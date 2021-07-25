No, the young are not at “considerable” risk of being killed

It’s very sad that a young woman should die from COVID, or from anything for that matter… The message is that young people are at considerable risk and at higher risk than with the earlier variants of COVID. Young people shouldn’t think they’re at no risk or even minimal risks. Because it’s going to kill.”
– Nobel Prize-winning vet Peter Doherty staggers from ‘considerable’ to ‘higher’ to ‘kill.’ Young people are at minimal risk, as the latest official figures (below) confirm. (NB: emphasis added).
Yep, we are not ‘all in this together’ – the old and fat get the benefits of the COVID ‘control measures’, the young get the long term side effects, risk and the bill…
I will fight for my children … will you fight for yours?
Did they ever bother following up on what struck the removalist’s mum down dead?
Or is her death with/related to covid, simply added to the tally and the circus moves on to this one.
By those standards they are also at considerable risk of the vaccine.
she sure as hell didnt suddenly get sick and die of covid at home – that would take a week or more. On the other hand, she did get ‘jabbed’ in the week before, and there are A LOT of reports of sudden death following that!
I wonder if that 30yr old woman had been recently vaccinated against Covid?
So why is everyone under 70 being locked down? Using a test notorious for false positives.
Nothing struck her down dead … a journalist talked to the neighbours and seems she had a nasty cough for some time, and had been complaining about difficulty breathing. The “no symptoms” story was purest crap. The woman had symptoms for a while, although I’m not sure how long.
A while back, Doherty tweeted what purported to be sciencey numbers-crunching of the comparative risks of death by vaccination and death by other causes. A surprising number of commenters – some of them with obvious statistical and actuarial smarts – took him to task for the fatuousness of comparing receiving a vaccine to a lifetime of driving a car, for example.
Yep – the data suggests the death rate for young people ‘with’ COVID is very low – 100,000 to one or less. I wouldn’t accept the ‘totally fit young woman before being struck down with covid – we are ALLLLLL at risk’ narrative without more data on clinical course and co-morbidities.
Last year, the UK made a big deal about a 14yo girl tragically struck down with covid – ran the whole ‘can happen to anyone’ schtick. Problem is, my brother was an medical specialist in that hospital – he told me ‘yes, I know that girl, she was grossly damaged with cerebral palsy, we had ventilated her before – she died this time when the endotracheal tube accidentally disolodged whilst she was being ventilated prone (as a last ditch) and they couldnt get it back in time.
NEVER.EVER. believe official information.
I think perhaps they are finding a rich vein of believers in covid -propaganda in the under 40’s. Brought up on a rich diet of global climate Armageddon and the zombie apocalypse. They’ve been absolutely frothing at the mouth for this death to feed the lemmings.
they will be pivoting back to that soon … saving the planet is even more important than saving grandma right?
Given the recent data coming out of Canada – that less than 1/4 of excess deaths in the under-65 cohort can be attributed to Covid – it is probable that “the young” are at far higher risk from lockdowns than from the disease.
https://torontosun.com/news/more-young-canadians-died-from-unintentional-side-effects-of-the-pandemic-not-covid
Nothing takes the mind off a distant threat than an immediate threat.
Nothing takes the mind off a fake threat, like real suffering.
You may be surprised…
I hope so.
The 50 year old mother had been sick for a while, then got the jab, and died a week later?
That’s a Covid death?
It could also be a vaccine death.
flyingduk says:
July 25, 2021 at 7:23 pm
That girl’s death, which was accidental, sounds similar to what was being purposefully done in New York hospitals.
https://anti-empire.com/nurse-blows-whistle-on-new-york-epicenter-hospital-killing-huge-numbers-of-virus-free-blacks-with-sedatives-ventilation/
The calloused-hearted politicians and CHOs care little. As long as the people can be conned to believe myths, Edward Bernays lives.
Oh dear….
The “Olyroos” (soccer) take a knee before play.
‘Go woke, submit, tug a forelock, go broke…. the Spanish team is going to beat them,
The ghosts of the 12th and 4th Light Horse Regiments, Beersheeba, 31 Oct 1918, demand it.
Put in the OT, but belongs here.
Some clues on this mysterious “women in her 30’s”
I’m betting on hooker / druggie, or alcoholic block resident.
Given the recent (Eastern suburbs) demographics of the latest outbreak – hooker druggie for $10
Perhaps the two don’t play nicely together?
If the patient already is sick, and their immune system is pushing hard to get ahead, then giving it the additional vaccine to deal with at that time is IMHO a bad idea.
duncanm says:
July 25, 2021 at 9:10 pm
Put in the OT, but belongs here.
Some clues on this mysterious “women in her 30’s”
central Sydney resident
I’m betting on hooker / druggie, or alcoholic block resident.
Nope
‘Happy and healthy’ Brazilian finance worker, 38, is revealed as Sydney’s shock young coronavirus victim – as friends describe how she ‘declined rapidly’ after catching Delta strain
A fit and healthy Brazilian finance worker in the final year of her Masters degree in Sydney has been revealed as the shock young victim who tragically died of Covid-19.
Adriana Midori Takara, 38, returned a positive test for the highly infectious Indian Delta variant on July 15 and succumbed to her illness less than two weeks later.
Friends claimed she contracted the virus from her roommate who works as a nurse, and despite trying to get an AstraZeneca vaccine, was denied by her doctor.
Ms Takara had no underlying health conditions that would have contributed to her death and her distraught family back home were forced to say their final goodbyes over Zoom.
But the tearful conversation was one-way with Ms Takara never regaining consciousness after emergency heart surgery, after the viral infection spread to her heart.
I am at the stage where if a health authority, medico (or politician, natch!) said nighttime was dark, I’d go outside to check for myself.
Used car salesmen and lawyers are more trustworthy.
Absolutely correct.
Vs
The mathematics doesn’t help the National Cabinet ‘Vaccination + Zero Case’ strategy.
Thanks Old Ozzie.
I retract my statement wholeheartedly. My apologies to all involved / who knew her.
Excellent… the knee taking Masters of the Sporting Universe, little Aussie battler ‘Olyroos’ lost to Spain.
I’m suggesting a ceremony of cultural apology at the Light Horse Interchange….. because unless you apologise…soccer people…. you are hexed.
Australia doesn’t allow Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine treatment by Doctors, unfortunately.
It’s just wait and see what happens.
Just like Big Pharma wants it.
I thought the federal health minister recently said off label use of ivermectin was within a doctors rights to prescribe if they saw fit?
Sad for Ms Takara and her family – she would almost certainly have survived with proper medical treatment. The downside of so few cases is lack of local experience and being hamstrung by the TGA as above – politically they literally need some deaths to keep the scare alive. The other possibility is medical accident which is very common and has happened to me multiple times in hospital in Australia.
I knew Doherty back in the 70s. He was not as smart as Zinkernagel, and has clearly deteriorated since.
Thanks, Derp.
So for someone not aware of treatments, it’s just a lucky dip which doctor you get.
Hunt will most likely change his mind once he rings up Klaus.