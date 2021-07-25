Vaccine propagandists and the big lie

After I read this article – Don’t Combat Covid Hysteria with Vaccine Hysteria – what occurred to me was this. That it is as if I was told that to protect myself from Covid I had to take a parachute jump from an aeroplane at 2000 feet. Once I had landed safely, then everything after that would be fine. The question then would be whether I would survive the parachute jump, which was very likely, but not certain, or whether this leap of faith would actually protect me from the virus long-term, which increasingly seems unlikely.
This is the core argument in the article.
No More Myths:
- No, the vaccines don’t “change your RNA.” This presentation offers a solid explanation of how the mRNA vaccine works.
- No, the spike protein doesn’t make you ill. See above.
- No, the vaccines are not some sinister plot by Bill Gates to reduce population.
- No, Big Pharma is not in league with the government to put poison in your body. The only way to encourage private enterprise to develop vaccines was to remove liability.
- No, the CCCP did not intentionally release the virus. It would make for a really lousy bioweapon that only kills old and/or sick people. China depends on the global economy, especially that of the U.S., for its own economic health (for now). Had this been intentional, multiple people would have been deliberately infected and flown around the world to spread it. That didn’t happen.
Here are my thoughts:
- The vaccines must do something to the way your body operates or they are doing nothing at all. What are the physiological changes that will occur and what are the long-term effects?
- Lots of people have been made ill who have taken the vaccine. What has caused these illnesses, and what can we expect in the future that we are unable to know of so far?
- I doubt any of this has been initiated by Bill Gates but there are many others who see some kind of political advantage that will accrue to them based on the covid panic. Everything about the way this has unfolded – eg “two weeks to flatten the curve”* – has appeared to be political and very little seems to have been purely medical
- Removing liability will hardly make me believe that the pharmaceutical companies are completely confident that there are no dangers. The pharmaceutical companies do understand that as much as they may wish to limit physical harm to those who take the vaccines, nothing can be certain without the normal period of testing that typically takes place prior to the release of such vaccines. In any case, they are in it for the money – which is perfectly all right with me as a motivation – but hardly makes me trust the vaccines any more than if they had produced them out of the kindness of their hearts.
- The notion that the CCCP are innocent and blameless is absurd and even to say so is disgusting. The Chinese were developing this bio-weapon. possibly even in cahoots with the US and Dr Fauci. There can have been no purpose in developing a bio-weapon other than to undermine one’s political enemies. Even if everything related the release of covid was accidental, and happened mostly by chance, to absolve the CCCP of a large share of the responsibility is morally and politically repulsive.
Taking such a personally-risky step as taking any of these vaccines should be left to each individual to decide for themselves. There are also risks in not taking the vaccine which, if the vaccines actually do what they say they do, mostly fall on those who do not wish to do so. And there are still Ivermectin and HCQ for anyone who wishes to protect themselves without taking these potentially risky injections.
* As an added footnote to all this, I put this into google, “two weeks to”, and guess what did not come up. And then there was this comment by Dr Flying Duck from here which begins with a quote:
“No coronavirus vaccine has been developed until now, and one suspects if it wasn’t for the Covid panic, these current Covid “vaccines” would be called failed vaccines and have never left the laboratory because they clearly don’t protect against catching Covid”
Unfortunately, it’s worse than that – the reason for failure of all previous coronavirus vax projects is ‘Antibody Dependent Enhancement’ (ADE) – which means the vaccines DO succeed in generating antibodies in the host, but that subsequent exposure to the wild virus results in WORSE infection because the antibodies potentiate the disease. We are already seeing INCREASED hospitalisation in vax vs unvaxxed people (the Israeli data I saw says vaccination increases the risk of Delta hospitalising you by 5x!!) , which is EXACTLY what you would expect with ADE.
Something deeply deeply sinister is currently going on, worldwide, in this co-ordinated campaign to force everybody to get the vaccine.
Say one word to them and their heads will explode.
The word is “Iceland”.
Iceland reimposes COVID restrictions after cases surge (24 Jul)
Maybe ScoMo should start listening to Bjork singles.
Not by accident, by design.
The Great Reset is in operation…
and it is going to plan so far.
Dr. Charles Hoffe, 6th July 2021
Not much brotherly love in Australia
More than 5,500 reports have been made to police from concerned members of the public in the wake of violent protests that took place in Sydney’s CBD yesterday.
NSW Police Minister David Elliott said that the reports are a “great start” to tracking down everyone involved and repeated his plea for anyone with information to come forward.
“As of this morning 63 individuals have been charged for offences yesterday, 35 have been arrested and 16 are before the courts today,” Mr Elliott said.
“Assistant Commissioner Cornelius said crowd numbers were much higher than what police intelligence had estimated but said police adjusted their tactics in a short period of time.
