Vaccine propagandists and the big lie

July 25, 2021

 

After I read this article – Don’t Combat Covid Hysteria with Vaccine Hysteria – what occurred to me was this. That it is as if I was told that to protect myself from Covid I had to take a parachute jump from an aeroplane at 2000 feet. Once I had landed safely, then everything after that would be fine. The question then would be whether I would survive the parachute jump, which was very likely, but not certain, or whether this leap of faith would actually protect me from the virus long-term, which increasingly seems unlikely.

This is the core argument in the article.

No More Myths:

  1. No, the vaccines don’t “change your RNA.”  This presentation offers a solid explanation of how the mRNA vaccine works.
  2. No, the spike protein doesn’t make you ill. See above.
  3. No, the vaccines are not some sinister plot by Bill Gates to reduce population.
  4. No, Big Pharma is not in league with the government to put poison in your body. The only way to encourage private enterprise to develop vaccines was to remove liability.
  5. No, the CCCP did not intentionally release the virus. It would make for a really lousy bioweapon that only kills old and/or sick people. China depends on the global economy, especially that of the U.S., for its own economic health (for now). Had this been intentional, multiple people would have been deliberately infected and flown around the world to spread it. That didn’t happen.

Here are my thoughts:

  1. The vaccines must do something to the way your body operates or they are doing nothing at all. What are the physiological changes that will occur and what are the long-term effects?
  2. Lots of people have been made ill who have taken the vaccine. What has caused these illnesses, and what can we expect in the future that we are unable to know of so far?
  3. I doubt any of this has been initiated by Bill Gates but there are many others who see some kind of political advantage that will accrue to them based on the covid panic. Everything about the way this has unfolded – eg “two weeks to flatten the curve”* – has appeared to be political and very little seems to have been purely medical
  4. Removing liability will hardly make me believe that the pharmaceutical companies are completely confident that there are no dangers. The pharmaceutical companies do understand that as much as they may wish to limit physical harm to those who take the vaccines, nothing can be certain without the normal period of testing that typically takes place prior to the release of such vaccines. In any case, they are in it for the money – which is perfectly all right with me as a motivation – but hardly makes me trust the vaccines any more than if they had produced them out of the kindness of their hearts.
  5. The notion that the CCCP are innocent and blameless is absurd and even to say so is disgusting. The Chinese were developing this bio-weapon. possibly even in cahoots with the US and Dr Fauci. There can have been no purpose in developing a bio-weapon other than to undermine one’s political enemies. Even if everything related the release of covid was accidental, and happened mostly by chance, to absolve the CCCP of a large share of the responsibility is morally and politically repulsive.

Taking such a personally-risky step as taking any of these vaccines should be left to each individual to decide for themselves. There are also risks in not taking the vaccine which, if the vaccines actually do what they say they do, mostly fall on those who do not wish to do so. And there are still Ivermectin and HCQ for anyone who wishes to protect themselves without taking these potentially risky injections.

* As an added footnote to all this, I put this into google, “two weeks to”, and guess what did not come up. And then there was this comment by Dr Flying Duck from here which begins with a quote:

“No coronavirus vaccine has been developed until now, and one suspects if it wasn’t for the Covid panic, these current Covid “vaccines” would be called failed vaccines and have never left the laboratory because they clearly don’t protect against catching Covid”

Unfortunately, it’s worse than that – the reason for failure of all previous coronavirus vax projects is ‘Antibody Dependent Enhancement’ (ADE) – which means the vaccines DO succeed in generating antibodies in the host, but that subsequent exposure to the wild virus results in WORSE infection because the antibodies potentiate the disease. We are already seeing INCREASED hospitalisation in vax vs unvaxxed people (the Israeli data I saw says vaccination increases the risk of Delta hospitalising you by 5x!!) , which is EXACTLY what you would expect with ADE.

Something deeply deeply sinister is currently going on, worldwide, in this co-ordinated campaign to force everybody to get the vaccine.

