Sydney big shots are hurting – News Corp springs into action

UNLIKE the orange-collared, the beautiful people and their union have mates in high places. One of them is the editor of The Australian. Introducing “smarter” lockdowns:
Economic modelling commissioned by NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has forecast significant job losses if restrictions remain in place into August and September… The government requested the modelling for a lockdown of Greater Sydney because of the severity of the current Covid outbreak and an expectation that business and jobs will need further support to survive.
In light of that situation, the Business Council of Australia’s new plan for a “smarter approach to lockdowns” is timely. Modelling by Ernst & Young, commissioned by the BCA, has found that partially reopening construction in Greater Sydney would inject $500m a week back into the NSW economy. As BCA chief executive Jennifer Westacott says, lockdowns carry “enormous economic and social costs and should be a last resort”. But where they are used, she argues, “we need to move from snap to smarter lockdowns” and provide more certainty to stop people worrying day to day about where they stand. However disgraceful, the attendance of some protesters at Saturday’s risky anti-lockdown rally was driven by fears of how to survive and provide for their families.
Apart from calling for financial assistance, the BCA has proposed changes to lockdowns that would minimise their economic impacts. Lockdowns should be confined to localised affected areas rather than automatically locking down entire states, the business lobby argues. And public health orders should reflect increasing vaccination rates and a reduction in the Covid risk, the BCA plan says. A little more than 38 per cent of Australian adults have had one jab, including more than three in four people over 70. And 16.2 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated. As Mr Frydenberg says: “The only pathway to a sustained recovery is through vaccination.”
In other words, Alan Jones is right. In other words, the protesters are right. In other words, all of the ‘health officials’ are wrong – and have always been wrong. In other words, the country’s only national newspaper has been so in thrall to ‘experts’ that it didn’t notice a forest of rationality for trees of saleable hysteria. It sided with the powerful in its own commercial interest at the expense of the hi-viz middle-class and the waitressing poor. The Business Council has simply decided that ‘vaccination’ – and the attendant expendability of the “filthy” and the “hesitant” – means the coast is clear for its members to return to money-making. And if ‘cases’ rise, governments can declare a smart lockdown, preferably where construction is scarce. Everything happening in politics now is about immunising the elite from the blame they know they deserve.
If you have read Len Dighton’s “Bomber” you’ll recall towards the end where the captain of a Lancaster is trying a copybook spin recovery in a plane with half a wing shot off.
Seems like how this is being handled and we’re in about the third turn
Not doing Israel and Iceland a helluva lot of good.
“The Only War Government is Winning”
Construction is the BLM of lockdowns?
Mates rates, indeed.
BLM – tick
Sport – tick
Construction – tick
Private tradies?
Nada.
What-a-crock.
Put him on a polygraph.
Which makes it no disgrace at all.
Except in the minds of the well paid, well housed and well fed.
The thing who wrote that could simply have said, “We see the peasants have no bread. Let them eat cake.”.
The filthy canaille will be locked down forever.
Revolting peasants.
He’s assuming state governments and their risk averse public health bureaucrats will not continue to resort to lockdowns when case numbers rise. (Well, perhaps they might if his government stopped financially underwiting their policy.) But overseas experience suggests that even with a large majority vaccinated, c. 8-10% of reported cases will still require hospitalisation and c. 1-2% will result in death. This virus cannot be “defeated”; it can only be lived with and it is by doing so that it will become progressively less of a threat. For heaven’s sake: protect the vulnerable and let everyone else go about the business of life.
“Not doing Israel and Iceland a helluva lot of good.”
Not doing Pfizer any harm.
A few months ago, a guy operating a one man business with his excavator was telling me that during the lockdowns here in Melbourne he was not allowed to work, even though no one goes near him, while council workers were permitted to do similar work in groups.
Of course, Dictator Dan has never explained the reasoning behind any of his edicts.
I sense a rage of disgust in that last para.
I agree 100%.
Nothing to do with trade unions, I’m sure.
But more importantly they know exactly the right moment to turn on a dime.
Murdoch papers have always been like that … 100% committed … until they aren’t anymore.
Chile got into vaccination in a big way, and now they are back into lockdown yet again.
This virus cannot be “defeated”; it can only be lived with and it is by doing so that it will become progressively less of a threat. For heaven’s sake: protect the vulnerable and let everyone else go about the business of life.
Yep as many people, including yourself, have been saying for well over a year. But, it seems that this nonsense has a long way to go. The next phase will be the ‘covid passports’ which are blooming around the world. How this will be managed globally is anybody’s guess when tens/hundreds of millions of people (annually) start getting back into international travel, especially as covid boosters become de rigueur.
There are huge business opportunities to be had – this covid thing can be milked for the next few years, at least. The market for fake covid vaccination certificates/apps alone must be worth a vast sum. Forget drugs or tobacco – go where the real money is.
It seems the less vaccinations a country has, the less covid infections and deaths it has. But the higher the vaccination rate….
The nomenklatura have managed to work themselves up into such an irrational frenzy over bat flu I’m not sure there’s any other course of action for them than to keep doubling down on the stupid. They’ll never admit they were wrong.
Which isn’t exactly great news for the rest of us. So for how much longer will they persist with this insane destructive idiocy?
Nothing to do with trade unions, I’m sure.
No, of course not.
Dictator For Life Dan cares bugger-all for the little man or woman and small-medium size business.
A “Smarter Lockdown” is an oxymoron, they epitomise dumbness.
You have to vaccinate and straight away open in winter. That way people are exposed and the virus keeps circulating, maintaining the immunity levels.