Asked how the weekend’s protests compared with the Black Lives Matter rally last year, he said last year it was lawful to leave home and to protest. Protesters wore masks and used hand sanitiser.
“Yesterday was very different,” he said. “Where we can identify these people we will knock on the door, ask them to explain themselves…and if they were there protesting we will issue them with a fine.””
Here’s some free legal advice: if the police knock on your door and ask you to explain yourself, say “no comment”. This is still – just barely – Australia.
Robert Morton needs those social credit points.
And through all this, Ivermectin and its fellow pharmaceuticals, remain medicina non grata.
I can’t help but feel that there is financial and political commitment to vaccines that is overriding the facts.
Anyone heard stories of Ivermectin causing blood clots and heart attacks when prescribed?
Slightly O.T., but relevant.
There is a reason why I label them the Mesozoic Media:
I believe this term is especially applicable to the print media, which is a technology that has been well and truly surpassed, and now exists only because of nostalgia.
They are desperately attempting to leave their paw prints in the mud.
Yes, the Delta variant is following the trend of virus – it gets less deadly as time goes on.
Even the mainstream media have admitted that, but I’m sure that narrative will change, and why would that be?
As the vaccinated become more ill and start getting admitted to hospital, they will hide the fact that sick people are vaccinated and you will start seeing lots of young people getting hospitalized and dying. This will then be turned into more urgency for the unvaccinated to get the vaccine as the narrative will be; “it’s not just the sick and old,it’s young health people too!” But really it’s just ADE coming to the fore and the vaccine itself makes you much more susceptible to serious illness when you catch the wild virus.
Longer lockdown because they complained about the lockdown.
Abusive husband: Well I was forced to give her a black eye, because dinner was cold.
I have taken it myself several times to verify this. Human dose is 6mls of pellets per 80kg per day for up to 5 days, but as noted, margin of safety is high. More info at: https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Alliance-I-MASKplus-Protocol-ENGLISH.pdf
Bulltish, the CCP actively prevented intra-province travel, but also allowed Wuhan residents to fly out to all ports foreign.
That was intentional and ensured the virus was released upon the world…
mh.
I read all of that. Thanks.
It’s so difficult to know what to make of everything.
Well, its either Chernobyl or Pearl Harbour, but the point is moot
I had to turn off the news, lest I throw something at it.
Why in the name of all that is sacred can NONE of our leaders understand why those who demonstrated are so angry?
You are not there to tell us what to do. You are there to serve.
“You serve us!”
If the ccp virus is such a poor bio weapon that it only targets the old and infirm, why are we locked down? Isn’t the lockdown achieving the same end anyway? There’s some twisted logic right there..
Fake News to backfire?
Plod’s horsey photo included?
Glad Haggard on the run?
Horse ‘puncher’ has been charged. I’d like to see if that charge sticks, given the video evidence.
You mean like the way people were flying out of Wuhan all over the place in Jan and Feb 2020?
Is that the kind of thing that “didn’t happen” or something else?
The logic is inevitable: Because, as we have long known, their fucked up vaccines don’t achieve anything, their response is to turn on and blame those who refuse to take their fucked up vaccines.
Bjork
there is no known cure
sounds like yr deliberately trying to kill people
I know two people who have suffered very unexpected medical issues within a week of the vax, in the past ten days.
The first is a 59 year old lady whose bladder has stopped retaining urine. No prior bladder problems, and no UTI. Still being investigated, Heard the details from Mrs Bad, The second is a 55 year old man, still working full-time, and pretty fit. Non smoker and moderate drinker. now paralyzed on one side after a stroke. Heard this from his Mrs.
Anyone not advising caution after these two episodes is either a F’wit, or one evil shill. The End
BTW: I was out at the Gun Club today, walking the dogs on the PoloX field next to it, and the Club was holding their monthly shoot. Had a chat with a coupla blokes most upset by the 55 year old with the stroke = Not everyone is disarmed, and I’m guessing these fellas shoot a lot straighter than the average f’wit cop. After all, the best the NSW cops can train, slaughtered hostages in Martin Place instead of saving them , did they not?
I think the CCP did create and release the virus, and are probably astonished at how successful it has been (a bit like the 911 hijackers – they hoped to hit the WTC, they were amazed when they toppled it). In ‘irregular war’ it is always the RESPONSE OF THE VICITIM that does the damage, not the strike itself.
World War III started in January 2020. It is being waged by the Globalist Totalitarian Ruling Class, against the Constitutional and Republican Free Peoples, the Common Man.
There will be debates about whether it was inevitable, how it started, who kicked it off, who were the collaborators and quislings, who were the resistance, if it could have been any different.
There will be debates about who were the Princips and Ferdinands, the Molotovs and Rippentrops, the Chamberlains and Churchills, the Sartes and de Beauvoirs, the Solzhenitzyns. There will be debates about what was the Reichstag Fire, what was the Bulge, what was our Leningrad, what was our Darkest Hour.
