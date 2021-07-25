Three options for political change

I’m summarising my current understanding below.
There are effectively three options for change:
1. A single party in which a number of small parties (which are basically breakaways from the illiberal Liberal Party) unite behind a single leader and offer Australia an alternative government. John Anderson’s name has been suggested by someone as a possible leader behind whom everyone could fall – but it is unclear whether he’ll be willing to leave the Nationals. Another leader could be Craig Kelly. This option would be similar to the Janata Party of 1977 which wiped out Indira Gandhi’s party in India after the Emergency of 1975. Around 10 parties came together at short notice see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Janata_Party#Creation – this merged party won an amazing 43.2% of the vote and formed a majority government.
2. A “third front” that can combine to threaten the Liberals that they’d be preferenced last if they don’t meet basic demands. The problem with this option is that it is unstable, likely to be ignored by Morrison and will still bring back the Liberal Party if it is successful in getting the demands met.
3. A range of other (mostly very weak) options of the sort that LDP is looking into (for the upper house balance of power). These options are unstable and uncertain and will still get us back the Liberal and Labor parties – and they’ll feel vindicated by the voter for their totalitarianism. When the voter goes into the ballot booth and finds a 3 foot long white sheet with 60 names on it, he/she looks for a familiar one (Liberal/Labor), ticks it off and gets out of the booth. Upper house balance of power strategies are basically a gamble, and they won’t even address the underlying problem, even if they succeed.
I’m working on option 2 with a few political parties at the moment. Will have an update if it starts building momentum. But I’m still most inclined to support option 1. All we need is a single leader behind whom we can all unite. The people are absolutely sick of the mess going on in Australia and we don’t want an option in which ANY of the current Liberal/Labor party MPs get re-elected.
Nope, the political process is all pointless now, they control the levers of power (media, money, courts etc) so totally that theres no fixing it ( the US election finally proved that).
The sooner the whole rotten edifice collapses and we can build a new one from the ashes, the better.
I’m with you.
If we keep voting the way we always have, we will keep getting the sort of rot we have always got. By the way doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity
Sanjeev…I lean towards number 1 and number 3. A new party is feasible however, as I’ve said before, you have to be in it for the long haul. In Canada Maxime Bernier left the Conservative (cough) Party in 2017 and set up the People’s Party of Canada and he has said that it takes more than a few years for new parties to have an impact. After all it took the Greens in Canada decades and it took the Greens here over a decade before they had much success. I reckon Maxime’s party will do quite well in the forthcoming Canadian elections. The problem with the Oz Conservatives is that Cory spat the dummy too early and threw it in.
At the moment there are two parties that appeal to me…one is One Nation…because it speaks about the cultural issues and the other is the LDP…but one thing is certain, I’d done with the Liberal Party.
Wot flyingduk said.
With the amendment that it is Money/Media (same beast) that controls politics.
Nothing can co-exist with the Lieborals. The pre-requisite for any entity to exist on the right of centre is the absence of the Liberal Party of Australia: no splinters, fragments, shadows, burn marks. Nothing.
Is that ambitious? Of course. The Lieborals are the Party of the Political Dead. They are putrid zombie-flesh that will devour anything within reach to satiate their needs. You can neither debate nor deal with zombies.
We need a meteor strike.
4. Piano wire
What about a movement to abolish compulsory voting. It’s a form of domesticated tyranny, goes back to the 1920s, and subsidises laziness and mediocrity in the main parties – i
the state compulsion does half the work for them.
The current fine for not voting = $55, about a quarter of a no-mask fine. Some agitprop might help make the compulsion connection.
A don’t vote-get fined-don’t pay campaign is non-violent and cheap, and allows plenty of courtroom theatre publicity.
The anti-conscription caper from c1966 (when the war was popular) worked like this. Conscription was a dead letter by 1969; this had looked impossible at the start. Only takes a few hundred in each state.
You need a movement before a new party, and this way is simple and achievable.
Because that has worked so well eliminating the two-party system in America….
Pardon my cynicism.
The problem is not the system, it’s the voters. As long as we keep ignoring that, we will get the same results.
You are looking at symptoms rather than the disease.
Rather than pursue any of these doomed options, we need to fix the things in society that the political parties are downstream of.
You know the leftist march through the institutions? How about a right wing version of that? You don’t need government to stop that. They didn’t need government to start it.
This discussion appears to be an echo of the lengthy exploration of the subject held over an extended period in the past on this site by MV and others. If I recall correctly, the only outcome from that exercise (putting aside the ad homs which littered the dialogue) was to vote the sitting member last, recognised as imperfect but the only practical means of effecting any sort of change.
Everything old is new again.
I can forgive my enemy more easily than betrayal. Liberals will be last on my ballot from now on … they had their chance, they were doing OK but everyone has a limit.
I would like to prove you wrong … but unfortunately you are completely correct.
Not John Anderson. When push comes to shove he is a gutless wimp.
We’re screwed until enough people are damaged by these morons to take serious action.
Its either destroy and rebuild — but that never comes out as nice as you would like — or option 1.
The uniparty we have is entrenched, they cannot be ‘worked with’ (option 2)
There’s enough smaller libertarian-type parties with fire in their belly that a decent bit of honest talking (easier said than done, I know) should be able to bring them into a new broad church.
If you came to the public with a “50% pay cut for all politicians, 100% reduction in political consultants and polling, 30% cut in executive public service” people would vote for you in droves.
The Libs embrace of “Net Zero” shows they do not want your vote.
How come there isn’t an option to infiltrate and reform the liberal party?
Useless bunch of splitters.
sign him up, Sanjeev. He’s a good-un.
Perhaps if we introduce term limits ,one term or two House of reps terms in a lifetime,with no pensions or perks ,that would change things ,also abolishing bribery lobbying ,and limiting political donations to $10 per year per person or group ,might help . If there is no money the political crims will take up honest burglary instead , be easier for cops to arrest them .
you mean suicide-bomber in the party room? (NADT)
Can’t be that difficult … Turnbull did it, and got a nice little deposit into his favourite Green charity.
the policy goals of PHON, LDP and shooters and fishers are somewhat similar;
to that list you can add some of the Nationals policies but they are when push comes to shove – agrarian socialists
LDP needs to develop visionary goals from which lesser policies flow
freedom, i would respectfully suggest, should be the center
Free : speech, thought, association, business, education, religion, activities, financial
from that you could propose a first amendment, with others to follow
PHON will remain a force while Pauline is around : LDP is a fairly good alternative model if they see sense before she rides off into the sunset
Craig Kelly is a natural fit for LDP
I’m guessing Nicolle Flint wouldn’t reapply as LDP Senator for SA …
What Cassie says goes for me.
Labor or the Greens is definitely no option.
Well at first I thought you were advocating a single party state ( otherwise known as Totalitarianism or wannabe totalitarianism.
Which you are really?
But then I realised you weren’t really. You were hoping there was a way of imposing a single party system on this country but realizing you have to get over the fact that your single party is a deep pit fulla snakes.
I’d like to wish you good luck, but… no I wouldn’t.
(Love, there’s a pit fulla snakes. Where’s the gasoline?)
Offering freedom and no lockdowns is hugely attractive… to the percentage that aren’t still terrified or working for the govt.
Offering higher wages and more flexible hours for public servants would win you more votes. The flexible hour part would entail sacking the majority of them and disbanding entire departments.
This guy gets it.
Here’s your only option.
Target the prime minister. Put a single combined candidate in his seat and preference the Libs last there.
Combine all your efforts to unseat Morrison, and maybe one or two others.
Make it personal. Make it humiliating. Make sure he knows it’s coming. Make sure he knows why.
Make the others understand that they can be next if they don’t wake the hell up.
Combine resources, campaign on it.
Then the minor parties can keep their separate tickets in the other seats.
Happily vote for a party that puts ALL! Public servant’s on as casual!
Head of departments can then weed out the crap! (PS: Alot of don’t come M,T,W,T or F!)
The problem with FlyingDucks idea, is Ccp would have moved into most capital citys (Sorry, Hobart, most likely to wet and cool for military commanders!)
By the time anybody here has set fire to the place! (oh&s and environmental rules and regs would still take to long to finalise, let alone National Cabinet coming to a agreement on who’s allowed to hold the matches!
I do hope we have one sole amongst us that can stand up and unite us some how!
The Quite/Deplorably Australians are getting very restless! 🙁
For a leader, I want nobody less than a Donald J Trump. What he created for America as President in such a short time whilst being pelted by the bastard Demorats was phenomenal. Then, they were only getting started – seeing the D-rats now ‘in power’ scares the living daylights out of people.
Clean out the Liberal Party of the broad church renters and give Tony Abbott the job. I am pretty sure Tony would have learnt a lot being on the sideline watching Trump.
For a leader, I want nobody less than a Donald J Trump.