If you vaccinate in autumn/winter, and open the following summer, then the vaccines will have worn off, and fatalities will rise.
It is critical to protect the vulnerable (through isolation or vaccination) AND let the rest of society run free simultaneously, so that the virus can circulate and maintain immunity levels.
I would be amused at the presumption of these arrivistes and courtiers if they hadn’t stuffed up this country by being megalomaniac totalitarian fellating fools.
I near no goodwill to our so called political masters and there lackeys. Can we exile them? And give them no clear answer when they could return? Though the bastardised might prefer North Korea or some other place of that ilk.
No. It is critical to do the exact opposite of everything that health bureaucrats tell us to do.
All health bureaucrats and leftists need to be isolated. For good. All tests need to stop. The word “expert” needs to be banned in all contexts. All vaccination needs to stop – except for leftists who have to have 100 doses each.
I don’t understand why protestors driven by fears of economic worries or the side-effects of vaccines should be called “disgraceful” and “filthy”.
Is there no politician or person in the upper echelons with any empathy?
Why must they demonise ordinary folk and threaten them with fines and jail and rounding them up.
Revelation chapter 13 onwards.
This is but another strand in the Gordian knot of fallen humanity, ain’t nothing or no-one on earth who will ever sort out this mess – and it’s just getting started.
Yes, but the great unwashed were right in an amateur way. The experts were wrong in a professional way. Sensible government must always listen to professionals.
A bunch of quacks out of their depth in risk management coupled with Trumble’s captain’s pick of non-threatening dullard PM?
What could possible go wrong?
If you are not vaccinated you have a 99.969% chance of survival. Those odds are good enough for me, if you want higher odds, get yourself vaccinated.
From James Macpherson at the speccie. Worth repeating.
You would think the Australian would be more sympathetic to small business.
With Rupert’s kids now taking the helm it is only a matter of time before they become one.
I’m getting thoroughly bored with the Humpty Dumptyism of Covid – i.e. last year’s mild flu which mutated and disappeared 8 months or so ago. (And I’m not a big fan of lethal Leftard Kool-Aid “vaccines”, either).
Can we now all go back to the regurgitated Leftard Apocalyptic Catastropharian horror-stories about Global Freezing and the Coming Ice Age once again?
That’s what NSW has been doing.
Do we really want a society where certain areas are casually ‘locked down’ as a matter of policy?
It must be all or nothing, otherwise ghettos form and political interests will start using lockdowns against their enemies and to avoid their own areas (if they aren’t already).
We might hope that Gladys’ rat cunning takes over and she seizes upon this as a way of lightening up.
She had one great success before. Not the Covid rates, but the resistance to the panic that was stoked in the other states.
Then she fell for it herself.
This way she can present herself as the sensible leader again, the one taking more measured steps. People in NSW might even think she is worth re-electing.
She has a lot to make up for.
That Specci piece is a ball tearer!
Of course anybody who agrees with it will obviously be labelled an anarchist or antivaxxer or irresponsible or… selfish boofheads!
Selfish boofheads was how NSW Police Minister David Elliott described freedom protestors.
The pollies and bureaucrats have totally lost the plot. Stuff the lot of them!
The thing who wrote that could simply have said, “We see the peasants have no bread. Let them eat cake.”.
It’s class warfare now. In the same way that Brereton is only going after NCOs and ORs. Aren’t the orrafacers ultimately in charge?
You would think the Australian would be more sympathetic to small business.
With Rupert’s kids now taking the helm it is only a matter of time before they become one.
They say the legacy meja are dying- just wish they would get on with it.
The Covid Medical Network has compsed an interesting letter which is distributed ot all doctors in the country.
Perhaps a ffew of them will see the light.
Glad Haggard is using Stairmaster Dan’s Fat Pizza playbook.
Robber Baron says: July 27, 2021 at 1:52 pm
Evidence from overseas seems to show positive correlations between vaccination and increases in case-loads, and vaccination and substantial increases in adverse effects.
I suggest that getting vaccination would worsen your probabilities, not improve them.
‘…new plan for a “smarter approach to lockdowns”…’
Yes, tightly targeted – at politicians and public serpents bank accounts! Lock ’em all down! NOW! Until 18 months after the the last lockdown for plebs. You know it makes sense…
It must be all or nothing, otherwise ghettos form and political interests will start using lockdowns against their enemies and to avoid their own areas (if they aren’t already).
I think that’s what has happened. The Liberals in NSW have used a bit of quiet racism against certain quarters who were struggling with things, to blame and shame and take the heat off themselves.
They would not dream of using tactics against the more well healed areas if some outbreak occurred in that domain, or for example where there is a fine line to an election victory.
They really should treat people equally, including protestors and different cultures and so on, and not make them targets when things go pear-shaped.
The way out of this mess is to get a real test for Covid and start using it. Cases will go down immediately.
It is then up to the govt to time the test changeover to their advantage. They can then claim Messiah status and the next election.
“megalomaniac totalitarian fellating fools”.
Smarter lockdowns – give me a break!
I bet these clowns are arguing that the only tactic is total lockdown because the average punter (read dopey voter) will not be able to follow continuously varying lockdown rules. They’ll say that most folks will be looking for an exception loophole and they think it will be all too complicated.
Wanna bet we will see a new phone app that will tell us “as individuals” whether we can leave the house? You know, it checks where you’ve been, what you do for a quid, who you’ve been close to, what day it is, whether you’ve had your period, etc.
What about odd birthday’s people are allowed out on every second day?
Good grief !