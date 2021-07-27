Sarah Crowd-Control

South Australian police give an exemption to allow the #blacklivesmatteraustralia rally in Adelaide tomorrow to go ahead. Meanwhile in NSW the Government is taking its own citizens to court to stop peaceful protest. What the?!
(Proud & thankful for being a South Australian today)
— 💚🌏 Sarah Hanson-Young (@sarahinthesen8) June 5, 2020
The selfish idiots who put everybody else’s health at risk yesterday did so in an environment where their anti-vax and aggro attitudes against the Covid health response are promoted regularly on Sky News.
The Murdoch media again legitimatising dangerous, anti-science whack jobs.
— 💚🌏 Sarah Hanson-Young (@sarahinthesen8) July 25, 2021
You don’t have to be Annie Oakley to shoot fish in a barrel but well done anyway, Nicolle Flint.
Always knew she’s insane. Now proved illiterate and uneducated.
“Legitamitising”
Don’t think that’s correct somehow.
Old white bastard talking.
Our Sarah of Deep Currents. We must introduce an assessment procedure to ensure that utter numpties are Never elected to Parliament!
Land rights for gay whales!
If SHY didn’t have double standards she would have no standards at all.
The things you see when you don’t have your harpoon.
What a dreadful woman. Both Vacuous and Viscous.
What sort of imbeciles vote for her?
Ok. Crow Eaters. Their way of getting back on normal people.
“Proud and thankful.”
Thankfulness involves some sort of gratitude to someone. This useless and pointless tax hoover has never sounded grateful for anything.
Oppressed Ossie: She’s actually from Victoria but blew in to South Australia as they often do.
This woman is an embarrassment – witness her at a Senate Committee hearing not long ago getting “Sea Patrol” confused with real life. The Greens have a lot to answer for in inflicting these brain dead, highly-paid dimwits upon us.
Oppressed Ossie says: July 27, 2021, at 2:52 pm
And Oleaginous, too.
Don’t be so harsh on her, she’s kind of Australia’s AOC, but not as smart.
BLM protestors are selfish idiots.
Got it.
“… she’s kind of Australia’s AOC, but not as smart.”
<choke> – if true, I am surprised she can breathe without instructions…
“Legitamitising”
She’s been edumacated at our finest Universiti, doncha know?
South Australians go on returning her to the Senate.
Remember the good old days…
Sarah Sea Patrol
Also it appears youtube may have scrubbed this from the net.
Every link is to a “no video available”…
Is there a Dumb Lives Matter protest in Adelaide?
Is there a vax for that?
Also it appears youtube may have scrubbed this from the net.
Every link is to a “no video available”…
Nope! Still out there… 😉
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2d6Dm0kqcuc
#YouCan’tStopTheSignal
And the reaction song that all the Right-thinking people immediately tried to decry and ban is still up there, too… 😃
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BDWXPwL89Sk
The comments on Flint’s twitter feed have a certain sameness…
Organisers were handing out masks and hand sanitiser! they bleat. Magical talismans against the rona.
And…but, but we weren’t in Lockdown!
It’s as if they’ve lost a year of their lives and haven’t noticed. Or they are still drawing nice fat pay packets and haven’t suffered overmuch.
Don’t be so harsh on her, she’s kind of Australia’s AOC, but not as smart.
Nor as attractive. What AOC would like like if forced to live on snickers bars.
Nuff said!
A cocktail of malice, deceptiveness, and ignorance.
Anti-science? She thinks the resistance to lock downs is about not believing in science? How about not trusting the science as declared by governments? Or about the more difficult weighing up of competing priorities – such as the miniscule risk the Couf poses against being able to feed your family?
Anyway, in my experience most anti-vaxxers are lefties. Feeds into their distrust of Big Pharma and government schemes to inject you with nanobots. They believe illnesses are about eating meat, energies, Chakras, etc.
Oh, and love the ‘aggro attitudes’. Has she ever paid attention to a lefty ‘protest’?
“Is there a vax for that?”
Stop dissing Buy Large Mansions! They pulled down a (Black financed) statue of that notorious racist Lincoln, and put up a (white patriarchy funded) statue of Saint George Floyd. And they are trained Marxists by their own Dear Leader’s admission. So clearly on the
rightcorrect side of history – you just ask Emperor Xi (all hail Xi!)
Thank you John A,
Spellcheck is my excuse and I’m sticking to it. Vicious was meant but she certainly would melt down to a tub or two.
The West is doomed with idiots like Sea Patrol in the Senate.
The only time social media is useful is when it is used to point out the hypocrisy of these idiots.
our very own AOC….
we must let the ladies disembowel their own gentlemen
Why any Vaccination skeptic would vote Greens after that rant defies belief.
Anyway, Murdoch’s gonna be the issue at the Election, so they’re bringing Rudd back, no question now.