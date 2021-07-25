Vaccine propagandists and the big lie

After I read this article – Don’t Combat Covid Hysteria with Vaccine Hysteria – what occurred to me was this. That it is as if I was told that to protect myself from Covid I had to take a parachute jump from an aeroplane at 2000 feet. Once I had landed safely, then everything after that would be fine. The question then would be whether I would survive the parachute jump, which was very likely, but not certain, or whether this leap of faith would actually protect me from the virus long-term, which increasingly seems unlikely.

This is the core argument in the article.

No More Myths: No, the vaccines don’t “change your RNA.” This presentation offers a solid explanation of how the mRNA vaccine works. No, the spike protein doesn’t make you ill. See above. No, the vaccines are not some sinister plot by Bill Gates to reduce population. No, Big Pharma is not in league with the government to put poison in your body. The only way to encourage private enterprise to develop vaccines was to remove liability. No, the CCCP did not intentionally release the virus. It would make for a really lousy bioweapon that only kills old and/or sick people. China depends on the global economy, especially that of the U.S., for its own economic health (for now). Had this been intentional, multiple people would have been deliberately infected and flown around the world to spread it. That didn’t happen.

Here are my thoughts:

The vaccines must do something to the way your body operates or they are doing nothing at all. What are the physiological changes that will occur and what are the long-term effects? Lots of people have been made ill who have taken the vaccine. What has caused these illnesses, and what can we expect in the future that we are unable to know of so far? I doubt any of this has been initiated by Bill Gates but there are many others who see some kind of political advantage that will accrue to them based on the covid panic. Everything about the way this has unfolded – eg “two weeks to flatten the curve”* – has appeared to be political and very little seems to have been purely medical Removing liability will hardly make me believe that the pharmaceutical companies are completely confident that there are no dangers. The pharmaceutical companies do understand that as much as they may wish to limit physical harm to those who take the vaccines, nothing can be certain without the normal period of testing that typically takes place prior to the release of such vaccines. In any case, they are in it for the money – which is perfectly all right with me as a motivation – but hardly makes me trust the vaccines any more than if they had produced them out of the kindness of their hearts. The notion that the CCCP are innocent and blameless is absurd and even to say so is disgusting. The Chinese were developing this bio-weapon. possibly even in cahoots with the US and Dr Fauci. There can have been no purpose in developing a bio-weapon other than to undermine one’s political enemies. Even if everything related the release of covid was accidental, and happened mostly by chance, to absolve the CCCP of a large share of the responsibility is morally and politically repulsive.

Taking such a personally-risky step as taking any of these vaccines should be left to each individual to decide for themselves. There are also risks in not taking the vaccine which, if the vaccines actually do what they say they do, mostly fall on those who do not wish to do so. And there are still Ivermectin and HCQ for anyone who wishes to protect themselves without taking these potentially risky injections.

* As an added footnote to all this, I put this into google, “two weeks to”, and guess what did not come up. And then there was this comment by Dr Flying Duck from here which begins with a quote: