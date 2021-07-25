Israeli Prime Minister re-introduces Yellow Star policy

For the first time in my life, I am absolutely lost for words. pic.twitter.com/5Tq5FMLRhW
— Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) July 23, 2021
Via ChrisM. Naftali Bennett’s argument is as wicked as it is illogical. The ‘vaccinated’ are now untouchable – possibly even immortal. Right? They should behave accordingly.
The vaccinated are Immune to Psychology, Always Strike First and get a 3+ Ward Save.
Tell me again how vaccines save lives.
Outrageous…and I write this as a Jooo….but one thing is for sure….the Haredim will ignore it.
I would have expected more fightback from the famously abrasive Israelis.
You thought you were free? Fear works. Salami tactics work. Intimidation works.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/tyranny/you-thought-you-were-free-revised/
This theme that the unvaxed endanger the vaxed seems to have sprung up everywhere, despite it being so ridiculous….
When I was travelling in shyte-hole third world dung-heap countries, my Yellow Fever, Smallpox, Cholera, Typhoid vaxes put the locals at risk?
And… Measles, Mumps, Polio etc vaxes which nearly all kids get these days put the unvaxed at risk in kindy?
This is too ubiquitous to be co-incidence. It’s as if every leader on Earth was suddenly announcing the Tooth Fairy is for real, and has been captured by Santa Claus. WTF kinda co-incidence could that be?
The video cuts before he goes on to explain that the unvaxxed will also be provided with free group showers where they may be pre-treated with an aerosal sanitiser. He also mentions that any crematoriums near by are completely coincidental and are to be ignored, as are any screams. For freedom.
Watershed moment. Time to get rid of 18c.
Time to get out or get prepared to fight.
Adaptation is an amazing thing. There will be doctors in ‘underground’ networks who will update vaccination records without delivering any shots. Anywhere there is a paper requirement it will be forged, digital requirements will be hacked or simply updated with the correct authorities.
When you take the battle to the enemy, make sure your not playing by any rules.
Very well put Bad Sam.
If they don’t wanna get jabbed, then don’t make ‘em. The same as locks on doors only deter honest people, lockdowns will do the same. If the nixers think they’re so precious, let them come up with their own ID, like a red headband or something so the vaccinated can avoid them!
How much more effective is 2 masks on 2 people than one mask wearer in a shop? There’s enough out there who wanna work, so pay them a stipend to go on working. And think about it- either in the deli section of a supermarket, or at the checkouts, although not quite 1.5m apart, the staff aren’t all that close to the customer.
Buses, trains etc have little or no interaction with passengers.
If people are allowed out for exercise, what does it matter what they’re out for?
Pubs, either you reuse the same glass or they all get washed. Or have odds and evens days. Easy peasy.
These are just a few. But we can’t close a country down forever.
At a glance we have about 11 million who’ve had at least the first jab (although those figures are all over the place like a mad woman’s shit)
If the great unwashed wanna die, let them. I see Costco now has cheap coffins, I might set up a funeral business in the carport using the brick pizza oven.
I also see this another way. Covid is a fantastic news story, which goes on giving and giving. A worldwide illness, a (possible) cure after a year or so. A lot of people’s grandmas dying…the list is almost endless.
What more could journos, health officials, unions, (and religious folk, and the slugs of the far right and the far left) want? Bit of excitement for everyone.
I don’t recall any news being ‘news’ for so long since the Vietnam War.
PS And if the opposite applies and the it’s the vaccinated who all die, who’s to care? Either way, the world population will roughly halve, and whoever are on the winning side will have it made! It won’t be materially destructive like a war, and think of all the mansions, the cheap holidays, the yachts, , the lack of crowds- it would be fantastic.
As long as there’s someone left to make a decent gin and tonic for Gerard Henderson. Not having Media Watch Dog on Friday’s would be unbearable.
The other point you made is also good. When one reads of lockdowns and panics and so on from all over the world- on Friday there were news items about COVID-19 in Thailand, Italy, and who knows where else, one must think there are only 2 reasons. One is it’s a real and catastrophic pandemic, but if so, why has the whole response been as organised as a fart in a wind tunnel. The other reason- (but I can’t see this as possible, like 9/11, there are simply far too many people to be “in” on the con), is there something they’re not telling us? Can anyone REALLY imagine a new world order including us and New Zealand? Can’t see that happening!
