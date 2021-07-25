As a desk calendar once said to a fortune cookie…

Guess: “George Harrison famously [wrote]…the Emperor Marcus Aurelius [told us]… Baruch Spinoza said… Zygmunt Bauman talks about… Dagerman, Flinders and Johnson argue… To Kant… Bentham’s test… Another philosopher, Michel Foucault… As Hannah Arendt wrote…”
Ok this thread wins for the most gibberish in the headline and content.
Stan Grant
CL you are spending too much time looking at their ABC
Does Stan cast his eye over these pieces before his research assistant presses send?
Sounds like another one of Paedo-Joe’s worthy epistles made without the assistance of his autocue, his earpiece or his prompters once again.
Of course, it depends which bits of which philosophers you pick up upon. Henry Ergas generates a fair bit of his Oz columns by riffing off white marble busts…
And, for the record, Marcus Aurelius wrote bigly for his time, but neglected the primary responsibility of raising his kids right.
We have seen this in Sydney with people in the city’s south-west more heavily policed, stigmatised and made to feel like second-class citizens. That’s because that’s where the hot-spots are. Hot-spots are politically incorrect now, but that’s where the spread is. It’s science Stan, not philosophy.
At least Stan wasn’t repeating a historical calumny against the Byzantines and Christians from the pages of Gibbon as Ergas did on Friday.
All that jibber-jabber was just cover to smuggle these two sentences in:
…
(He means your freedom)
The word “society” sure is carrying a lot these days. Especially so in the babylonian, atomised, spiritually dead, transactional hives that are our cities.
Fair question: is Stan still using various shades of brown make up to enhance / dis-enhance his appearance in the part Aboriginal stakes?
The Pickering evidentiary photo collection was a doozie.
It goes to his credibility when using Quotemaster.
If Stan G Rant had a little more knowledge about- and understanding of- his own character, he just might avoid falling prey to such ironic statements.
I expect though, that would be inconsistent with the ABC code-of-conduct commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ethical and professional hypocrisy.
Without looking I’d say… Fitzsimmons?
Oh, Grant was it? Same, same.
The State before the Individual is classic Socialism, of course, and the opposite of the Declaration of Independence.
What was that?
What price will we pay for lockdowns?
fiat money produce fiat reality.
Stan waxes lyrical on Bentham’s test
meanwhile, I luxuriate in Bentham’s high-rise apartment
Nietzsche, naturlich.
Now that Stan holds two professorial chairs – Charles Sturt and Griffith – surely he no longer needs to try and demonstrate his, err, intellect and erudition with this clumsy, self conscious and obvious padding.
He’s Professor Professor. That ought to be enough to validate anything he says and writes.
That is exactly the argument that was made when our firearms were stolen and destroyed post-1996.
I suspect like you, Desky, I stopped reading when I scrolled up and read the byline.
I trust CL to have told us whether Grant anything to say worth hearing. Nice tan, Stan.
‘I suspect like you, Desky, I stopped reading when I scrolled up and read the byline.’
Tom. I never even looked, I guessed straight off without going to the link.
I pride myself on being something of an expert on the confected phenomenon that is Professor Professor Grant.
sTan Grant wins Pretentious Poseur of the Week.
Gold medal in a crowded field.
And Lacan said “the void is the name of being – inconsistency – according to a situation, in so far as presentations give us access to the unrepresentable, and therefore inaccess to this access, in the manner of that which is not – one, nor composible from ones, and which is therefore qualifiable in the situation only as the wandering of nothing.”
Stick that in your pipe and smoke it Stan.
Well played, Desky!
I think. Therefore I am.
I don’t think. Therefore I am a lefty.
Some thing?
Slightly OT but now that Perfesser Doctor Uncle Bruce Pascoe is going under the bus, the Age runs photos of him that make him look very white, unlike the photo they used to run of him, which was digital blackface.
Buy this and you, too, can be Stan! Free shipping!
sTan Grant not knowing the phrase he quotes was used in a 10th Century Old English poem, but ascribes it to a Beatle. Typical ABC/luvvie.
He might be confusing the Beatles with the Rutles …
Ouch!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iVFRgoQe86U
Time to bring back Pseuds’ Corner.
That the Byzantines were concerned with the sex of angels as the Ottomans were undermining their fortifications.
Et tu, Cuckoo. I’ve also noticed the bleaching of Bruce Passcode. It won’t be long before he’ll be certified albino. I’d be happy to contribute to a “send BP to Burundi” fund.
Oh christ.. who guessed it was Tan Grant ?
at least I have enough sense to know I’m not smart enough to be a philosopher.
Despite that, I think Tan may not have quite grasped Marcus Aurelius and the stoics.
They’d be the first the stand up against lockdowns.
Which year did Honest Abe plagiarise George?
Stan,
Robin with three wings cannot play bent tambourine when rain fails in padi fields.
That’s from Comfuscious. Not many people know that. Feel free to use it.
Remember Simon and Garfunkel?
‘when you talk about Dylan, he thinks you’re talking about Dylan Thomas, whoever he was.Yhe man ain’t got no culture. But that’s alright Ma, everybody must get stoned.’
Thanks.
Liberty quote.
As in it describes perfectly the anglosphere of 2021.