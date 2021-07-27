Confirmed: ‘COVID hospitalisation’ figures are being rigged

A major exposé has been published in the United Kingdom by Laura Donnelly and Harry Yorke – Health and Whitehall editors respectively of The Telegraph:
More than half of Covid hospitalisations are patients who only tested positive after admission, leaked data reveal.
The figures suggest vast numbers are being classed as hospitalised by Covid when they were admitted with other ailments, with the virus picked up by routine testing.
Experts said it meant the national statistics, published daily on the government website and frequently referred to by ministers, may far overstate the levels of pressures on the NHS.
The leaked data – covering all NHS trusts in England – show that, as of last Thursday, just 44 per cent of patients classed as being hospitalised with Covid had tested positive by the time they were admitted.
The majority of cases were not detected until patients underwent standard Covid tests, carried out on everyone admitted to hospital for any reason.
I’d be surprised if this isn’t also happening here, though not on such a grand scale. Coronavirus is dangerously malleable, politically and administratively. NHS bureaucrats have an obvious vested interest in keeping hospital admissions on the high side; and so do politicians… for now. Sooner or later, however, the political class will have a more urgent interest in reducing the virus ‘burden’ by any means – even by recourse to the truth.
Bet they caught coronavirus in the hospital.
you can catch the ‘rona by watching the news
Dear me. Who would have thought that?
And under a Conservative government.
I’m shocked I tell you. Shocked.
‘Record new cases in Sydney’ despite weeks of lockdown and massive vaccination campaign’
er …its almost like lockdowns and vaccinations dont work??
You can catch it over the phone.
As previously noted :
each year, about 3500 people die of influenza (mainly elderly NH residents)
Last year, 2500 ppl died of influenza, and 900 of ‘COVID” (mainly elderly NH reisdents)
Conclusion: every year, 3500 ppl die of respiratory illness
The most interesting word in the whole story is “leaked”.
Lockdowns work real well. Most infections are from close contact, not strangers passing each other in the street or shops. Keep it in the family. Lock up families together and permit one to go shopping until they find the virus and bring it home.
All those who test positive in QLD are placed in hospital detention.
You can catch it over the phone.
You can get it on the throne.
Not sure the data was hidden.. its in the UK technical report, but it is certainly obtusely presented.
See Table 4 “Attendance to Emergency”. ‘Inclusion’ (covid-19 sample date same as admission date) vs. ‘Exclusion’ numbers (covid diagnosis prior to hospital).
I won’t catch it on the phone. I make a point of wearing my mask when phoning people in Sydney. I can report it 100% supports the health advice that masks work.
Old Paedo-Joe didn’t want to catch it by phone – that’s why he wore three masks, one on top of the other – when he made his Zoom Conference call to Europe, to be sure, to be sure, to be sure.
Next day he went to greet 95-year-old Jimmy and Nancy Carter and breathed and gibberished all over them at close quarters with no masks at all.
… matter of fact … I’ve caught it now.
a hard earned virus deserves a hard-earned vax.
… ahhh !
… Vik Bitter
I don’t think that happened, it was a fantasy foto
lol… nice work fellas
Wife had a knee replacement late last year. They wanted her to leave hospital the very next day, ‘staph loose in the ward’ they said.
The young Brazilian lady who died in Sydney, Did anyone hear if she was vaccinated or not? All the coverage I’ve seen so far said nothing, which seems odd given that they are falling over themselves usually to tell us how this or that one weren’t. Maybe they opted tyo not politicize her situation, or maybe they just hoped we woldn’t notice that it was glossed over.
They certainly are politicising that poor woman’s death.
Nein were running a big ‘how terrible is corona’ story on her when I switched off.
Quite so. Most “leaks” come from top levels of government (Yes, Minister). So, could there be a deliberate strategy in the UK to “force” the government to “adjust” the “official” hospitalisation numbers?
I had a health officer accompanied by a soldier demand I show them my son AFTER we had completed isolation and been cleared by same department this week. I moaned and said go away so they sent coppers around who said they’d arrest the teen despite our clearance. Their records are wrong. Monsters.