The counter-position for why people do not want to take the vaccination shot

A very interesting video picked up here: The Other Side of the COVID Vaccination Argument, Video. Actually, it is the other side of what is heard everywhere else, except here.

You might also find this of interest: Covid-19 Vaccine Analysis: The most common adverse events reported so far. Comes with a truly terrifying list.

PLUS THIS: ‘Filthy, disgusting & selfish’: Australian leaders blast anti-lockdown protesters, unleash ‘strike force’ to track them down. Much easier to arrest people than try to explain why there is no possible containing the covid, particularly through vaccination, mask-wearing and social isolation. This is what they do instead.