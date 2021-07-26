The counter-position for why people do not want to take the vaccination shot

A very interesting video picked up here: The Other Side of the COVID Vaccination Argument, Video. Actually, it is the other side of what is heard everywhere else, except here.
You might also find this of interest: Covid-19 Vaccine Analysis: The most common adverse events reported so far. Comes with a truly terrifying list.
PLUS THIS: ‘Filthy, disgusting & selfish’: Australian leaders blast anti-lockdown protesters, unleash ‘strike force’ to track them down. Much easier to arrest people than try to explain why there is no possible containing the covid, particularly through vaccination, mask-wearing and social isolation. This is what they do instead.
NSW Police Minister David Elliott earlier announced that at least 22 veteran detectives will be working as part of a special unit to identify and track down people who attended the rallies.
NSW reported two deaths and 141 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, which is slightly lower than the day before. Authorities, however, have hinted that as the protest risks turning into a superspreader event, the month-long lockdown in Sydney might be extended even further.
“We don’t want a setback, and yesterday could have been a setback – time will tell,” Berejiklian said. The state’s current lockdown rules bar residents from leaving home except to obtain food and other “essential” goods and services, for medical care, including vaccinations, and for outdoor exercise and “essential” work.
The state of Victoria in the meantime recorded only 11 new cases, but Premier Daniel Andrews blasted the protesters for putting “many other people in real danger,” and said that he could not rule out that the state’s own lockdown will also be extended.
Since the pandemic began, Australia has repeatedly staved off the spread of Covid-19 with some of the world’s most draconian lockdown measures, in pursuit of driving new cases down to zero even at the expense of civil liberties. Over the course of the pandemic, the country recorded just over 32,700 cases and 916 total deaths.
On Saturday, thousands of people sickened by perpetual restrictions and confinement marched through major Australian cities, chanting “Freedom!” and clashing with police who were deployed to disperse these “illegal gatherings.”
If Fauci, Klaus Schwab and Adam Bandt want me to do something I’ll take a pass thanks.
If you contract Covid at +60 yrs you have a 5% chance of dying -v- a vaccine that’s 99.9995% safe – I’ll take my chances thanks.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/5522-people-have-died-within-28-days-of-having-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-scotland-according-to-public-health-scotland/5750834
The unvaccinated will join smokers as the last group it is socially acceptable, nay desirable, to discriminate and vilify.
Do your best. I am Spartacus.
Mister Trickler (H?T) on the OT has an indistinct vid from Oz. This is much clearer. Only 45 secs, from about 35secs.
100%!!!!!!!!!
Surely it’s more filthy and disgusting to keep a whole people under state house arrest because politicians are corrupted and incompetent.
Also filthy and disgusting to charge horses into some people protesting but leaving others – indeed bowing to others – to protest without complaint.
The inner fascists are coming out.
Have the Sky News commentators suddenly gone soft? Peta Credlin and Paul Murray are apparently opposing protests. I would be interested in the considered views of fellow Cat readers.
… a vaccine that’s 99.9995% safe – I’ll take my chances thanks.
If you believe that, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.
It’s over, Australia 🇦🇺 is finished the federation of states is now a group of petty dictators. The person purporting to be the Prime Minister is a weak slack jawed yokel.
I am glad I got out when I did.
You have my sympathy
Rob Cox of MazeMap actually went on 7 in Melbourne saying he is helping the police identify the protesters. UnAustralian is perhaps the mildest thing you could say.
Have the Sky News commentators suddenly gone soft? Peta Credlin and Paul Murray are apparently opposing protests. I would be interested in the considered views of fellow Cat readers.
Sky News was called name’s on social media, they only protecting their brand name. Bolt at least had some time off to get back into some reality.
Ok, lets do some NBN style back of the envelope calculations – feel free to check my maths!
1) Annual deaths in Scotland for the years 2015-2019 = 58,000 out of a population of 5.5 million or ~ 4500 per 28 days
2) UK vax rates are reportedly ~65%, and most will have been done in the last 6 months, so lets assume that 65% of Scotlands 5.5 million citizens have also been vaccinated in the last 6 months
3) If the vaccinated die at the historical average annual rate*, we would expect .65 x 4500 to die within 28 days of vaccination, which = ~2925 people
4) compared to the observed 4500 deaths, this would, at first pass, equate to about a 40% increase in expected deaths in the 28 days after vaccination. The figures are very rough, but they certainly aren’t screaming out that the vaccines are protective.
*admittedly, probably an underestimate, as the elderly were probably over represented amongst the vaccinated.
It is a terrible thing for the police commissioner to call citizens “filthy”.
And Ms Berejeklian to agree and the PM tacitly agree because he is so scared of polling and being called some kind of extremist.
Really, the LNP is not worth voting for, even if the alternative is Labor. You simply have to vote for someone else.
Sharri Markson was downright disgusting Sunday nigh spreading more propaganda than Adam Bandit on a bad day.
