The annual “last chance” announcement.

No agreement on targets at G20 in Italy.
He who disdains the fall in infant mortality and the gradual disappearance of famines and plagues may cast the first stone upon the materialism of the economists.
This idiot Kerry must be completely stupid. He does not just want lower CO2 emissions he wants to eradicate CO2 from the atmosphere completely. At least he and Albanese have similar thinking capacity. Albanese is going to charge his electric vehicle directly from his roof top panels at night..
Brilliant cartoon but it needs ScoMo and Gladys on the cliff edge as well.
Our betters think that the working classes can’t think simply because they are not employed in the media, academia or politics. They can spot a scam a mile away, it takes “real intellect” to be taken in by the climate scam.
The non participating leaders, or better still the ones arguing for their countries’ exclusion from this delusion, are doing a better job for their citizens than our woke pollies. Even Xi is doing better for his country in this regard than ScoMo or whoever is in charge in the US.
Kerry is another effete piece of shit that should be in a geriatric hospital with botoxia and bidet. Evidence of the brezhnevisation of the US.
Kerry is a globalist satanist mouthpiece from the families. Of course he doesn’t actually believe any of the codswallop he is forced to push.
What a truly horrible existence it must be.
Cingolani said that in the end China and India had declined to sign the two contested points. One of these was phasing out coal power, which most countries wanted to achieve by 2025 but some said would be impossible for them.
2025? Those who posit 2025 for anything energy-related are either simpletons or devious climate alarmists. I’m going with the latter.
You mean, the mafia? Spell it out!
The old salesman’s trick: buy now! Last chance!
Unfortunately too many of the public have drunk the koolade and just accept the predictions made by the self styled experts, although Flannery has not been heard or seen for a while . With record rainfall in WA , as well as good falls elsewhere and of course people can’t remember previous temperatures and believe when told hottest ever . Standard reply I give is ‘ I suppose then you can tell me what was the temperature in the same month in 999 CE ? Nor can BoM but the geologists etc can tell us . Have you read any of their research.?’
LNP have believers also who don’t check history so perhaps those who criticise Scomo explain how you manage , apart from betting each way , these voters and MPs . Rafe you know they never bother to read anything that contradicts their beliefs .
Let’s celebrate that the Little Reef that Could will be with us for a few more years thanks to Lord Waffleworth’s $500m (if they have got around to spending it).
No, I mean Families. Do some research.
Tip: All but one POTUS (Van Buren) in its 245 year history is related to every other one. Families.
Surely two weeks of rain indoors with the heater on won’t stop it being the hottest year eva?
… but I heard last night on the news we only have 100 days before we’re doomed.
100 days people!
“The old salesman’s trick: “
You can have this near new Datsun 120Y automatic in lime green and primer grey and with only 567,000km and 1 month of Queensland registration for just $1000 deposit and $400 a week for 50 years! Hurry, it can’t last at this price!
min says:
July 25, 2021 at 8:25 am
I don’t think so; joe public keeps telling the idiots he doesn’t believe this bullshit: scomo’s coal election win and the Upper Hunter Valley win where the anti-global warming parties beat the greens and liars.
The problem is gutless pollies who have swamp bureaucrats and astro-turfing activists telling them what to do.
That 100 days can’t come soon enough. It’s 5C here right now and feels like 0C. We haven’t had a decent summer in several years. When is it going to warm up like they keep saying?
I wonder what the multitude of waterfront multi-million dollar mansions owned by the Socialist Squillionaire likes of Juliar Gillard, Kevin Rudd, Malcontent Turncoat, Flim Flannery, Fat Al Bore, Old Nancy Gin-Bottle, John Kerry, the Biden Crime Family, the Clinton Crime Family, etc., etc., will be worth on the real estate market when the seas all dry up due to the Golbal Warming, or when the seas all rise up due to the Global Warming or when the seas all freeze up due to the Coming Ice Age?
Or will the latest ‘Armageddon-du-jour’, Chi-Com Covid wipe us all out first?
The science is settled!
The race is too close to call.
End of lockdowns, or end of the world? I really can’t say.
I would like to know more.
100 days. I make that about first Tuesday in November.
bemused says: July 25, 2021, at 10:20 am
+100
dopey says: July 25, 2021, at 11:51 am
What? The end of the world comes via a horse race?
Well, I suppose that might be better than the alternatives 🙂
Globalization, free trade etc was supposed to bring freedom and liberty to all corners of the World. Instead, what we got was forced adherence to this protocol or that protocol.
Formerly sceptical politicians are forced to go along to get along. Sing from the renewables hymn sheet or be excluded from international relationships.
“Sing from the renewables hymn sheet or be excluded from international relationships.”
No matter – we will soon be relegated to 3rd world status, and thus become exempt from such regs.
Kneel says:
July 25, 2021 at 2:21 pm
Compared to the “developing nation” China, we are already at Third World status.
What’s that ad with the electrocuted squirrel? wandering around in the dark?
Hmm, just been watching a video from JCB (UK) heavy machinery maker on the use of hydrogen in an internal combustion engine.
The operating characteristics of industrial machinery and trucks are dramatically different to passenger cars.
28 minutes well worth watching for zero-emissions cf. the drawbacks of fuel cells and electric propulsion.