  1. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 25, 2021 at 5:47 pm

    Say one word to them and their heads will explode.
    The word is “Iceland”.

    Iceland reimposes COVID restrictions after cases surge (24 Jul)

    Although over 85 percent of the population above 16 have received two vaccine doses, Iceland has seen infections spurt with 355 new cases since July 12.

    Maybe ScoMo should start listening to Bjork singles.

  2. Roger W says:
    July 25, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    Not by accident, by design.
    The Great Reset is in operation…
    and it is going to plan so far.

  3. mh says:
    July 25, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    This explains exactly the answer that I was asking to Dr. Bonnie Henry about what is the mechanism of injury for all of these vaccine injured patients that I now have. So when the Covid vaccine is injected into your arm, we now know that only 25% of ot actually stays in your arm. And the other 75% is literally collected by your lymphatic system and fed into your circulation. So these little packages of Messenger RNA, and by the way, in a single dose of a Moderna vaccine, there are forty trillion Messenger RNA molecules….forty trillion that are injected into your arm. So three quarters of these are taken…are connected by the lymphatics ….they go into your bloodstream in these little packages that are designed to be absorbed into a cell. But obviously when something is in your circulation, the only cells that they can get absorbed into is the cells around your blood vessels. And the place where the absorption happens is in the capillary networks…in other words, these are the tiniest vessels where the blood slows right down….these are tiny tiny vessels. So these little packages of genes are absorbed into the cells around the blood vessels, that’s the Vascular Endothelium. The packages open. The genes are released. Your body then gets to work reading these genes and manufacturing trillions and trillions of Covid spike proteins. Because even though you get 40 trillion genes, each gene can produce many many Covid spike proteins. So…and the purpose of the Spike proteins is that your body recognizes this as a foreign protein and will make antibodies against it so that you are then protected against Covid. That’s the idea. But here’s where the problem comes. In a virus, in a Coronavirus, that spike protein becomes part of the viral capsule. In other words, the cell wall around the virus, called the viral capsule. But it’s not in the virus! It’s in your cells. So it therefore becomes part of the cell wall of your vascular endothelium. Which means that these cells that line your blood vessels, which are supposed to be smooth so that blood flows smoothly, now have these little spikey bits sticking out. So it is absolutely inevitable that blood clots will form. Because your blood platelets circulate around in your blood vessels. And the purpose of blood platelets is to detect a damaged vessel and block that vessel to stop bleeding. So when the platelet comes through the capillary, it suddenly hits all these all these Covid spikes that are jutting into the inside of the vessel, it is absolutely inevitable that a blood clot will form to block that vessel. That’s how platelets work. So….just as [inaudible] is absolutely predicted to cause cancer because it is full of carcinogens, these spike proteins will predictably cause blood clots because [inaudible] they are in your blood vessels. Dr. Bhakdi then said to me the way to prove this is that we need to do a blood test called a D-dimer test, um..to find out of this is really happening. So…the problem with…the blood clots we hear about through the media, that they claim are very rare are the big blood clots. These are the ones that cause strokes and clots in your brain…those are the ones that show up on CT-scans and Angiograms and MRIs. The clots I am talking about are microscopic. These are tiny…they are literally on a capillary level and they are scattered throughout your capillary network. They are not going to show on any scan. They are just too small and too scattered. So the only way to find out for sure if this predictable mechanism of clotting was actually happening was to do this blood test called a D-dimer. And so the D-dimer is a blood test that shows a recent blood clot. It doesn’t show anything else other than a recent blood clot. It won’t show an old blood clot. It only shows new blood clots. And so I have been now doing that on my patients…um finding people who have recently had their Covid shot within the previous seven days…it needs to be between 4 and 7 days, and doing a blood test on them called a D-dimer. And so I am still trying to accumulate more information. But on the ones I have so far, 62% of them have evidence of clotting. Which means that these blood clots are not rare. It means the majority of people are getting blood clots that they have no idea that they are having. So Laura Lynn, the most alarming thing about this is that there are some parts of your body like your heart and your brain, and your spinal cord and your lungs, which cannot regenerate. When those tissues are damaged by blocked vessels they are permanently damaged. So I now have 6 people in my Medical practice with reduced Effort Tolerance, which means that they just get out of breath more easily than they used to. I have one fellow that used to walk to my office every week for actually for an arthritis injection and told me that he could walk two miles without any problems, and now after a quarter of a mile he is absolutely out of breath and it has been like that for five months. So on the basis of this D-dimer test which proves that the majority of people are clotting, these six people who now have Reduced Effort Tolerance, actually what has happened to them is that they have plugged up thousands of tiny capillaries in their lungs. And the terrifying thing about this is not just that these people are short of breath and they can’t do what they used to be able to do. But once you block off a significant number of blood vessels to your lungs, your heart is now pumping against a much greater resistance to try and get the blood through your lungs. And the problem….so that causes a condition called Pulmonary Artery Hypertension. It’s actually like high blood pressure in your lungs because the blood can’t get through because so many of the vessels are blocked. And the terrifying thing of this is that people with Pulmonary Artery Hypertension usually die of right sided heart failure within three years. So the huge concern about the mechanism of injury is that these shots are causing permanent damage. And the worse is yet to come. Because, you know, there are some tissues in your body like the intestine, liver and kidney that can regenerate to quite a good degree but brain, and spinal cord, and heart muscle and lungs do not. When they are damaged, its permanent. Like all these young people who are now getting Myocarditis from these shots, they have permanently damaged hearts. It’s just a matter of how mild it is. They will not be able to do what they used to be able to do. Because heart muscle does not regenerate. So this is the…this is the terrifying concern. And not only is the long term outlook very grim. But with each successive shot, the damage will add and add and add. It’s going to be cumulative because you are getting more and more damaged capillaries. So…so this is the most terrifying update from my last interview with you…when I was just asking what has happened to these people and what do I do. So I still don’t know what I do. Except advise people that this is not safe. It is seriously not safe. Umm I am passionate about patient safety. And that’s why I have gotten to so much trouble. But but..this is terrifying evidence.

