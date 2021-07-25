David Bidstrup guest post. Matthew 7.7 – “Seek and ye shall find” (The Covid mantra)

Here in the state of darkness our leaders are urging everybody to get tested to find out if they “have Covid”. Today’s rag continues the propaganda under the heading of Lockdown 3.0 with stories of people waiting 12 hours for tests and promises to open new testing sites. I have looked at the quantum of tests against the strike rate for “cases” and the numbers are diabolical. The table below shows the story. By the way, the data comes from SA Health’s “Data Dashboard” which gives a blow by blow description every day.
A quick caveat, like most data sets there is a disconnection between the start date for cases and for tests. I have used equivalent time periods however the actual case numbers are a bit less than the “official” numbers. I have picked a time period of 10 days in November 2020 where 111,095 tests were done to find 16 cases.
There are 2 days where no cases resulted from around 24,000 tests and these are highlighted in yellow. In this period the “hit rate” was 1.6 cases per day. Using $50.00 as a reasonable cost per test, considering the number of traffic wranglers needed and extended hours each case identified in that 10 day period cost the taxpayer $347,172.00.
Below the 10 day table I have shown totals for 2020 and 2021, (to date 20 July 2021), and the details for both. The column labelled “Chance 1 in” shows the odds that you are next to someone who is “positive”.
I have also included the data for 23 July 2021 where the tests exceeded 23,000 and found 4 cases. Incidentally, the dashboard for that date shows 25 “active cases”, 1 person in hospital and zero persons in ICU.
It is interesting to note that the testing rate has gone up in 2021, presumably because of the “Delta variant”, but the number of cases found each day is lower. I cannot confirm the costs simply because they are not reported in the “Data dashboard” – maybe everyone would be up in arms if they knew how much of their hard-earned was being pissed up against the wall to keep the scare campaign ticking along – but reckon I am well inside the paddock.
A positive test means nothing without some sort of symptoms and some medical diagnosis but this is a trivial matter when you are saving the world. Just out of interest I have attached a WHO leaflet outlining the criteria for someone to be considered a “case”. In all 3 scenarios symptoms do not matter.
What a con, and what a waste of money.
If a GP does the test it is $100 to them, its a massive rort, the local Respiratory clinic only uses a GP so they bump up the fees.
Gibralter fully vaccinated every eligible citizen by April 2021. Now, 2 ½ months later, Gibralter has the third highest per capita rate of infection on Earth, with 80% of the “cases” in the past two days being fully vaccinated.
Apparently, 100% vaccination does not lead to “zero Covid”.
Steve, do you know what threshold the pcr are tests are run to? The experts seem to say that anything in the 30’s will get more false positives than real positives.
In a New World Order I prefer that all Public Health be closed.
In SA over the last week they have done well over 50 Thousand tests on the random healthy people that turn up at testing sites for the grand sum of 0 positives. All our positives have come from overseas travellers or known contacts of a positive. Spending lots of taxpayer money to open up more testing stations for zero results. Every interview the media does at the testing lineups are all with healthy people with no symptoms.
I wish the money that was being wasted on all this COVID testing which is all healthy people, I wish all this money was being spent on children and families with diseases, cancers, etc and going somewhere it would be of better value. We probably could have built a brand new Women’s and Children’s Hospital here with all the money we have wasted on COVID.
Covid has cost the Australian economy $311 billion.
A new major hospital costs about $2 billion.
For what the Covid lockdowns have cost, we could have built 156 new major hospitals.
Sam Bailey (MD) in NZ has pointed out that there is no CLINICAL diagnosis of Covid. A positive PCR test is completely meaningless.