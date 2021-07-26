“Positive [covid] tests as they are counted today do not indicate a ‘case’ of anything”

The real question is why are we still in lockdown? From Why Is The CDC Quietly Abandoning The PCR Test For COVID?
Numerous epidemiological experts have argued that cycle thresholds are an important metric by which patients, the public, and policymakers can make more informed decisions about how infectious and/or sick an individual with a positive COVID-19 test might be. However, as JustTheNews reports, health departments across the country are failing to collect that data.
Here are a few headlines from those experts and scientific studies:
1. Experts compiled three datasets with officials from the states of Massachusetts, New York and Nevada that conclude:“Up to 90% of the people who tested positive did not carry a virus.”
2. The Wadworth Center, a New York State laboratory, analyzed the results of its July tests at the request of the NYT: 794 positive tests with a Ct of 40: “With a Ct threshold of 35, approximately half of these PCR tests would no longer be considered positive,” said the NYT.“And about 70% would no longer be considered positive with a Ct of 30! “
3. An appeals court in Portugal has ruled that the PCR process is not a reliable test for Sars-Cov-2, and therefore any enforced quarantine based on those test results is unlawful.
4. A new study from the Infectious Diseases Society of America, found that at 25 cycles of amplification, 70% of PCR test “positives” are not “cases” since the virus cannot be cultured, it’s dead. And by 35: 97% of the positives are non-clinical.
5. PCR is not testing for disease, it’s testing for a specific RNA pattern and this is the key pivot. When you crank it up to 25, 70% of the positive results are not really “positives” in any clinical sense, since it cannot make you or anyone else sick.
So, in summary, with regard to our current “casedemic”, positive tests as they are counted today do not indicate a “case” of anything. They indicate that viral RNA was found in a nasal swab. It may be enough to make you sick, but according to the New York Times and their experts, probably won’t. And certainly not sufficient replication of the virus to make anyone else sick. But you will be sent home for ten days anyway, even if you never have a sniffle. And this is the number the media breathlessly reports… and is used to fearmonger mask mandates and lockdowns nationwide.
Scamdemic is a word I have come across that may really represent what we have been through. Also discussed here: CDC Seems To Tacitly Admit PCR Tests Can’t Differentiate Between COVID And The Flu.
When people use quotation marks, it normally means that they are repeating what a person said verbatim. This seems to be no longer the case.
news.com.au, along with multiple other ‘news sites’ reported a story over the weekend where using quotation marks, they quoted Dr. Jeremy McAnulty in saying that all people in intensive care were unvaccinated (with one exception).
However that is not what he said, he said the opposite (1.59 min mark). Now, I’m sure he made a mistake and used the wrong word, but surely it is not up to journalists to make the correction for the person they are quoting and to submit their edited version as the true record.
These reports yesterday were everywhere, however they now seem to have been scrubbed/removed from the web. Fake quotes = fake news, putting up stories and then deleting them = fake news, these people can’t be trusted. Who knows what to believe anymore.
Reading all this stuff, and attempting to find out what ” 25 cycles of amplification” mean, I’ve come to this conclusion.
Someone shoves a swab up your nose.
Someone else multiplies the number of bugs by 25 in a petrie dish or wherever.
A 25 bug count is enough to warrant jail time.
So, if you have one half dead, worn out bug, they multiply that by 25, and put you in jail.
I’m open to enlightenment.
Listening to latest update from Vid ‘Covid Commander’ – 500 (!!!) people who were ‘close contacts’ of ONE ‘positive case’ are in isolation in just one building!!
when does it end??
Agree with so called quotes . I picked up some from the OZ where the journalist had strung a series of quotes taken from the the speech but strung together to change the meaning . My late husband used to be interviewed after budgets but eventually refused when the journalist changed what he had said . He contacted them to let them know that had been words had been taken out of context however to no avail so no more interviews .
Maybe not so high-tech as PCR tests, but here’s something I often think on whilst hunched over the kitchen sink doing the dishes the old-fashioned way; in water about 50 degrees cooler than in the dishwasher, and wiped dry with a cloth that’s done a few hundred bits of eating-gear and been hanging around directly in the path of all manner of flies….and dogs walking by (who knows if Timmy hasn’t cocked his leg on it when no-one’s looking?)
What I’m thinking is: if you put every plate and spoon and cup and dish and pot under an electron microscope and ramped it up to a million times it’s visible size, wouldn’t every item be bacteria….and maybe virus…positive? Every time?
So why haven’t I, and everyone who’s ever done it the old-school way, died of Salmonella or E-Coli and suchlike years ago?
FFS. A case of any germ-caused illness is only an illness when you get symptoms, and even then it’s not necessarily an illness. What say you’ve got a dose of something and are feeling good, except that today you aren’t constipated like yesterday? That extra few million “good” bacteria you’re “infected” with has done the trick…and you are not sick!
