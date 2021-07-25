By “this country” he means Australia

These are the notes to the vid:

Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks about the insane coronavirus restrictions put in place to deal with the delta variant in Australia. The other day Gladys Berejiklian, the Premier of New South Wales announced their no regrets policy. This COVID response may be the most extreme in the world. The Sydney lockdown will force almost a million people to stay in their homes, but wait till you hear the numbers to justify it. Dave also shares a clip from Chief Health Officer of New South Wales, Australia, Dr. ​​Kerry Chant, where she actually advises people to not even talk to their neighbors or people you see at the grocery store.

Personally I’m glad I do live here since I think everywhere else is worse. We may well be the least crazy people on the planet, Daniel Andrews notwithstanding.

Thought I might include this as an added bonus:

AND NOW FROM CNN: Australia once reveled in being the ‘lucky country’ on Covid-19. Now weary Aussies ‘feel like prisoners’. There we learn:

More than half the population — including those in state capitals Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide — are again living under lockdown measures following dozens of new cases. While other Western countries surge ahead with their vaccination rollouts and begin to reopen, Australia’s has been achingly slow. Just over 11% of Australians are fully vaccinated — the lowest of the OECD’s 38 countries. “Fortress Australia” is now facing uncomfortable questions about just how far this island sanctuary is willing to go to protect itself from external threats — including raising the drawbridge to its own citizens. Australians have been willing to “put up with restrictions which elsewhere in the democratic world would have been entirely politically impossible,” said Marc Stears, director of the Sydney Policy Lab at the University of Sydney. That’s because these restrictions speak to “quite a deep cultural sense that danger lurks overseas, and the best thing that Australia can do in these moments is cut itself off from the world,” Stears added. The challenge now is how to rejoin it.

Not a fan of lockdown myself, but who would trade life in Melbourne or Sydney for life in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles or Minneapolis? As for Covid deaths, we have had fewer than a thousand while in the US there have been, according to the official statistics, 35,184,671 cases and 626,713 deaths. The American numbers are obviously exaggerated but it’s a worldwide frenzy of fear mongering that has caught on here. But seriously, where would you rather be?