    Dr. Charles Hoffe, 6th July 2021

  4. Neil says:
    July 25, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    Not much brotherly love in Australia

    More than 5,500 reports have been made to police from concerned members of the public in the wake of violent protests that took place in Sydney’s CBD yesterday.
    NSW Police Minister David Elliott said that the reports are a “great start” to tracking down everyone involved and repeated his plea for anyone with information to come forward.
    “As of this morning 63 individuals have been charged for offences yesterday, 35 have been arrested and 16 are before the courts today,” Mr Elliott said.

    https://www.9news.com.au/national/sydney-covid-lockdown-protests-more-than-5000-reports-made-to-crime-stoppers/8e4c4712-eba8-40ef-b002-ea118dfd98c2?ref=BP_RSS_ninenews_1_more-than-5-500-reports-made-to-police-identifying-illegal-prote_250721

  5. vlad says:
    July 25, 2021 at 5:59 pm

    “Assistant Commissioner Cornelius said crowd numbers were much higher than what police intelligence had estimated but said police adjusted their tactics in a short period of time.

    Asked how the weekend’s protests compared with the Black Lives Matter rally last year, he said last year it was lawful to leave home and to protest. Protesters wore masks and used hand sanitiser.

    “Yesterday was very different,” he said. “Where we can identify these people we will knock on the door, ask them to explain themselves…and if they were there protesting we will issue them with a fine.””

    https://www.theage.com.au/national/australia-covid-live-updates-nsw-police-open-probe-into-lockdown-protests-federal-government-to-buy-85m-pfizer-booster-doses-20210724-p58cmz.html

    Here’s some free legal advice: if the police knock on your door and ask you to explain yourself, say “no comment”. This is still – just barely – Australia.

  6. 2dogs says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:18 pm

    No, the CCCP did not intentionally release the virus.

    Robert Morton needs those social credit points.

  7. Mother Lode says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    And through all this, Ivermectin and its fellow pharmaceuticals, remain medicina non grata.

