Three options for political change

I’m summarising my current understanding below.

There are effectively three options for change:

1. A single party in which a number of small parties (which are basically breakaways from the illiberal Liberal Party) unite behind a single leader and offer Australia an alternative government. John Anderson’s name has been suggested by someone as a possible leader behind whom everyone could fall – but it is unclear whether he’ll be willing to leave the Nationals. Another leader could be Craig Kelly. This option would be similar to the Janata Party of 1977 which wiped out Indira Gandhi’s party in India after the Emergency of 1975. Around 10 parties came together at short notice see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Janata_Party#Creation – this merged party won an amazing 43.2% of the vote and formed a majority government.

2. A “third front” that can combine to threaten the Liberals that they’d be preferenced last if they don’t meet basic demands. The problem with this option is that it is unstable, likely to be ignored by Morrison and will still bring back the Liberal Party if it is successful in getting the demands met.

3. A range of other (mostly very weak) options of the sort that LDP is looking into (for the upper house balance of power). These options are unstable and uncertain and will still get us back the Liberal and Labor parties – and they’ll feel vindicated by the voter for their totalitarianism. When the voter goes into the ballot booth and finds a 3 foot long white sheet with 60 names on it, he/she looks for a familiar one (Liberal/Labor), ticks it off and gets out of the booth. Upper house balance of power strategies are basically a gamble, and they won’t even address the underlying problem, even if they succeed.

I’m working on option 2 with a few political parties at the moment. Will have an update if it starts building momentum. But I’m still most inclined to support option 1. All we need is a single leader behind whom we can all unite. The people are absolutely sick of the mess going on in Australia and we don’t want an option in which ANY of the current Liberal/Labor party MPs get re-elected.