The Other Albo

Posted on July 26, 2021 by currencylad
It’s costing Americans nothing to get vaccinated. Why don’t you check up on this shit before you tweet about it?”

AstraBeneca deals with a habitual ABC blunderer

6 Responses to The Other Albo

  1. Roger W says:
    July 26, 2021 at 9:06 pm

    Emma – the gift that keeps on giving…

  2. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 26, 2021 at 9:15 pm

    Emma, Emma, Emma, the Greek government is offering Greeks $180 to be vaccinated. Others are bribing the punters with lotto tickets and even free weed to try to get them to accept vaccination. And you think Joe Biden is making them pay for it? LOL!

  3. wal1957 says:
    July 26, 2021 at 9:37 pm

    Hey! go easy on Emma! She’s edumacated! In economics..and stuff…lot’s of stuff!
    She really is in the wrong game…should be a comedian.

  4. Richard says:
    July 26, 2021 at 10:23 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 26, 2021 at 9:15 pm
    ………………… and even free weed to try to get them to accept vaccination.

    Rethinking my position.

  5. Chris M says:
    July 26, 2021 at 10:57 pm

    Also free side effects, super deal.

    If you listen to the ABC you too will become a dolt in no time, and all for free.

  6. Nob says:
    July 26, 2021 at 11:26 pm

    “Ditto the Brits”: she tweets.
    Jeezus, what an airhead.

    All jabs are free to users in UK too and they arrange free pick-up as well for those without transport access.

    It’s almost worth joining Twitter to put that taxpayer-supported nong Alberici-Teabiscuit right, but she seems impervious to facts and logic.

    And:
    Countries like Germany have co-payments and have much better health outcomes than the UK with its megalithic corrupt NHS.

