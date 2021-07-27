Thousands killed in 2020-21 thanks to far-left hate-mongering

6 Responses to Thousands killed in 2020-21 thanks to far-left hate-mongering

  1. Oppressed Ossie says:
    July 27, 2021 at 11:15 pm

    Cower in your garages, both you right wing terrorists.
    I remember none of this sort of thing was around before the socialists abolished knighthoods.
    Nothing like inventing. A shiboling to keep the peasantry in their place.

  2. Lee says:
    July 27, 2021 at 11:39 pm

    Antifa, BLM and and other left wing nutjobs are a far greater threat than a tiny fringe minority of extremists on the right.
    Big Tech is just anti-democracy and anti-human rights for anyone to the right of Joe
    Biden.

  3. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    July 27, 2021 at 11:45 pm

    That’s good – they’ll bann extremist lawbreaking fascist groups like Antifa, XR, GetUp, Peta, Hezbolla, Hamas, PLO, IRGC. Oh, I forgot – “one man’s terrorist is another’s freedom fighter”.

  4. Dave in Marybrook says:
    July 28, 2021 at 2:11 am

    You know what you don’t hear much about anymore?
    Citizen Journalism.
    You know, the powerful grass-roots ability of the common man on the street to publish information or discuss opinion, gifted by the wonders of limitless content hosting and unstoppable broadcast on the www.
    It was to be carried by the wonders of YouTube, networked by the miracle of Facebook, accessed by the genius of Google, documented by the democracy of Wikipedia.
    Whatever happened? After saturation a mere five years ago, you now hear the words “citizen journalism” about as much as the words “right to choose”.

  5. Arky says:
    July 28, 2021 at 2:39 am

    Whatever happened?

    ..
    The same thing that happened to the printing press.
    The same thing that happens to anything that disrupts the status quo.
    The bastards find a way to control it.

  6. Bela Bartok says:
    July 28, 2021 at 3:26 am

    I’m going to have to ration the piano wire I’ve been storing – there are just so many candidates for stringing up by their ankles.