Richard says:
July 26, 2021 at 12:32 pm
Your right. I’m guilty of using them to denote doubt. E.G, “Police” meaning they aren’t really police.
What do you suggest? Italics? But I thought italics were for emphasis.
It’s all to hard.
I was one who quoted McAnulty yesterday, but I was quoting a number he used in response to a q&a from a journalist, which come after that, who asked how many in ICU were vaccinated. Reply was 49 total, 48 unvaxxed, 1 with only 1 jab.
Perhaps he was talking NSW stats only at that point.
Happy to be proved wrong, fwiw, I couldn’t find the press questions after your yt video, but might not used correct words in search.
Oh no, its MUCH MUCH worse than that… PCR testing has been invalid from day 1 and can be used to produce whatever result they want in terms of ‘cases’.
1) PCR tests DO NOT actually look for live covid virus – they look for a short segment of its viral genome. Presence of this segment does not equate to the presence of intact, infectious virus, it may well be an old/inactive/partial fragment (or it may be a contaminant or error). The inventor of the technique has stated that this test SHOULD NOT BE USED TO DIAGNOSE DISEASE.
2) Leaving that aside, the test works by finding as little as ONE copy of that sequence, then doubling it, then doubling it, then doubling it, over and over again.
3) at some point, you look to see if this amplification process produces a ‘positive’ result
4) if that ‘positive’ comes within a defined number of doublings, preferrably 25 or less, it is probably real and clinically significant. If it becomes positive after 30-35 doubling cycles, it is at least irrelevant (eg the viral load is too low to be infectious) and quite possibly completely erroneous.
5) We are not told how many cycles they are running, but numbers I have seen say they are running it 40-45 times before giving up and labelling it ‘negative’. Please note that the difference between 25 cycles and 40 cycles is NOT an increase of 15x, it is an increase of 15 doublings – or in other words they are amplifying the test by 2 to the power of 15 = about 32,000 times more than they should !!!! If they are running to 45 cycles, thats means an amplification of 1 million times more than they should.
Now do you see how they can completely control the narrative simply by inappropriately manipulating the cycles run?
The real question is why are we still in lockdown?
Because our idiot politicians handed people who don’t know what they’re doing and are absurdly risk averse draconian emergency powers.
When…if…we ever come out on the other side of this bureaucracy induced social disaster we need to pressure politicians to reform the parliamentary Acts that grant public health officials dictatorial powers over the community.
“Who knows what to believe anymore.”
It’s all about getting it placed in the News cycle quickly so it feeds the narrative. By the time it’s exposed as fake/false/exaggerated etc. its out of the cycle and forgotten and the page 20 retraction/correction barely gets noticed. The words have done their job.
Public ‘Elf numpties?
Maybe that’s what it was and his later clarification was what they were quoting, but there was no mention of this slip-up or otherwise. Perhaps a slip-up is not newsworthy (although it seems that they are if you are on one side of the political fence). I noticed, however, that following this video trending, all of the stories making mention of this yesterday afternoon have gone? As someone in the industry, can you advise if removing stories from the search function/ or completely is a common practice?
Bugs tend to breed in wet sponges.
Spanish scientists found that nuking them in the microwave for one minute is enough to kill 99% of bugs.
Our lamestream media is going absolutely nuts over the protests.
Ship them all to the gulag, they cry.
Geez talk about operation mockingbird.
“Scamdemic”.
I will be using that one in future.
The stuff on the PCR test is very interesting. Makes me wonder how many more cycles they have to run in order to ‘find’ covid in wastewater.
Thanks, Steve. This issue (PCR tests) is probably the most important one of all.
I think they’re trying to see how much we’ll put up with before we break/fight back.
At the moment they don’t seem to fear any significant fight back.
probably something more like
=swab*exp(25) = swab * 72004899337
But they were all out there getting their pics and “stories”, right?
Most of us here have stopped believing our authority figures & their lickspittle fawning media & medical acolytes a while back …else very few of us would be here
” There are a number of people in hospital. 141 people are in hospital with COVID at present and 43 are in intensive care. 18 of whom require ventilation so this is a very serious disease. Of those 141, 60 are under the age of 55 and 28 under the age of 35. And of the 43 people in intensive care, 1 in is in their teens, 7 are in their 20’s, 3 are in their 30’s, 14 are in their 50’s and 12 are in their 60’s and 6 are in their 70’s. So this is effecting people of all ages with very serious disease. All but 1 are vaccinated. 1 has just recently received 1 dose of vaccine.”
Not sure if this Dr in saying that all people in intensive care were vaccinated (with one exception) was an inadvertent freudian slip or more likely just one of those increasingly frequent vaxxidents where a vaxxed person has just a little too much spike protein replicating away in his neurology.