    I can’t help but feel that there is financial and political commitment to vaccines that is overriding the facts.

    Anyone heard stories of Ivermectin causing blood clots and heart attacks when prescribed?

  8. Muddy says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:25 pm

    Slightly O.T., but relevant.
    There is a reason why I label them the Mesozoic Media:

    Mesozoic (252-66 million years ago) means ‘middle life’ and this is the time of the dinosaurs. This era includes the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous Periods, names that may be familiar to you. It ended with a massive meteorite impact that caused a mass extinction, wiping out the dinosaurs and up to 80% of life on Earth.

    I believe this term is especially applicable to the print media, which is a technology that has been well and truly surpassed, and now exists only because of nostalgia.

    They are desperately attempting to leave their paw prints in the mud.

  9. Judge Dredd says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    Yes, the Delta variant is following the trend of virus – it gets less deadly as time goes on.
    Even the mainstream media have admitted that, but I’m sure that narrative will change, and why would that be?
    As the vaccinated become more ill and start getting admitted to hospital, they will hide the fact that sick people are vaccinated and you will start seeing lots of young people getting hospitalized and dying. This will then be turned into more urgency for the unvaccinated to get the vaccine as the narrative will be; “it’s not just the sick and old,it’s young health people too!” But really it’s just ADE coming to the fore and the vaccine itself makes you much more susceptible to serious illness when you catch the wild virus.

  10. Tel says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:30 pm

    Longer lockdown because they complained about the lockdown.

    Abusive husband: Well I was forced to give her a black eye, because dinner was cold.

  11. flyingduk says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    Anyone heard stories of Ivermectin causing blood clots and heart attacks when prescribed?

    Negative, it is regarded as a very safe drug with a high margin of safety dosage wise. The only significant interaction is Warfarin. Its widely available on Ebay as https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/301961878812?hash=item464e549d1c:g:gV8AAOSwXBFXPqV2

    I have taken it myself several times to verify this. Human dose is 6mls of pellets per 80kg per day for up to 5 days, but as noted, margin of safety is high. More info at: https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Alliance-I-MASKplus-Protocol-ENGLISH.pdf

  12. a happy little debunker says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    No, the CCCP did not intentionally release the virus

    Bulltish, the CCP actively prevented intra-province travel, but also allowed Wuhan residents to fly out to all ports foreign.
    That was intentional and ensured the virus was released upon the world…

  13. Muddy says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:35 pm

    mh.
    I read all of that. Thanks.
    It’s so difficult to know what to make of everything.

  14. flyingduk says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:36 pm

    No, the CCCP did not intentionally release the virus

    Well, its either Chernobyl or Pearl Harbour, but the point is moot

  15. duncanm says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:39 pm

    I had to turn off the news, lest I throw something at it.

    Why in the name of all that is sacred can NONE of our leaders understand why those who demonstrated are so angry?

    You are not there to tell us what to do. You are there to serve.

    “You serve us!”

  16. Buccaneer says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:40 pm

    If the ccp virus is such a poor bio weapon that it only targets the old and infirm, why are we locked down? Isn’t the lockdown achieving the same end anyway? There’s some twisted logic right there..

  17. egg_ says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    Fake News to backfire?

    Plod’s horsey photo included?

    Glad Haggard on the run?

  18. duncanm says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:42 pm

    Horse ‘puncher’ has been charged. I’d like to see if that charge sticks, given the video evidence.

  19. Tel says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:43 pm

    Had this been intentional, multiple people would have been deliberately infected and flown around the world to spread it. That didn’t happen.

    You mean like the way people were flying out of Wuhan all over the place in Jan and Feb 2020?

    Is that the kind of thing that “didn’t happen” or something else?