According to this report, in Israel the Pfizer vaccine is only 41% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID and for those vaccinated in January 2021 Pfizer is only 16% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID.
Vaccines are supposed to stop people from being infected. Is a “vaccine” that allows 84% of vaccinated people to be infected truly a vaccine?
No coronavirus vaccine has been developed until now, and one suspects if it wasn’t for the Covid panic, these current Covid “vaccines” would be called failed vaccines and have never left the laboratory because they clearly don’t protect against catching Covid.
“Papiere, Bitte”.
Why are the vaccinated at risk from the unvaccinated? Because the vaccines are less than 100% effective.
Why is this risk reduced if the unvaccinated get vaccinated? Because the vaccines are more than 0% effective.
The argument is not too subtle for those who wish to understand. But it’s subtle enough for those who wish to obfuscate.
King Charles I said he (in his defence) that was fighting for the freedom of England’s citizens – and he killed thousands of them in the process! He literally lost his head over it.
The Israeli PM drops a steaming pile on the Nuremberg Code.
The current government is The Not Netanyahu Government.
They’re such a dog’s breakfast of lefties and assorted allsorts that you can understand why they feel they need to be decisive about something, anything, to prove they aren’t Netanyahu.
Unfortunately they’re hopeless at it.
Gavin R Putland says: July 25, 2021, at 4:27 pm
But you have left out the unstated assumption in your own obfuscation.
Previous vaccines had very high rates of effectiveness – above 90% and were administered, and accepted, as a true preventative for personal protection.
These “new vaccines” are way less effective but are being administered by force of moral suasion (for now, that is) for society protection ie. protection of OTHERS, not oneself.
Gavin R Putland says:
July 25, 2021 at 4:27 pm
Why are the vaccinated at risk from the unvaccinated? Because the vaccines are less than 100% effective.
Why is this risk reduced if the unvaccinated get vaccinated? Because the vaccines are more than 0% effective.
The argument is not too subtle for those who wish to understand. But it’s subtle enough for those who wish to obfuscate.
You forgot to answer my question yesterday, on whether it would be acceptable for an employer to have a no-HIV, no Hep-B, no-Hep-C policy? after all, how different is that to a no-jab, no-work policy?
They aren’t ‘abrasive’, they are, for the most part, wimpy left leaning cucks – I still don’t understand how centuries of Darwinian selection in repeated pogroms has failed to turn the survivors into a race of competent, self reliant, anti-authoritarian super men.
From the article,
Al-Jazeera spits in the face of the reality that the Palestinian authority rejected Israel’s offer to help…
Herd immunity requires an 80% vaccination rate in the community, the available vaccines have 60% efficacy; therefore to have herd immunity, we need a 133% vaccination rate.
I hope this is not subtle at all for you.
“Al-Jazeera spits in the face of the reality that the Palestinian authority rejected Israel’s offer to help…”
Correct…it’s nothing more than a smear and blood l i b e l.
Vaccines and antibodies are almost worthless – consider BOJO
Has had and recovered from Covid…
Has also been vaccinated twice…
Is currently in ’14 days of isolation’ following a fleeting encounter with a Covid-infected person…
Unfortunately, its worse than that – the reason for failure of all previous coronavirus vax projects is ‘Antibody Dependent Enhancement’ (ADE) – which means the vaccines DO succeed in generating antibodies in the host, but that subsequent exposure to the wild virus results in WORSE infection because the antibodies potentiate the disease. We are already seeing INCREASED hospitalisation in vax vs unvaxxed people (the Israeli data I saw says vaccination increases the risk of Delta hospitalising you by 5x!!) , which is EXACTLY what you would expect with ADE.
Something deeply deeply sinister is currently going on, worldwide, in this co-ordinated campaign to force everybody to get the vaccine.
Boambee John, July 25, 2021 at 4:51 pm:
I suspect that a large fraction of contributors to these threads would say that employers should be allowed to have a no-whatever policy. So I chose not to treat this as a reductio ad absurdum. But, since you ask again: It seems that you can’t catch HIV or Hep-B or Hep-C by merely being in the same room as an infected person. Hence I don’t think many employers would be inclined to adopt a no-HIV, no Hep-B, no-Hep-C policy, because it wouldn’t make business sense. But it might well make business sense to adopt a no-jab-no-job policy with respect to SARS-CoV2. This prospect apparently terrifies libertarians, who are otherwise highly sympathetic to the idea that business owners should be allowed to do what makes business sense.