The counter argument is very persuasive. Unfortunately, we won’t see that as headline news.
Even though breaking news at the time on channel 9, we will not see headlined 140 fully vaccinated COVID-19 cases admitted to NSW hospitals, with 43 people in intensive care, 18 of whom require ventilation. One other person admitted has only received one dose of the vaccine. Sixty are under the age of 55 years. Twenty-eight are under the age of 35 years. The Alex Jones Show showed the 9 News video of the press release, which the ABC spun in an attempt to frighten those not wanting the deadly injection.
And the likes of Berejiklian wants everyone injected with this poison. These politicians are murderers, aided and abetted by every compromised medical officer and journalist.
If they cannot arrest these murderers, the police ought to go on strike!
Controlled opposition has its limits.
Because of a few naughty children you’ll all be kept in after school. Blame them, not me – she said. They’re not your friends – shun them.
The Lebs who marched in Sydney on Saturday not only don’t give a shit if plod comes knocking, they will be waiting.
The Desperate Dave Idiott “ lag on a dissident” diatribe will be his Operation Barbarossa.
Totally agree. Will never watch her again after her slamming of the protests. Get back to me Sharri when you’ve lost your business your income and your home with nothing else to lose, then you might actually get off your couch and feel others absolute devastation.
Alan Jones is a stalwart and Andrew Bolt was better after his break, tonight. Credlin has lost me and Paul Murray on the edge!
That goes for me as well. The entire world is more or less in the loony bin but Australia is the gold standard drooling village idiot at this point.
There are worse things than a 1:10,000 risk.
One of those “worse things” is living under a government which believes that it can bully and terrify the People into compliance.
I aim to misbehave…
If you contract Covid at the age corresponding to the median age of Covid deaths, then your expected (over the short-term) death rate (unvaccinated) is close to 30%. If you’re fully vaccinated that drops to about 10%.
As for the claimed 99.9995 safety- safety from what- serious adverse effects, or safety from serious illness if you contract Covid-19?
Surely safety in this context means something else- it means that the product has been thoroughly tested and the significant risks identified and thoroughly quantified.
Are the vaccines safe in that sense? Certainly not.
I love the term “veteran detectives”. Basically a bunch of old coppers looking at CCTV footage.
Likewise. Dunno if you’re still in Japan, Carpe, but as insane as it is, I agree I think Australia is or is very close to lost. I was talking with my Mum in Victoria before, and while she’s sick of the lockdowns she’s busy scolding anti-lockdown protesters as anarchists who’re spreading the rona, and that the government will get the country out of this mess, and won’t hear of anything about other treatments/protections.
Sad.
Agree with Carpe. The country is stuffed. It’s like living in Bizarroworld.
Um, where was this zeal last year with the black lies matter protests? It’s only normies who get this sort of response. I used to say that the elite hated the normies as a rhetorical tool but I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s only the truth.
Ceres @ 9:39pm:
I didn’t see Sharri, thank goodness. I did see Peta Credlin tonight and ended up yelling at her and my husband was pretty annoyed too; John Roskam showed far more basic commonsense. Paul Murray is on the same road as Peta but Rowan Dean put him straight, for a while anyway. To compare the BLM thugs with ordinary desperate Aussies who have lost jobs, homes, savings, schooling, mental health, etc is disgusting.
Let’s not forget Glad’s ultra disparaging talk of ‘filthy and disgusting’ and David Elliot’s appalling use of ‘selfish boofheads’. I’ll never forget such insults addressed to ordinary decent people. Nor, Dan Andrews and Brett Sutton and all the rest of the shower, will I ever forget your power-drunk, despotic behaviour and the fact that you all lost not one cent of your taxpayer-funded high incomes while impoverishing the state and its people.
In other words, the vaccine is leading directly to the spread of the disease to all age groups. Originally only the elderly and infirm were at high risk.
And you’re welcome to of course MsDolittle.
But if you are curious you could dig through the ‘Delta’ data released monthly by Public Health England and it’s quite fascinating. The unvaccinated all ages have shown lower death rate the past two months than the vaccinated for example (0.14% vs 0.78% double vaccinated latest July 2021 data).
Does this seem odd to you? Also it’s a rather low death rate for this Delta strain. Lumping everyone in together (229,218 people all ages, all status) the death total was 460 which is 0.2% – the same as the previous month.
No, you won’t. Because it wasn’t said.
With one exception, no data was released on how many of the 140 in hospital have been fully, or partly, vaccinated. The exception was as I mentioned earlier today on the Open Forum, viz. Of the 43 in ICU, 42 are unvaccinated.
The video was excellent.
How old are these geezers, what are their BMIs, what comorbidities do they have, do they have any terminal illnesses – and for how long have any of these been left untreated?
Thanks for that link with Scottish data flyingduk, very informative!
So Scotland have administered 7m doses with 5,522 deaths till mid June giving a vaccine fatality rate of 0.08% (this is the same within 28 day method used to count covid deaths).