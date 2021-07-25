Biden DoJ clears the decks of trivia to pursue something big

Liberty Quote
Intellectual freedom cannot exist without political freedom; political freedom cannot exist without economic freedom; a free mind and a free market are corollaries.— Ayn Rand
I am surprised.
Not.
They’ve got nothing on the man himself (they’ve been digging for 6 years), so they’re trying to cut off every possible assistance he may get should he run again. His kind must never rise again is the mantra.
They’ve made it toxic to work for the man and they can do this because there are no repercussions when the Republicans take congress.
“A single death is a tragedy, a million deaths is a statistic.” Stalin’s epigram
Citizens pay taxes, the uber rich pay bribes. The citizens don’t stand a chance.
meanwhile, the DOJ is expediting release of the Durham report…
the income tax was designed at the start to be a tax on the wealthy, a way to “soak the rich.”
only 1% of people where paying that tax in 1915
By 1945, over 45 million Americans were paying incomes taxes. which is 32%
“We reap what our ancestors sow”
They are evil vicious cowrdly bastards ,true descedents of the other socialist fascist global scum ,Hitler,Stalin ,Mao, Pol Pot,Ho Chi Minh , Mugage ,Mandela ,Castro Che Guevarra etc etc .
We need some trials of these scum ,perhaps Nurnberg as venue , Any volunteers as Hangman we can soon erect gallows in the jail for the Final Solution of the Fascist Left .
in a functioning democracy where the media is diverse & unfettered there is some reporting that uncovers the cover-ups …
the Cat may not be exactly equivalent to the front page of NY Times, but at least in a small corner of the world we can truly see the DOJ in terms that Kevin 07 described our Chinese friends as …. – mind you rats are actually quite social, and more just than the DOJ, so the comparison is harmful to rat reputations
the deep state serves to protect its own and Cuomo is clearly one
They’ve also dropped the inquiry into Dem Gov. Whitmer and her granny deaths.
Meanwhile a guy who waved a flag in the Capitol Bldg got 8 mths.
Seems to be a consistent thread.
Don’t forget many of ‘Trumps people’ were being investigated, prosecuted, harassed while Trump was in charge of the FBI and DoJ.
“Seems to be a consistent thread.”
And, it seems, the “plot” to kidnap Whitmer not only had more FBI “informants” than actual conspirators, it also appears said “informants” pushed a kidnapping sufficiently that the “conspirators” have a decent claim to entrapment.
Trump should have given everyone pre-emptive pardons.
This isn’t about frightening off anyone from Trump2024. It’s about killing off ANYONE 2024. If you’re involved with a GOP candidate in any way, you’re going to jail. Cohen is doing 1000 years for doing legal work for Trump666. Manafort went for crimes committed while an underlying to Pedosta. The single party state is ensuring no one can run against them again.
The dregs of the Deep State are panicking … The Trumpster shall rise again ….. what a legend !
They were old they were going to die anyway besides orange man bad. Seems to be the extent of justice in ‘Merica.
the income tax was designed at the start to be a tax on the wealthy, a way to “soak the rich.”
Yes Max, and even then the rich were only taxed on investments. Income Tax was considered sinful.
Bruce of Newcastle:
And that bloke is now an ardent enemy of the government – they’ve created a martyr.
Stupid bastards.
Meanwhile
EXCLUSIVE: Podesta Didn’t Register As A ‘Foreign Agent’ When He Represented A Bank With Ties To Russian Spy Agencies
Meanwhile his brother
Podesta Hired to Lobby by Huawei and Bulgarian Energy Company
Where America leads we follow.