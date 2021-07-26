Liberty Quote
What is the basic, the essential, the crucial principle that differentiates freedom from slavery? It is the principle of voluntary action versus physical coercion or compulsion.— Ayn Rand
The Other Albo
Emma – the gift that keeps on giving…
Emma, Emma, Emma, the Greek government is offering Greeks $180 to be vaccinated. Others are bribing the punters with lotto tickets and even free weed to try to get them to accept vaccination. And you think Joe Biden is making them pay for it? LOL!
Hey! go easy on Emma! She’s edumacated! In economics..and stuff…lot’s of stuff!
She really is in the wrong game…should be a comedian.
Rethinking my position.
Also free side effects, super deal.
If you listen to the ABC you too will become a dolt in no time, and all for free.
“Ditto the Brits”: she tweets.
Jeezus, what an airhead.
All jabs are free to users in UK too and they arrange free pick-up as well for those without transport access.
It’s almost worth joining Twitter to put that taxpayer-supported nong Alberici-Teabiscuit right, but she seems impervious to facts and logic.
And:
Countries like Germany have co-payments and have much better health outcomes than the UK with its megalithic corrupt NHS.