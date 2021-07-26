New emission reduction proposals: you can help!

By applying here, you can help the government further undermine the AUSTRALIAN economy by pointing to additional ways to prejudice low-cost energy.
Some $7 billion a year, even without the transmission lines that defer the renewables-inspired system collapse, is bringing insufficient damage. Minister Taylor commissioned the King Review, the recommendations of which his bureaucrats condensed as:
- Enhancing the Emissions Reduction Fund to encourage greater participation;
- Incentivising voluntary emissions reductions on a broader scale; and
- Unlocking the transformative low emissions technologies that businesses need.
Can you believe this gobbledygook?
Where were words like “Encouraging”, “Incentivising”, “Unlocking” when the Court of Star Chamber or the Gestapo were looking to persuade their clients that they were applying gentle persuasion?
I doubt that the Industry Department would take kindly to advice that suggests we abandon all the regulations and direct subsidies that are imposing costs on energy, diverting farmers, manufacturers and entrepreneurs from seeking out and responding more cheaply to meeting consumer needs. The Department and its Minister would be affronted to discover that their efforts detracted from rather than enhanced national welfare.
We need Parliamentary representatives that speak the truth as Tony Abbott continues to do.
The data that I see shows that nothing much is happening global warming wise. The only index that shows anything happening is the terrestrial temperature record, which is now so corrupted that it is unbelievable. But they haven’t corrupted other less-newsworthy datasets like the above, which is the snow line position. It hasn’t changed on average for over 20 years. Nor has the AMO.
It’s as clear as dog balls that most of the climate variations we’ve seen in the last century or so have been natural. Why are we destroying our nation for a lie?
You won’t find them in the Photios Party.
Yet a lot of this shit accelerated when he was in the hot seat.
Bruce,
neither does the CET record. https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcet/
.. but keep an eye on it
Jupes – It’s hard to recognize “a new dark power rising in the east”. Thatcher was initially taken in too, but when she had the time to consider the data she saw the threat. Howard was too early and Abbott too innocent to recognize this insatiable new religion.
Duncann – Yes. I haven’t updated my series ever since it became obvious that they were letting UHIE contaminate the data.
Just shows what an abomination Canbra is- a parasite poisoning its host.
