Sydney big shots are hurting – News Corp springs into action

Economic modelling commissioned by NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has forecast significant job losses if restrictions remain in place into August and September… The government requested the modelling for a lockdown of Greater Sydney because of the severity of the current Covid outbreak and an expectation that business and jobs will need further support to survive.

In light of that situation, the Business Council of Australia’s new plan for a “smarter approach to lockdowns” is timely. Modelling by Ernst & Young, commissioned by the BCA, has found that partially reopening construction in Greater Sydney would inject $500m a week back into the NSW economy. As BCA chief executive Jennifer Westacott says, lockdowns carry “enormous economic and social costs and should be a last resort”. But where they are used, she argues, “we need to move from snap to smarter lockdowns” and provide more certainty to stop people worrying day to day about where they stand. However disgraceful, the attendance of some protesters at Saturday’s risky anti-lockdown rally was driven by fears of how to survive and provide for their families.

Apart from calling for financial assistance, the BCA has proposed changes to lockdowns that would minimise their economic impacts. Lockdowns should be confined to localised affected areas rather than automatically locking down entire states, the business lobby argues. And public health orders should reflect increasing vaccination rates and a reduction in the Covid risk, the BCA plan says. A little more than 38 per cent of Australian adults have had one jab, including more than three in four people over 70. And 16.2 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated. As Mr Frydenberg says: “The only pathway to a sustained recovery is through vaccination.”