    29 Feb 2020: Recommendations for international traffic

    WHO continues to advise against the application of travel or trade restrictions to countries experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

    In general, evidence shows that restricting the movement of people and goods during public health emergencies is ineffective in most situations and may divert resources from other interventions. Furthermore, restrictions may interrupt needed aid and technical support, may disrupt businesses, and may have negative social and economic effects on the affected countries. However, in certain circumstances, measures that restrict the movement of people may prove temporarily useful, such as in settings with few international connections and limited response capacities.

    Travel measures that significantly interfere with international traffic may only be justified at the beginning of an outbreak, as they may allow countries to gain time, even if only a few days, to rapidly implement effective preparedness measures. Such restrictions must be based on a careful risk assessment, be proportionate to the public health risk, be short in duration, and be reconsidered regularly as the situation evolves.

    https://www.who.int/news-room/articles-detail/updated-who-recommendations-for-international-traffic-in-relation-to-covid-19-outbreak

  20. Arky says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:44 pm

    The logic is inevitable: Because, as we have long known, their fucked up vaccines don’t achieve anything, their response is to turn on and blame those who refuse to take their fucked up vaccines.

  21. MatrixTransform says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:44 pm

    Maybe ScoMo should start listening to Bjork singles

    Bjork
    there is no known cure
    sounds like yr deliberately trying to kill people

  22. Bad Samaritan says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:45 pm

    I know two people who have suffered very unexpected medical issues within a week of the vax, in the past ten days.

    The first is a 59 year old lady whose bladder has stopped retaining urine. No prior bladder problems, and no UTI. Still being investigated, Heard the details from Mrs Bad, The second is a 55 year old man, still working full-time, and pretty fit. Non smoker and moderate drinker. now paralyzed on one side after a stroke. Heard this from his Mrs.

    Anyone not advising caution after these two episodes is either a F’wit, or one evil shill. The End

    BTW: I was out at the Gun Club today, walking the dogs on the PoloX field next to it, and the Club was holding their monthly shoot. Had a chat with a coupla blokes most upset by the 55 year old with the stroke = Not everyone is disarmed, and I’m guessing these fellas shoot a lot straighter than the average f’wit cop. After all, the best the NSW cops can train, slaughtered hostages in Martin Place instead of saving them , did they not?

  23. flyingduk says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:47 pm

    If the ccp virus is such a poor bio weapon that it only targets the old and infirm, why are we locked down? Isn’t the lockdown achieving the same end anyway? There’s some twisted logic right there..

    I think the CCP did create and release the virus, and are probably astonished at how successful it has been (a bit like the 911 hijackers – they hoped to hit the WTC, they were amazed when they toppled it). In ‘irregular war’ it is always the RESPONSE OF THE VICITIM that does the damage, not the strike itself.

  24. Dave in Marybrook says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    World War III started in January 2020. It is being waged by the Globalist Totalitarian Ruling Class, against the Constitutional and Republican Free Peoples, the Common Man.
    There will be debates about whether it was inevitable, how it started, who kicked it off, who were the collaborators and quislings, who were the resistance, if it could have been any different.
    There will be debates about who were the Princips and Ferdinands, the Molotovs and Rippentrops, the Chamberlains and Churchills, the Sartes and de Beauvoirs, the Solzhenitzyns. There will be debates about what was the Reichstag Fire, what was the Bulge, what was our Leningrad, what was our Darkest Hour.
    But, there should be no doubt, World War III began in January 2020. It is being waged by the Globalists against the Common Man.

  25. duncanm says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:55 pm

    If the ccp virus is such a poor bio weapon that it only targets the old and infirm, why are we locked down?

    the question is, who was the virus’ intended recipient?

    Maybe the CCP was trying to deal with its ageing population bomb.

  26. flyingduk says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    I know two people who have suffered very unexpected medical issues within a week of the vax, in the past ten days.

    some unrelated medical issues post vax are of course likely, but there are in fact tens of thousands of previously well young people are suddenly dropping dead, having strokes, having bells palsy, having neurological issues like shaking develop etc etc etc – and the media and govts are lockstep to deny it all.

  27. egg_ says:
    July 25, 2021 at 7:01 pm

    World War III started in January 2020.

