I expect though, that would be inconsistent with the ABC code-of-conduct commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ethical and professional hypocrisy.

  13. Clam Chowdah says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:51 am

    Without looking I’d say… Fitzsimmons?

  14. Clam Chowdah says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:52 am

    Oh, Grant was it? Same, same.

  15. Roger W says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:53 am

    The State before the Individual is classic Socialism, of course, and the opposite of the Declaration of Independence.

  16. Clam Chowdah says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:55 am

    At least Stan wasn’t repeating a historical calumny against the Byzantines and Christians from the pages of Gibbon as Ergas did on Friday.

    What was that?

  17. max says:
    July 25, 2021 at 11:04 am

    What price will we pay for lockdowns?

    fiat money produce fiat reality.

  18. MatrixTransform says:
    July 25, 2021 at 11:05 am

    Stan waxes lyrical on Bentham’s test

    meanwhile, I luxuriate in Bentham’s high-rise apartment

  19. FunesForgotNothing says:
    July 25, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Nietzsche, naturlich.

  20. Des Deskperson says:
    July 25, 2021 at 11:11 am

    Now that Stan holds two professorial chairs – Charles Sturt and Griffith – surely he no longer needs to try and demonstrate his, err, intellect and erudition with this clumsy, self conscious and obvious padding.

    He’s Professor Professor. That ought to be enough to validate anything he says and writes.

  21. Bruce in WA says:
    July 25, 2021 at 11:28 am

    there should be a rule for everyone and society should come before ourselves.

    Our freedom must be sacrificed for others

    That is exactly the argument that was made when our firearms were stolen and destroyed post-1996.

  22. Tom says:
    July 25, 2021 at 11:30 am

    Stan Grant

    I suspect like you, Desky, I stopped reading when I scrolled up and read the byline.

    I trust CL to have told us whether Grant anything to say worth hearing. Nice tan, Stan.

  23. Des Deskperson says:
    July 25, 2021 at 11:39 am

    ‘I suspect like you, Desky, I stopped reading when I scrolled up and read the byline.’

    Tom. I never even looked, I guessed straight off without going to the link.

    I pride myself on being something of an expert on the confected phenomenon that is Professor Professor Grant.

  24. Pedro the Loafer says:
    July 25, 2021 at 11:45 am

    sTan Grant wins Pretentious Poseur of the Week.

    Gold medal in a crowded field.

  25. dopey says:
    July 25, 2021 at 11:46 am

    And Lacan said “the void is the name of being – inconsistency – according to a situation, in so far as presentations give us access to the unrepresentable, and therefore inaccess to this access, in the manner of that which is not – one, nor composible from ones, and which is therefore qualifiable in the situation only as the wandering of nothing.”
    Stick that in your pipe and smoke it Stan.

  26. Tom says:
    July 25, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Well played, Desky!

  27. Shy Ted says:
    July 25, 2021 at 11:48 am

    I think. Therefore I am.
    I don’t think. Therefore I am a lefty.

  28. Stanley says:
    July 25, 2021 at 11:51 am

    Some thing?

  29. cuckoo says:
    July 25, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    Slightly OT but now that Perfesser Doctor Uncle Bruce Pascoe is going under the bus, the Age runs photos of him that make him look very white, unlike the photo they used to run of him, which was digital blackface.

  30. calli says:
    July 25, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    Buy this and you, too, can be Stan! Free shipping!

  31. Bela Bartok says:
    July 25, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    sTan Grant not knowing the phrase he quotes was used in a 10th Century Old English poem, but ascribes it to a Beatle. Typical ABC/luvvie.

  32. Mark M says:
    July 25, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    He might be confusing the Beatles with the Rutles …

    Ouch!

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iVFRgoQe86U

  33. max says:
    July 25, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    Time to bring back Pseuds’ Corner.

  34. dover_beach says:
    July 25, 2021 at 1:51 pm

    What was that?

    That the Byzantines were concerned with the sex of angels as the Ottomans were undermining their fortifications.

  35. Daily llama says:
    July 25, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    Et tu, Cuckoo. I’ve also noticed the bleaching of Bruce Passcode. It won’t be long before he’ll be certified albino. I’d be happy to contribute to a “send BP to Burundi” fund.

  36. duncanm says:
    July 25, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Oh christ.. who guessed it was Tan Grant ?

    at least I have enough sense to know I’m not smart enough to be a philosopher.

  37. duncanm says:
    July 25, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    Despite that, I think Tan may not have quite grasped Marcus Aurelius and the stoics.

    They’d be the first the stand up against lockdowns.

  38. W Hogg says:
    July 25, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    Which year did Honest Abe plagiarise George?

  39. Oppressed Ossie says:
    July 25, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    Stan,
    Robin with three wings cannot play bent tambourine when rain fails in padi fields.
    That’s from Comfuscious. Not many people know that. Feel free to use it.

  40. Old Lefty says:
    July 25, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    Remember Simon and Garfunkel?

    ‘when you talk about Dylan, he thinks you’re talking about Dylan Thomas, whoever he was.Yhe man ain’t got no culture. But that’s alright Ma, everybody must get stoned.’

  41. Clam Chowdah says:
    July 25, 2021 at 9:33 pm

    That the Byzantines were concerned with the sex of angels as the Ottomans were undermining their fortifications.

    Thanks.

  42. Salvatore, Understaffed & Overworked Martyr to Border Closure says:
    July 26, 2021 at 1:22 am

    That the Byzantines were concerned with the sex of angels as the Ottomans were undermining their fortifications.

    Liberty quote.

  43. Salvatore, Understaffed & Overworked Martyr to Border Closure says:
    July 26, 2021 at 1:27 am

    Liberty quote.

    As in it describes perfectly the anglosphere of 2021.