[or just maybe he’s trying to order a pizza thru calling triple zero?
Similar to where a COVID vaccine program director David LV Bauer in a recorded interview, explained how the Pfizer injection neutralizes the immune system.]
A lot of medicos besides being a bit ignorant of the outside world, tend to have swollen heads [after all they are the only ones who can legally sign death certificates] but the following where another medico in dealing with CV19 patients really seems to personify ‘fake empathy’ , a swollen ego & deliberate ignorance.
Its like she’s never heard of HCQ or Ivermectin et al in spite of her training & ability to research online if she really truly cared.
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/2021/07/25/is-there-something-sketchy-about-this/
David Eliot the NSW police minister looked to be shitting himself after the Sydney protests. They may be approaching the edge of tolerance and he knows it.
Dancing horses in peoples faces like whirling dervishes is not a good idea.
This was the case until the rise of the ‘health’ bureaucracy who apparently have no idea of what consequence a statistic might be (hence treating 40 cycle PCR tests as ongoing live infections with zero cross confirmation).
What you see is how divorced from reality politics has become, in that to succeed in politics you do things in a completely parallel universe and believe in no higher purposes than the fulfilment of your own narcissistic self delusions. Usually most of us in the real world don’t cross paths with the political universe but unfortunately this time a huge proportion of us got caught up in it.
Elliott himself might be worried about a reasonably small number of people escalating, but I think Slomo and the premiers and their minions will keep testing the public’s patience with lockdowns then a period of “freedom” followed by another lockdown. Rinse and repeat.
Yet they line up to be tested and QR code in everywhere….asking to be imprisoned.
This gem surfaced in the USA this morning….https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/why-cdc-quietly-abandoning-pcr-test-covid
“Get tested, it’s free.” No it’s not. Our children’s children will still be paying.
Outrage seemingly everywhere about the anti-lockdown protests.
No outrage about authorities kneeing a man in the back.
Yep, SA is only onto its second one, yet ppl i speak to are ‘over it’ – I sent a ‘this better end on Tuesday and this better be the last time’ email to my MP
Each cycle doubles the number of copies. So 25 cycles multiplies by 67 million.
I just had a
discussion with a shop owner – the relevant state act requires that said record
the conversation included me observing that I was a military veteran who had been traumatised by what I had seen overseas and was therefore unable, for health reasons, to consent to ‘tracking’ – which is, btw, true.
Food for thought regarding exemptions perhaps? there are medical exemptions for masks.
I may be kidding myself but I thought even Andrews looked rattled in that clip where the reporter has to tell him that it’s him – Andrews – that protesters are angry at.
of course – they can easily adjust the cycle thresholds to get the results they want – CDC has already done that to reduce the case counts in the vaxxed (by lowering number of cycles run) and boost the case counts in the unvaxxed (by retaining much higher level).
ITS.ALL.A.GIANT.CON
Listening to latest update from Vid ‘Covid Commander’ – 500 (!!!) people who were ‘close contacts’ of ONE ‘positive case’ are in isolation in just one building!!
when does it end??
If covid is so dangerous why isn’t covid commander at home using zoom and wearing a mask. His behaviour by his standards is putting lives in danger.
We all know if covid was dangerous all the politicians and bureaucrats would be safely away hidden from any danger.
This is all theatre to distract and frighten people into compliance.
This ends when we stop compliance.
David Eliot the NSW police minister looked to be shitting himself after the Sydney protests. They may be approaching the edge of tolerance and he knows it.
Good. His assessment is accurate. Pretty soon they won’t just want freedom, they’ll want revenge.
Can someone help me out with a bunch of photos of the covid-19 virus?
I’m tired of seeing the computer generated images (imagination) which are all different to each other. I’d like to have a good look at the individual virus particles and see the spikes etc. And if the photos are grainy blobs that are not consistent that won’t do.
As you can now buy a PCR test machine for home use at less than $1k good quality images shouldn’t be too much to ask.
This is important news given that the PCR tests are what determines lockdowns and ruined lives. Yet nothing in MSM that I can see. Keeping it very quiet because it doesn’t look good. Gold standard test, yet another lie.
Hmm .. lets ponder
1) Average annual ‘Influenza and pneumonia deaths’ in Aust 2015-19 = 2885 (mainly nursing home residents)
2) Total ‘Influenza and pneumonia deaths’ in Aust 2020 = 1846 (mainly nursing home residents)
3) Total ‘Covid’ deaths in Aust in 2020 = 913 (mainly nursing home residents)
4) Total Influenza + Covid deaths in Aust in 2020 = 1846 + 913 = 2759
5) No further questions your honour
ITS.ALL.A.GIANT.CON