    TheRemnantVideo appears to agree.

  28. Tel says:
    July 25, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    The logic is inevitable: Because, as we have long known, their fucked up vaccines don’t achieve anything, their response is to turn on and blame those who refuse to take their fucked up vaccines.

    The logic of an abusive relationship … it really is.

  29. Anonandon says:
    July 25, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    The objective was to get rid of Trump with the least collateral damage.

  30. Rob MW says:
    July 25, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    I pulled up after the first 2 sentences:

    Conservatives are supposed to be rational, thoughtful, and logical, relying on data and reason to reach supportable conclusions. These conclusions form the basis for our beliefs and policy, and is one of the ways that we distinguish ourselves from Leftists.

    So Morton is pretending to be – rational, thoughtful, and logical – but then later on he states:

    Some 551,172 reports regarding the vaccines have been made to VAERS. Even if all of them were legitimate and verified, they represent 0.17 percent of the 321 million doses administered in the U.S. thus far. The unverified count for death, permanent disability and life-threatening reports numbered just over 29,000, representing an infinitesimal 0.009 percent of the vaccine population. That’s on par with each manufacturer’s data. Again, those numbers are unverified. The actual number is likely less.

    So being a rational, thoughtful, and logical conservative is based on nothing more than a dare. Hell will freeze over before I’ll consent to an experimental mRNA vaccine being put into my body. I’ll wait for a more traditional vaccine to be approved, hopefully here before the end of September – Novavax.

  31. egg_ says:
    July 25, 2021 at 7:38 pm

    Anti Lockdown Protests Breakout Everywhere After Globalist Overstep

    Salty Cracker mentions Oz in his Rumble video.

    c/- Cohenite in the OT.

  32. mh says:
    July 25, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    Muddy says:
    July 25, 2021 at 6:35 pm
    mh.
    I read all of that. Thanks.
    It’s so difficult to know what to make of everything.

    This is why years of testing is required.
    Forcing this on children is evil and sick when the threat to them from Covid is virtually nil.
    That’s exactly what many of our parliamentarians want.
    Real sick puppies.

  33. shane says:
    July 25, 2021 at 7:51 pm

    All of the above comments are valid but the really big picture that helps explain the seeming craziness of our political & health elites calling black white & the other diversity measures is explained by the following interview with Martin Armstrong

    https://beforeitsnews.com/economy/2021/07/greg-hunter-martin-armstrong-financial-system-has-come-to-an-end-must-see-video-3038134.html

    Greg Hunter & Martin Armstrong: Financial System Has Come To An End! – Must See Video
    Saturday, July 24, 2021 22:22

    By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com
    Legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong thinks we have come to the end of the line for the financial system, and this is why globalists are on a power grab of epic proportions. Armstrong explains, “The system has come to an end. They know they can no longer borrow indefinitely. So, what is this “Great Reset’? It is basically a move to redesign the world monetary system. They are going to stop the borrowing that they are doing, and they are just going to print. You also have this move for a digital currency. Once they move to a digital currency, they can impose negative interest rates and just take money out of your account at will. People don’t realize what this really is. . . . I believe Bitcoin was started by the government to get this whole ball going. If I gave you a $100 bill, they don’t know where I got the $100 bill from. However, if I give you that in Bitcoin, not only do they know I gave it to you, but they know where I got it from. It can be completely traced all the way down. That is a tax authority’s dream. You have to understand what they are selling is really a totalitarian regime.”

  35. Jack Rosher says:
    July 25, 2021 at 8:15 pm

    Dr Faucet is a Drip

  36. Neil says:
    July 25, 2021 at 8:15 pm

    This is a clip of the guy defending himself from the horse. He was not attacking the horse

    https://twitter.com/Resist_03/status/1418883957584715788

  37. egg_ says:
    July 25, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    This is a clip of the guy defending himself from the horse. He was not attacking the horse

    Looks like the cop was being an @rsehole.

  38. Empire says:
    July 25, 2021 at 8:26 pm

    Chicoms were the subbie.