133% of the population vaccinated?
Those failed doctors and megalomaniac politicians running this cluster***k have their work cut out.
At the end of it only the government side are going to have any money. Cheap mansions for the new elite.
What was that you said? “The vaccines will never be mandatory”?
Oh you idiots.
This was always going to happen.
I only woke up to it late.
..
You are a rolled gold moronic turd.
As the effectiveness of these “vaccines” reduces closer to 0% from what was never 100%, and the risk of harm (including up to death) rises from already above 0%, there comes a time when the risks of these “vaccinations” outweigh the supposed benefits.
I don’t object to proven safe and effective jabs, ones that have stood the test of decades. I’ve had some of them myself in childhood, and am old enough to have seen kids in callipers after having polio, and to know what diphtheria could do. The difference is that those vaccines did apparently do what was expected of them (despite the incidence of the monkey virus in one of them), without the harm that we have already seen with this new technology.
This new stuff has a vey nasty smell to it, along with the frantic worldwide effort at hasty coercion. It’s not the normal way to introduce any medication or treatment and it’s not right. No state of emergency is sufficient excuse for what is happening.
Dot says (July 25, 2021 at 5:00 pm):
Even if herd immunity is not achievable, increasing the vaccination rate reduces R0, hence the fraction of the population that will ultimately get infected, hence the probability that any particular person (e.g. you) will get infected. And if you do get infected, the other kind of immunity comes into play: “protective” immunity — which means not protection against infection, but protection against a specified adverse outcome therefrom (hospitalization/ventilation/death). The harder it is to achieve herd immunity, the more important it is to get protective immunity.
Under a libertarian society there would be no government papers to prove someone had been vaccinated.
Wow! So you need to get vaccinated because of: a) the existence of herd immunity; and b) the non-existence of herd immunity.
Brilliant!
If the vaccine works – which it doesn’t – then people who avoid it take the risks for themselves.
By the way, kids are rejected from childcare because they haven’t been given the hepatitis b shot – even though if you’re actually positive for hepatitis b you can still go.
Basically, you’re evil. And an imbecile.
Even apart from the above there is no evidence this prevents transmission of the virus. This makes sense though because there’s never been any evidence that anything prevents – or promotes – transmission of the virus.
My Israeli cousins told me the only law Israelis abide by is the law of gravity. I’m sad to say that it must be the next generation. The ’67 & ’73 generation have left the building.
Said contact being the FULLY VACCINATED YET NOW DIAGNOSED WITH COVID Health Minister, Sayed Javed !!!
Possibly because this attack came from within their own herd rather than externally. The majority within Israel and not ‘lefty cucks’ but the opposite is the case for those abroad. Very interesting to see how this goes down, starting in two weeks eh.
“I would have expected more fightback from the famously abrasive Israelis.”
No Nation can survive treason from within.
Gavin P
But, since you ask again: It seems that you can’t catch HIV or Hep-B or Hep-C by merely being in the same room as an infected person. Hence I don’t think many employers would be inclined to adopt a no-HIV, no Hep-B, no-Hep-C policy, because it wouldn’t make business sense.
There are other ways in a workplace to transmit those diseases, I can see some employers being very keen to ensure that does not happen, even if you can’t.
Naftali Bennett – that is what evil looks like.
How wicked do you have to be to force children and young adults to be injected with something to protect others, these others have invariably lived most of their lives already, or who have made bad life choices that put them at risk (fat people, for example).
He, Naftali, is willing to sacrifice the young to the Moloch of this day.
Loved the story about the teenage hissy fit democrim pollies from Texas who had a piss up unmasked on a private plane supp;lied by an anonymus dempcrim owner , when they flew to DC to avoid the fair election vote . Seems they were infested with covid and spread it to the Shite House commos ,karmas a bitch innit ?Hahaha .
With a bit of luck an old corrupt paedo who is squatting there will get it ,poetic ,catching a virus financed by his old commo ,’mate Fauci.
Figures says (July 25, 2021 at 5:40 pm):
You need to get vaccinated because degrees of difficulty and degrees of protection are not binary.
Ah, yes, little kids get their saliva on everything. That’s why most people catch EBV in early childhood, when it’s asymptomatic. If you don’t catch it then, you tend to catch it much later, when it’s no longer asymptomatic, by sharing saliva for a different reason. Adults in the workplace behave differently (we hope).
