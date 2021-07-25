By “this country” he means Australia

These are the notes to the vid:
Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks about the insane coronavirus restrictions put in place to deal with the delta variant in Australia. The other day Gladys Berejiklian, the Premier of New South Wales announced their no regrets policy. This COVID response may be the most extreme in the world. The Sydney lockdown will force almost a million people to stay in their homes, but wait till you hear the numbers to justify it. Dave also shares a clip from Chief Health Officer of New South Wales, Australia, Dr. Kerry Chant, where she actually advises people to not even talk to their neighbors or people you see at the grocery store.
Personally I’m glad I do live here since I think everywhere else is worse. We may well be the least crazy people on the planet, Daniel Andrews notwithstanding.
Thought I might include this as an added bonus:
AND NOW FROM CNN: Australia once reveled in being the ‘lucky country’ on Covid-19. Now weary Aussies ‘feel like prisoners’. There we learn:
More than half the population — including those in state capitals Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide — are again living under lockdown measures following dozens of new cases.
While other Western countries surge ahead with their vaccination rollouts and begin to reopen, Australia’s has been achingly slow. Just over 11% of Australians are fully vaccinated — the lowest of the OECD’s 38 countries.
“Fortress Australia” is now facing uncomfortable questions about just how far this island sanctuary is willing to go to protect itself from external threats — including raising the drawbridge to its own citizens.
Australians have been willing to “put up with restrictions which elsewhere in the democratic world would have been entirely politically impossible,” said Marc Stears, director of the Sydney Policy Lab at the University of Sydney.
That’s because these restrictions speak to “quite a deep cultural sense that danger lurks overseas, and the best thing that Australia can do in these moments is cut itself off from the world,” Stears added.
The challenge now is how to rejoin it.
Not a fan of lockdown myself, but who would trade life in Melbourne or Sydney for life in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles or Minneapolis? As for Covid deaths, we have had fewer than a thousand while in the US there have been, according to the official statistics, 35,184,671 cases and 626,713 deaths. The American numbers are obviously exaggerated but it’s a worldwide frenzy of fear mongering that has caught on here. But seriously, where would you rather be?
The Howard Hughes germaphobia bubble scenario.
No, Australia is the worst place to live in the Anglosphere, and Aussies are the dumbest people on the planet outside Africa. Your gun confiscation and your covid imprisonment prove that.
deep down, you know it’s true … you bunch of mongs
Munchausen’s by proxy?
Nature takes risk with males and risk takers tend to be male. Females not so much. Gynocracies will usually seek to avoid risk just as mothers seek to keep their children safe.
When they judge the moment is right, the politicians will turn on the medical science lords and ladies with vigour.
The only consequence in politics is retirement, which is usually voluntary (and comfortable). Substantial decline in the quality of living is for the worker bees.
Goodthinkdoubleplusgood!!!! Goodthinkdoubleplusgood!!!!Goodthinkdoubleplusgood!!!!
Good!
GOODTHINKFULLPLUS!
(Duff Berr You Duff Beer For Me. You have a Duff, I’ll have one too.)
Have a goodgoodgood time. 🙂
Yep, we are the laughing stock of the world.
Rubin omitted the don’t touch the football line, the virus is a beast and Gladys, saying you can be healthy in the morning and on a ventilator at night. Plenty more insulting scaremongering quotes out there. Quite shameful as businesses and lives are ruined by lockdowns.
Thomas Lifson’s brilliant summary of Australia’s madness:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/07/thousands_protest_harsh_covid_lockdowns_in_australia_as_police_vow_to_identify_and_charge_as_many_participants_as_possible.html
Maybe Corona is not so much an invading virus as a mind parasite exploiting our fatal weakness, the dumbed down brains of guardian classes that are no longer fit for purpose.
Thanks Steve, terrific clips!
Our politicians and medical experts have lost their minds.
They are barking mad.
Barking mad you say?
RT
‘Filthy, disgusting & selfish’: Australian leaders blast anti-lockdown protesters, unleash ‘strike force’ to track them down
Other than a few select states in the USA this seems to be a fair assessment for now at least. Suggestions for alternative locations that might disprove the hypothesis gladly accepted.
Unbelievable propaganda! Rubin: “…something is extremely wrong….” And it is just beginning.
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/italian-doctor-warns-18-months-after-taking-vaccine-people-will-start-dropping-like-flies/
Inclined to agree with Muddy at 10.10pm – it’s the only way out of the crazy little corner they’ve painted themselves into.
One way or another, it’s going to be very ugly – particularly when combined with the likelihood of the economy imploding.
Australia has been vulnerable to totalitarian tendencies for 2 decades at least, with people desire for safety, over freedoms, facilitated by a centralised political power and which includes the allegiance of the MSM. It’s not getting any better. The US has the 1st and 2nd amendment, embedded into its zeitgeist. If Australia is the best place to live still, not for long. It is fragile. The last stand will be made in the US, I hope its system prevails.
Our politician, here in Australia are genuinely dumb and they are being advised by dumber bureaucrats. We are being led by dummies who for support get together like pseudo economists and scientist and have big hugs and say they believe in lockdowns and so should we because it keeps us safe, whilst ignoring first principles of virology and of a thriving human society. Scott and Gladys need to make a stand, somewhere inside their little heads they know this COVID doctrine makes no sense. They should get up on national TV and announce that they made a mistake, that lockdowns are an infringement of our freedoms, are unhealthy for the people of our society and that they have plans to definitively take us out of lockdowns within the month not once where all vaccinated, an unrealistic premise. This facade needs to end or our way of life will end. If it’s any consolation Scotty, I reckon you will win the next election if you follow this prescription and if not you will be vindicated by history if they don’t rewrite it first.
Steve still believes official figures.
God help us.
No wonder he thinks Australia is still a good place to live.
It’s a shit hole Steve.
Our leaders have left their skid mark on the pages of history.
Pre colonisation, Australia and its indigenous people were an isolated continent with no contacts to give them immunity against European diseases as was proven when measles was introduced to the Aboriginal community at Manley in Sydney, it killed most of the tribe. Small pox wiped out South Americans ,Infectious diseases wrecked havoc and depopulated Eskimo villages up until the 1940s.
If the flu and measles can wipe out isolated communities in the past what will Covid 19 do to Australians isolated from the rest of the world today.
Prison colony to prisoners. It was always a matter of time.
Western Australia has become East Germany.
No one is allowed out.
mh:
I’d hate to be one of that womans kids, she’d be making them wash their hands on the way to the bathroom to wash their hands after touching the dog.
Sounds like she needs a bit of psychiatric counselling?