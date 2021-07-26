New emission reduction proposals: you can help!

By applying here, you can help the government further undermine the AUSTRALIAN economy by pointing to additional ways to prejudice low-cost energy.

Some $7 billion a year, even without the transmission lines that defer the renewables-inspired system collapse, is bringing insufficient damage. Minister Taylor commissioned the King Review, the recommendations of which his bureaucrats condensed as:

Enhancing the Emissions Reduction Fund to encourage greater participation; Incentivising voluntary emissions reductions on a broader scale; and Unlocking the transformative low emissions technologies that businesses need.

Can you believe this gobbledygook?

Where were words like “Encouraging”, “Incentivising”, “Unlocking” when the Court of Star Chamber or the Gestapo were looking to persuade their clients that they were applying gentle persuasion?

I doubt that the Industry Department would take kindly to advice that suggests we abandon all the regulations and direct subsidies that are imposing costs on energy, diverting farmers, manufacturers and entrepreneurs from seeking out and responding more cheaply to meeting consumer needs. The Department and its Minister would be affronted to discover that their efforts detracted from rather than enhanced national welfare.

We need Parliamentary representatives that speak the truth as Tony Abbott continues to do.