  39. Timothy Neilson says:
    July 25, 2021 at 8:31 pm

    That’s on par with each manufacturer’s data. Again, those numbers are unverified. The actual number is likely less.

    That’s exactly correct!
    Manufacturers are certain to overstate the potential harms of their products.
    You KNOW it makes sense!

  40. ozman says:
    July 25, 2021 at 8:41 pm

    mh says:
    July 25, 2021 at 5:52 pm
    Thanks for your post of Charles Hoffe’s statement.

    Alex Jones has some incriminating video of politicians saying they would not take the vaccine. Even Scott Morrison saying that vaccines aren’t mandatory “yet”. Also Dr’s such as Charles Hoffe saying that he has information of people in Australia suffering clotting after covid shots. The clotting is nor rare. It is common in all who take these shots. This is not going to be over anytime in the very near future.
    https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=60fc807d680ec40e62c9817a

  41. ozman says:
    July 25, 2021 at 8:46 pm

    shane says:
    July 25, 2021 at 7:51 pm

    I believe Bitcoin was started by the government to get this whole ball going. If I gave you a $100 bill, they don’t know where I got the $100 bill from. However, if I give you that in Bitcoin, not only do they know I gave it to you, but they know where I got it from. It can be completely traced all the way down. That is a tax authority’s dream. You have to understand what they are selling is really a totalitarian regime

    And people claim there is no backdoor into block chain. The little they know.

  42. Karabar says:
    July 25, 2021 at 9:04 pm

    Gibralter fully vaccinated every eligible citizen by April 2021. Now, 2 ½ months later, Gibralter has the third highest per capita rate of infection on Earth, with 80% of the “cases” in the past two days being fully vaccinated.

    Apparently, 100% vaccination does not lead to “zero Covid”.

  43. rickw says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:11 pm

    Reminds me of this previous medical disaster…..

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41n3mDoVbvk

  44. rickw says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:17 pm

    Had this been intentional, multiple people would have been deliberately infected and flown around the world to spread it. That didn’t happen.

    Melbourne airport was still accepting flights from Wuhan during golden week 2020. When I looked at the arrivals screen I wondered who was insane enough to let this happen….

  45. duncanm says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:23 pm

    The smearing begins: https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/revealed-the-fringe-groups-where-sydney-s-lockdown-protest-began-20210725-p58cqm.html

    Do journalists write their own copy these days, or just parrot police and political media releases? (don’t bother answering that).

    Revealed: the fringe groups where Sydney’s lockdown protest began
    The organisation of an anti-lockdown protest that turned violent in Sydney on Saturday began in fringe online communities teeming with COVID-19 conspiracy theories, anti-Semitism and debunked views on vaccines.

    “What took us by surprise and what disappoints me so greatly is the level of violence that people were prepared to use. That was unprecedented. That’s not Sydney,” NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said on Sunday.

    Administrators of the channels also have links to far-right groups and figures such as the Proud Boys and Avi Yemini.

    FFS – it was an extremely peaceful protest, by any measure. Blind Freddy could see that.

    and apparently Avi Yemini is far-right. Who knew.

  46. rickw says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:27 pm

    Looks like the cop was being an @rsehole.

    It’s Australia, of course they were being arseholes.

  47. duncanm says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:29 pm

    Mal Lanyon – on the BLM protests. Despite the police have to pepper spray a bunch of them.

    NSW Police Acting Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the protest was mostly peaceful but expressed disappointment in the “aggressive” actions of some people after the rally.

  48. K2 says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:31 pm

    The Covid itself is/was a common cold. A Coronavirus. They admitted that at the very start of this. You were told.

    The “vaccines” are god knows what?

    That should be enough information for you to make an informed judgement.

  49. Lee says:
    July 25, 2021 at 10:38 pm

    More than 5,500 reports have been made to police from concerned members of the public in the wake of violent protests that took place in Sydney’s CBD yesterday.

    Thus proving that arseholery is well and truly alive in Australia.
    Poor fellow my country.