As to why childcare centres pick on the Hep-B unvaccinated but not on the Hep-B positive, that might have something to do with the fact that you can’t help being positive but can help being unvaccinated.
“Vaccines are supposed to stop people from being infected”
Absolutely untrue. Vaccines either prevent people dying, or reduce the severity of the disease.
Under a libertarian society, the government wouldn’t stop me from saying that I’m not going to do face-to-face business with you until you produce some other evidence of vaccination.
“Antibody Dependent Enhancement” in Dengue has not resulted in governments forcing people to wear head to toe mosquito nets.
Your assumption appears to be that getting/not-getting Cov is binary without regard for repeated seasons.
One of the consequences of a reduced rate of spread is prolonging the period in which vulnerable people require additional levels of protection. In the real world, that is what we see when many countries are getting back to work, while Australia struggles with perpetual lockdowns because – as Scott Morrison admitted today – the vaccine is not adequate for the job.
Neither are lockdowns, which are only justified by the promise of magical vaccines that have not yet been invented.
Delaying the inevitable at this cost is a damned big gamble with people’s lives.
So you’ve had smallpox? What was it like?
Proof? Wishful thinking?
How about you post a link to some evidence?
True….. and just the way I’d like it.
What makes you think you are the kind of person I want to do business with?
Then they shouldn’t complain about Hitler anymore. They have become the oppressive regime
Attribution of guilt to the group instead of the individual.
It’s what Hitler did.
It’s what you…….
Vaccines either prevent people dying, or reduce the severity of the disease.
I think social norms are that people expect vaccines to stop them getting a disease in the first place. That’s it. Preventative, not a treatment measure.
I think through the decades of vaccines that is the expected role of a vaccine.
Gavin P
As to why childcare centres pick on the Hep-B unvaccinated but not on the Hep-B positive, that might have something to do with the fact that you can’t help being positive but can help being unvaccinated.
Think again about this silly paragraph. You are saying it is OK to have a Hep-B positive kid running around with other young kids, but an unvaccinated kid (who might not have Hep-B) is not welcome?
On the subject of workplaces, have you ever worked outside an office? Anywhere there is machinery or power tools, there is a risk of injury spilling blood. My question was not a reductio ad absurdum, but genuine, and you needed to be prodded to give a non-answer to it.
Well, Boambee John, I did preface my remarks with:
Similarly, I suspect that a large fraction of contributors would say the same about childcare centres.
Schroedinger’s Herd Immunity?
Ironically it would appear the opposite is more likely to be the case: the vaccinated are a danger to the unvaccinated.
According to prof Doherty “The vaccines reduce, but do not completely stop transmission, which means the vaccinated still pose a risk to the unvaccinated. People who are vaccinated can still get infected in their nose and can still transmit.
“The vaccine works really well for something that gets around in the blood, that is how measles and polio work, they grow in your nose and then get in the blood and that is when they cause the real problem and that happens with Covid too.
“Flu doesn’t get into the blood, it stays in the lung, but this virus gets in the blood and goes to your kidney and heart and blood vessel walls where you get blood clot and you have long Covid problem.
“So the vaccinated can still spread (the virus). That is the risk we need to point out to the unvaccinated. You can’t rely on just sliding by because other people are vaccinated.”
Quite wrong.
As Alexandr Solzhenitsyn wrote, the line between good and evil runs through every human heart. The seeds of totalitarianism lie within every group of people….. but that does not mean that every member of that group supports dictatorship.
As for the suggestion that a vaccine passport is on the same level as deliberately murdering six million people just because of their race….. I think you need to provide more justification for that. It – the passport thing – is wrong and on the road to dictatorship, but it’s not there, yet.
“Flu doesn’t get into the blood, it stays in the lung, but this virus gets in the blood and goes to your kidney and heart and blood vessel walls where you get blood clot and you have long Covid problem.”
So the solution is to give you a genetic material that causes your body to make the protein that causes “long COVID”? In unknown amounts and in unknown places.
What did I miss? I MUST have missed something, because that makes no sense.
Gavin R Putland says:
July 25, 2021 at 8:56 pm
Well, Boambee John, I did preface my remarks with:
I suspect that a large fraction of contributors to these threads would say that employers should be allowed to have a no-whatever policy.
I was asking what you think, and you are tap dancing around to avoid giving a direct answer.
Gavin should get back to hiding under his bed, like M0nty.
Maybe you did.
https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/vaccines-long-covid