But, there should be no doubt, World War III began in January 2020. It is being waged by the Globalists against the Common Man.
the question is, who was the virus’ intended recipient?
Maybe the CCP was trying to deal with its ageing population bomb.
I know two people who have suffered very unexpected medical issues within a week of the vax, in the past ten days.
some unrelated medical issues post vax are of course likely, but there are in fact tens of thousands of previously well young people are suddenly dropping dead, having strokes, having bells palsy, having neurological issues like shaking develop etc etc etc – and the media and govts are lockstep to deny it all.
TheRemnantVideo appears to agree.
The logic of an abusive relationship … it really is.
The objective was to get rid of Trump with the least collateral damage.
I pulled up after the first 2 sentences:
So Morton is pretending to be – rational, thoughtful, and logical – but then later on he states:
So being a rational, thoughtful, and logical conservative is based on nothing more than a dare. Hell will freeze over before I’ll consent to an experimental mRNA vaccine being put into my body. I’ll wait for a more traditional vaccine to be approved, hopefully here before the end of September – Novavax.
Anti Lockdown Protests Breakout Everywhere After Globalist Overstep
Salty Cracker mentions Oz in his Rumble video.
c/- Cohenite in the OT.
This is why years of testing is required.
Forcing this on children is evil and sick when the threat to them from Covid is virtually nil.
That’s exactly what many of our parliamentarians want.
Real sick puppies.
All of the above comments are valid but the really big picture that helps explain the seeming craziness of our political & health elites calling black white & the other diversity measures is explained by the following interview with Martin Armstrong
Greg Hunter & Martin Armstrong: Financial System Has Come To An End! – Must See Video
Saturday, July 24, 2021 22:22
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com
Legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong thinks we have come to the end of the line for the financial system, and this is why globalists are on a power grab of epic proportions. Armstrong explains, “The system has come to an end. They know they can no longer borrow indefinitely. So, what is this “Great Reset’? It is basically a move to redesign the world monetary system. They are going to stop the borrowing that they are doing, and they are just going to print. You also have this move for a digital currency. Once they move to a digital currency, they can impose negative interest rates and just take money out of your account at will. People don’t realize what this really is. . . . I believe Bitcoin was started by the government to get this whole ball going. If I gave you a $100 bill, they don’t know where I got the $100 bill from. However, if I give you that in Bitcoin, not only do they know I gave it to you, but they know where I got it from. It can be completely traced all the way down. That is a tax authority’s dream. You have to understand what they are selling is really a totalitarian regime.”
This sums it up pretty well.
Dr Faucet is a Drip
This is a clip of the guy defending himself from the horse. He was not attacking the horse
Looks like the cop was being an @rsehole.
Chicoms were the subbie.
That’s on par with each manufacturer’s data. Again, those numbers are unverified. The actual number is likely less.
That’s exactly correct!
Manufacturers are certain to overstate the potential harms of their products.
You KNOW it makes sense!
mh says:
July 25, 2021 at 5:52 pm
Thanks for your post of Charles Hoffe’s statement.
Alex Jones has some incriminating video of politicians saying they would not take the vaccine. Even Scott Morrison saying that vaccines aren’t mandatory “yet”. Also Dr’s such as Charles Hoffe saying that he has information of people in Australia suffering clotting after covid shots. The clotting is nor rare. It is common in all who take these shots. This is not going to be over anytime in the very near future.
shane says:
July 25, 2021 at 7:51 pm
And people claim there is no backdoor into block chain. The little they know.
Gibralter fully vaccinated every eligible citizen by April 2021. Now, 2 ½ months later, Gibralter has the third highest per capita rate of infection on Earth, with 80% of the “cases” in the past two days being fully vaccinated.
Apparently, 100% vaccination does not lead to “zero Covid”.
Reminds me of this previous medical disaster…..
Had this been intentional, multiple people would have been deliberately infected and flown around the world to spread it. That didn’t happen.
Melbourne airport was still accepting flights from Wuhan during golden week 2020. When I looked at the arrivals screen I wondered who was insane enough to let this happen….
Do journalists write their own copy these days, or just parrot police and political media releases? (don’t bother answering that).
FFS – it was an extremely peaceful protest, by any measure. Blind Freddy could see that.
and apparently Avi Yemini is far-right. Who knew.
Looks like the cop was being an @rsehole.
It’s Australia, of course they were being arseholes.
Mal Lanyon – on the BLM protests. Despite the police have to pepper spray a bunch of them.
The Covid itself is/was a common cold. A Coronavirus. They admitted that at the very start of this. You were told.
The “vaccines” are god knows what?
That should be enough information for you to make an informed judgement.
More than 5,500 reports have been made to police from concerned members of the public in the wake of violent protests that took place in Sydney’s CBD yesterday.
Thus proving that arseholery is well and truly alive in Australia.
Poor fellow my country.