Sarah Crowd-Control

Posted on July 27, 2021 by currencylad

 
You don’t have to be Annie Oakley to shoot fish in a barrel but well done anyway, Nicolle Flint.

26 Responses to Sarah Crowd-Control

  1. Pomal says:
    July 27, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Always knew she’s insane. Now proved illiterate and uneducated.
    “Legitamitising”
    Don’t think that’s correct somehow.
    Old white bastard talking.

  2. Iain Russell says:
    July 27, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    Our Sarah of Deep Currents. We must introduce an assessment procedure to ensure that utter numpties are Never elected to Parliament!

  3. Chris M says:
    July 27, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    Land rights for gay whales!

  4. NatWally says:
    July 27, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    If SHY didn’t have double standards she would have no standards at all.

  5. Oppressed Ossie says:
    July 27, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    The things you see when you don’t have your harpoon.
    What a dreadful woman. Both Vacuous and Viscous.
    What sort of imbeciles vote for her?
    Ok. Crow Eaters. Their way of getting back on normal people.

  6. Real Deal says:
    July 27, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    “Proud and thankful.”

    Thankfulness involves some sort of gratitude to someone. This useless and pointless tax hoover has never sounded grateful for anything.

  7. Sean says:
    July 27, 2021 at 2:56 pm

    Oppressed Ossie: She’s actually from Victoria but blew in to South Australia as they often do.

    This woman is an embarrassment – witness her at a Senate Committee hearing not long ago getting “Sea Patrol” confused with real life. The Greens have a lot to answer for in inflicting these brain dead, highly-paid dimwits upon us.

  8. John A says:
    July 27, 2021 at 2:57 pm

    Oppressed Ossie says: July 27, 2021, at 2:52 pm

    What a dreadful woman. Both Vacuous and Viscous.

    And Oleaginous, too.

  9. bemused says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    Don’t be so harsh on her, she’s kind of Australia’s AOC, but not as smart.

  10. Dot says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    BLM protestors are selfish idiots.

    Got it.

  11. Kneel says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    “… she’s kind of Australia’s AOC, but not as smart.”

    <choke> – if true, I am surprised she can breathe without instructions…

    “Legitamitising”

    She’s been edumacated at our finest Universiti, doncha know?

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    Don’t be so harsh on her, she’s kind of Australia’s AOC, but not as smart.

    South Australians go on returning her to the Senate.

  13. thefrollickingmole says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:41 pm

    Remember the good old days…

    Sarah Sea Patrol

    Also it appears youtube may have scrubbed this from the net.
    Every link is to a “no video available”…

  14. egg_ says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    “Legitamitising”

    Is there a Dumb Lives Matter protest in Adelaide?

    Is there a vax for that?

  15. Rex Anger says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    Also it appears youtube may have scrubbed this from the net.
    Every link is to a “no video available”…

    Nope! Still out there… 😉

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2d6Dm0kqcuc

    #YouCan’tStopTheSignal

  16. Rex Anger says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    And the reaction song that all the Right-thinking people immediately tried to decry and ban is still up there, too… 😃

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BDWXPwL89Sk

  17. calli says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    The comments on Flint’s twitter feed have a certain sameness…

    Organisers were handing out masks and hand sanitiser! they bleat. Magical talismans against the rona.

    And…but, but we weren’t in Lockdown!

    It’s as if they’ve lost a year of their lives and haven’t noticed. Or they are still drawing nice fat pay packets and haven’t suffered overmuch.

  18. rickw says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:55 pm

    Don’t be so harsh on her, she’s kind of Australia’s AOC, but not as smart.

    Nor as attractive. What AOC would like like if forced to live on snickers bars.

  19. bemused says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    South Australians go on returning her to the Senate.

    Nuff said!

  20. Mother Lode says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    A cocktail of malice, deceptiveness, and ignorance.

    Anti-science? She thinks the resistance to lock downs is about not believing in science? How about not trusting the science as declared by governments? Or about the more difficult weighing up of competing priorities – such as the miniscule risk the Couf poses against being able to feed your family?

    Anyway, in my experience most anti-vaxxers are lefties. Feeds into their distrust of Big Pharma and government schemes to inject you with nanobots. They believe illnesses are about eating meat, energies, Chakras, etc.

    Oh, and love the ‘aggro attitudes’. Has she ever paid attention to a lefty ‘protest’?

  21. Kneel says:
    July 27, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    “Is there a vax for that?”

    Stop dissing Buy Large Mansions! They pulled down a (Black financed) statue of that notorious racist Lincoln, and put up a (white patriarchy funded) statue of Saint George Floyd. And they are trained Marxists by their own Dear Leader’s admission. So clearly on the right correct side of history – you just ask Emperor Xi (all hail Xi!)

  22. Oppressed Ossie says:
    July 27, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    Thank you John A,
    Spellcheck is my excuse and I’m sticking to it. Vicious was meant but she certainly would melt down to a tub or two.

  23. The Sheriff says:
    July 27, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    The West is doomed with idiots like Sea Patrol in the Senate.

  24. Slim Cognito says:
    July 27, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    The only time social media is useful is when it is used to point out the hypocrisy of these idiots.

  25. gavalanche says:
    July 27, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    our very own AOC….
    we must let the ladies disembowel their own gentlemen

  26. Ed Case says:
    July 27, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    Why any Vaccination skeptic would vote Greens after that rant defies belief.
    Anyway, Murdoch’s gonna be the issue at the Election, so they’re bringing Rudd back, no question now.

